Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook
We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
Charles Barkley Says He And Michael Jordan Were 5-6 Times In The Same Room In The Last 10 Years But Never Speak With Each Other
NBA legend Charles Barkley reveals he hasn't talked to Michael Jordan in 10 years despite being in the same room for around 5 times.
LeBron James scolds media for failing to ask him about Jerry Jones, suggests race has something to do with it
LeBron James wanted the media to ask him about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and took it upon himself to speak about him on Wednesday night.
Klay Thompson Made NBA History On Tuesday
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 15th all-time in three-pointers made.
NBC Sports
Tatum becomes first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat
With Wednesday night's performance vs. the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum did something no other player in NBA history has done. The Boston Celtics superstar dropped 49 points with 11 rebounds and shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the second time in the 24-year-old's career that he notched 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ 3-pointers in a game.
Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
Ja Morant Gets Ejected From Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game
Ja Morant was ejected at the end of Wednesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Finally Admits Anthony Davis Is A Better Player Than LeBron James
For basically his entire career, there has never really been a point where you questioned if LeBron James was the best player on his team. He was the best player for the Cavaliers even when he was a rookie out of high school and continued to be the best in his pit stops the rest of the way.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected to play Friday against the Boston Celtics after missing seven games with a knee injury. VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
Ja Morant implies referees have 'too much power' in Instagram post after Timberwolves loss
The Memphis Grizzlies had one of their ugliest games of the season in a 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis recorded its most turnovers (27) since 2007 and missed 12 free throws in 30 attempts. On top of that, Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant were both ejected with 1:22...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Kevin Durant Gives Honest Opinion About Bol Bol
Bol Bol is one of the most talked about players in the NBA.
Lakers Released Notable Player On Wednesday Night
The Los Angeles Lakers released wing shooter Matt Ryan after Wednesday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Ryan emerged out of nowhere this season, earning a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster. The 6-foot-7 small forward impressed the Lakers' front office and coaching staff with his shooting prowess, but served as more of a liability on the defensive end of the court.
Dwight Howard Gets Real On Why Shaquille O'Neal Hates Him And Has Beef With Him
Dwight Howard opens up on why Shaquille O'Neal doesn't like him and has issues with him.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could land a host of players in a mega 3-team trade.
Former Duke basketball captain disrupts Ja Morant in first NBA start
Seven of the 16 Duke basketball products who saw playing time in the NBA on Wednesday scored at least 20 points, led by clear MVP candidate Jayson Tatum's season-high 49 (his third 40-point performance through his 21 outings for the league-leading Boston Celtics). The night's 16 NBA Blue Devils totaled 283 points.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair
Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
Nia Long has harsh message for Boston Celtics
Nia Long had some harsh words for the Boston Celtics during a recent interview. Long spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for a feature. In the feature, Long discussed the cheating incident involving her longtime fiance, Ime Udoka. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire season for having an...
Comments / 0