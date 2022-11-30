Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills make Friday a Sweet 16 night in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The 12th-seeded Kentucky Volleyball team used 13 kills from Azhani Tealer and 13 digs from Eleanor Beavin to become the first team in the nation to book its spot into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s Sweet 16 with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21) sweep of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers inside Memorial Coliseum on Friday evening.
WKYT 27
Kentucky volleyball takes down Loyola-Chicago in first round
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Loyola-Chicago travelled to Lexington, Kentucky to play the University of Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, where the Wildcats swept the Ramblers (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) on a night where Emma Grome dished out 44 assists and lead Kentucky to hit .389 on the match.
WKYT 27
Ty Bryant named WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos will play for the school’s first football state title on Saturday. It’s familiar territory for a team that has played in the final game two of the past four seasons. “We’ve been there twice, and we’ve lost twice,” said senior Ty...
WKYT 27
Friday night high school basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first week of the boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons are underway. Here are the highlights from Friday’s games, including:. Boys - Campbell Co. at George Rogers Clark; Western Hills at Henry Clay; Highlands at Tates Creek; Letcher Central at Frederick Douglass. Girls...
WKYT 27
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
WKYT 27
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
WKYT 27
Boyle makes it back-to-back-back state titles with win over Corbin
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. knocked off unbeaten Corbin in the 4A state title game on Friday, 32-26. The Rebels (13-2) won their third-straight state championship, the 11th in school history. Boyle Co. coach Justin Haddix took over at Boyle Co. in 2020 after spending six seasons at Corbin.
WKYT 27
WATCH | A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids jail time. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids...
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern turns active
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will sweep through today, and even more join us next week. This next week has a wetter look. It isn’t a washout of a forecast but it does include several rain chances. Which is a lot different than what we’ve been experiencing with these drier moments. It’ll all start with today’s chance. Those showers will be scattered around the region on Friday evening. There might be some activity earlier in the day, but for most, it is all about the evening hours.
WKYT 27
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
WKYT 27
Lexington ‘Christmas house’ shines bright this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The house of light on a hill cannot be hidden. Driving down Chinoe Road., how could you not at least slow down and look or stop at address 1008? The energy draws you in. The bearer of this light is homeowner Ron Tuner, a man of...
WKYT 27
Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With rising costs and inflation, people in Lexington are struggling during this time of the year, and some people are even turning to pawn shops for help. For some people on a fixed income or those who just don’t have the means, food, gas and medical...
WKYT 27
Activists work to curb Lexington’s gun violence by starting young
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With homicide numbers at an all-time high in Lexington, questions about how to stop the violence have dominated conversations. One Lexington Director Devine Carama and other community activists are working to curb that violence by starting young. Friday morning, students at Crawford Middle School shared poems...
WKYT 27
Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified. According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes. He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while...
WKYT 27
Lexington businesses seeing increase in customers this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although inflation has affected many Kentuckians this year, local businesses in Lexington say they have seen a lot more customers than they expected this season. This holiday season, there were many surprises for businesses in the state. Between this year and last year, the country has...
WKYT 27
Lexington hosts annual Christmas parade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Christmas parade started at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, but Patricia Bengie came early. Bengie was one of the first people to claim their seats. “We wanted a front-row seat on the street,” said Bengie. Bengie’s daughter Annabella is in the Bourbon County High...
WKYT 27
Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sponsored) - Kentucky Utilities wants to help shine some light during the holiday season. Each night during WKYT News at 10:00 and 11:00 WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey will feature a viewer’s home decorated for the holiday. You can submit pictures of your home below.
WKYT 27
Southern Kentucky school district delays classes after inmates escape
CASEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Casey County Schools were delayed by one hour Thursday morning because two inmates escaped the local jail. A post on the district’s Facebook page says schools will open at 8:20 a.m. and buses will run normal routes on a one-hour delay. Casey County Jail...
WKYT 27
Horse Mania statues, painted bourbon bottles go on auction for LexArts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Keeneland Sales Pavilion is expected to be packed Friday night with bidders looking for that perfect horse, except these horses are statues. From 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, 35 beautiful Horse Mania statues will be paraded into the sales pavilion ring and auctioned off. Spectators can bid on them just like an actual Keeneland horse sale.
