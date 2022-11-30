ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

Norwich gets revenge on Plattsburgh State in rematch

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — One of the premier sporting events in Vermont over Thanksgiving weekend saw Plattsburgh State claim a championship in the FirstLight Shootout with a victory over Norwich. It's a game the Cadets didn't forget, with the Cardinals on their schedule once again in early December. Norwich forward...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

UVM hoops prepares for cross-state battle against Dartmouth

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a 2-7 start to the year, the University of Vermont men's basketball is beginning to turn things around. The Catamounts are riding a two-game winning streak into a rare road day trip against Dartmouth. "It felt good for the basket to open up a bit,"...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont Air Guard to conduct F35 night training this week

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Air National Guard is conducting night flying this week to practice flying in different conditions. The 158th Fighter Wing will have one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day from Dec. 6 through Dec. 9, according to the Air Guard. The training...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Hundreds donate toys for Troy's Toy Drive in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — A local effort by a Vermonter with a knack for spreading holiday cheer is well on its way to ensuring that all children in our region have a gift to open this holiday season. Hundreds of people braved the cold on Sunday night to participate in...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

ANew Place carries on tradition to raise money for those in need

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Anew Place, a Chittenden County-based organization serving the adult homeless community, is raffling off Christmas trees for a good cause. It's the second holiday season in a row that ANew Place is raffling off trees in the University Mall of South Burlington. There, people can...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington police yet to identify suspect in fatal weekend stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St. early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim as 23-year- old Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance and assault at the restaurant at 3:08 a.m. Officers...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy