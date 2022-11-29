ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook

We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
NBC Sports

Tatum becomes first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat

With Wednesday night's performance vs. the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum did something no other player in NBA history has done. The Boston Celtics superstar dropped 49 points with 11 rebounds and shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the second time in the 24-year-old's career that he notched 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ 3-pointers in a game.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Lakers Released Notable Player On Wednesday Night

The Los Angeles Lakers released wing shooter Matt Ryan after Wednesday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Ryan emerged out of nowhere this season, earning a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster. The 6-foot-7 small forward impressed the Lakers' front office and coaching staff with his shooting prowess, but served as more of a liability on the defensive end of the court.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair

Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Nia Long has harsh message for Boston Celtics

Nia Long had some harsh words for the Boston Celtics during a recent interview. Long spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for a feature. In the feature, Long discussed the cheating incident involving her longtime fiance, Ime Udoka. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire season for having an...
BOSTON, MA

