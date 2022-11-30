WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 130-119 on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards are going through quite the rough patch at the moment and, while recently playing at home has proven a magic elixir for them, that was not the case on Sunday night. The Lakers came into town and steamrolled their way to a victory, taking control in the second quarter and never fully loosened their grip on the game.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO