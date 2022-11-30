Read full article on original website
Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
Norwich gets revenge on Plattsburgh State in rematch
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — One of the premier sporting events in Vermont over Thanksgiving weekend saw Plattsburgh State claim a championship in the FirstLight Shootout with a victory over Norwich. It's a game the Cadets didn't forget, with the Cardinals on their schedule once again in early December. Norwich forward...
Burlington high school brings back local legend to lead basketball team
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you take a look at the Vermont high school sports history books, you'll notice that one of the most successful boy's basketball programs in the state's history resides in the Queen City. Burlington High School leads the Green Mountain State with 21 state championships in...
UVM hoops prepares for cross-state battle against Dartmouth
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a 2-7 start to the year, the University of Vermont men's basketball is beginning to turn things around. The Catamounts are riding a two-game winning streak into a rare road day trip against Dartmouth. "It felt good for the basket to open up a bit,"...
Vermont Air Guard to conduct F35 night training this week
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Air National Guard is conducting night flying this week to practice flying in different conditions. The 158th Fighter Wing will have one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day from Dec. 6 through Dec. 9, according to the Air Guard. The training...
Police: Lake Placid man arrested for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Lake Placid man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's over the course of several months. New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan at the Hannaford in North Elba on Saturday evening following a complaint from store employees.
Red Cross honors longtime volunteer during annual 'Gift of Life' donation event
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross is hoping more people will give the gift that really matters this holiday season during their annual Gift of Life Marathon Blood Drive. The donation event is one of the largest in Vermont and has even broken the record for the largest...
Hundreds donate toys for Troy's Toy Drive in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — A local effort by a Vermonter with a knack for spreading holiday cheer is well on its way to ensuring that all children in our region have a gift to open this holiday season. Hundreds of people braved the cold on Sunday night to participate in...
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
Play of the Week - Vote for your favorite high school sports play
High school sports are beginning to get into the full swing of things, and to celebrate two highlight worthy plays from the court shine in another batch of nominees. Flash plays from Clinton County battle against some late season soccer in the latest NBC5 Play of the Week. Watch the...
ANew Place carries on tradition to raise money for those in need
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Anew Place, a Chittenden County-based organization serving the adult homeless community, is raffling off Christmas trees for a good cause. It's the second holiday season in a row that ANew Place is raffling off trees in the University Mall of South Burlington. There, people can...
Afternoon fire on Sunday leaves 4 unit apartment building in Winooski uninhabitable
WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Winooski Fire Department called out for mutual aid after a fire traveled through an apartment building on 72 East Allen St. in the city. This fire closed the area road of East Allen Street area for several hours as fire crews from multiple surrounding cities and towns worked to put the fire out.
Burlington City Council moves forward with new redistricting map amid special election
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As Burlington voters in Wards 1 and 8 cast their ballots in Tuesday’s special election to fill the East District City Council seat, the Burlington City Council is looking ahead to Town Meeting Day, when voters could have the chance to vote on redistricting. During...
Burlington special election results give Democrats temporary majority of city council
BURLINGTON, Vt. — For the first time in about six years, Democrats have secured a temporary majority inside Burlington City Council after Tuesday's special election. Democrat Maea Brandt will be sworn in at the next regular city council meeting to fill the vacant East District seat. The seat was left open by progressive Jack Hanson back in September.
Man arrested for trying to sell stolen veteran grave markers to recycling company
WILLISTON, Vt. — A St. Albans man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to sell stolen veteran grave markers to a recycling company back in October. Williston Police said 36-year-old James Perron tried to sell 34 brass grave markers to All Metals Recycling in Williston on Oct. 21.
Burlington police yet to identify suspect in fatal weekend stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St. early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim as 23-year- old Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance and assault at the restaurant at 3:08 a.m. Officers...
