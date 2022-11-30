ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills make Friday a Sweet 16 night in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The 12th-seeded Kentucky Volleyball team used 13 kills from Azhani Tealer and 13 digs from Eleanor Beavin to become the first team in the nation to book its spot into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s Sweet 16 with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21) sweep of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers inside Memorial Coliseum on Friday evening.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky volleyball takes down Loyola-Chicago in first round

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Loyola-Chicago travelled to Lexington, Kentucky to play the University of Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, where the Wildcats swept the Ramblers (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) on a night where Emma Grome dished out 44 assists and lead Kentucky to hit .389 on the match.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ty Bryant named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos will play for the school’s first football state title on Saturday. It’s familiar territory for a team that has played in the final game two of the past four seasons. “We’ve been there twice, and we’ve lost twice,” said senior Ty...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Friday night high school basketball highlights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first week of the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons are underway. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games, including:. Boys - Campbell Co. at George Rogers Clark; Western Hills at Henry Clay; Highlands at Tates Creek; Letcher Central at Frederick Douglass. Girls...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
STANFORD, KY
WKYT 27

Boyle makes it back-to-back-back state titles with win over Corbin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. knocked off unbeaten Corbin in the 4A state title game on Friday, 32-26. The Rebels (13-2) won their third-straight state championship, the 11th in school history. Boyle Co. coach Justin Haddix took over at Boyle Co. in 2020 after spending six seasons at Corbin.
CORBIN, KY
WKYT 27

Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern turns active

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will sweep through today, and even more join us next week. This next week has a wetter look. It isn’t a washout of a forecast but it does include several rain chances. Which is a lot different than what we’ve been experiencing with these drier moments. It’ll all start with today’s chance. Those showers will be scattered around the region on Friday evening. There might be some activity earlier in the day, but for most, it is all about the evening hours.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With rising costs and inflation, people in Lexington are struggling during this time of the year, and some people are even turning to pawn shops for help. For some people on a fixed income or those who just don’t have the means, food, gas and medical...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Activists work to curb Lexington’s gun violence by starting young

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With homicide numbers at an all-time high in Lexington, questions about how to stop the violence have dominated conversations. One Lexington Director Devine Carama and other community activists are working to curb that violence by starting young. Friday morning, students at Crawford Middle School shared poems...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified. According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes. He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington businesses seeing increase in customers this holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although inflation has affected many Kentuckians this year, local businesses in Lexington say they have seen a lot more customers than they expected this season. This holiday season, there were many surprises for businesses in the state. Between this year and last year, the country has...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington hosts annual Christmas parade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Christmas parade started at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, but Patricia Bengie came early. Bengie was one of the first people to claim their seats. “We wanted a front-row seat on the street,” said Bengie. Bengie’s daughter Annabella is in the Bourbon County High...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sponsored) - Kentucky Utilities wants to help shine some light during the holiday season. Each night during WKYT News at 10:00 and 11:00 WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey will feature a viewer’s home decorated for the holiday. You can submit pictures of your home below.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Horse Mania statues, painted bourbon bottles go on auction for LexArts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Keeneland Sales Pavilion is expected to be packed Friday night with bidders looking for that perfect horse, except these horses are statues. From 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, 35 beautiful Horse Mania statues will be paraded into the sales pavilion ring and auctioned off. Spectators can bid on them just like an actual Keeneland horse sale.
LEXINGTON, KY

