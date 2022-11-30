Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Don't Miss This Unique Holiday Celebration: A Lobster Trap Tree Lighting!Dianna CarneyCohasset, MA
In America, for Some Basketball Fans the ‘Royal’ Family Isn’t from Great Britain, but from Heaven.Matthew C. WoodruffBoston, MA
NBC Sports
Wiggins, Poole listed as questionable for Warriors-Pacers
After combining for 57 points in the Warriors’ 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday night, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole might not be on the floor with the Dubs when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Wiggins (right adductor tightness) and Poole (left ankle soreness) were both...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr went to Moody before JK in Dubs' loss to Pacers
The 2022-23 NBA season has seen the young talent on the Warriors -- including Jonathan Kuminga -- go through adversity in the early going. Kuminga played 23 minutes in Golden State's 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center and is quickly moving up the rotation chart for coach Steve Kerr.
NBC Sports
Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg
Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
NBC Sports
Suns, Hawks reportedly show interest in Kuzma trade, Wizards see him as cornerstone
Kyle Kuzma was the kind of quality, two-way role player the Lakers needed around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to win the 2020 NBA title (the type of player the Lakers wish they had now). In Washington, his role has been elevated — he’s a 20-point-a-game scorer (20.6 points per...
NBC Sports
Floyd Mayweather says he’s trying to buy NBA team, has offered $2 billion
“Money” Floyd Mayweather lives up to his nickname — he was money in the ring and earned a lot of it as the greatest boxer of a generation. Now the legend is willing to spend it to own an NBA team. Mayweather said at a recent public event...
NBC Sports
Steph Curry upgrades to larger luxury home in Atherton
Not to another team, but instead to a new and very large luxury home in the Silicon Valley town of Atherton. Last fall, the four-time NBA champion and his wife, Ayesha, quietly sold their California home to a Singapore-based billionaire for a whopping $31.2 million. The Currys were the home’s first residents when they bought it in June 2019. And now with the house off the market, they leave with $150,000 in profit.
NBC Sports
Why Wiggins' adductor injury isn't concerning to Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Coming off his best game of the season, and one of the best of his career, the Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night at Chase Center. Wiggins was ruled out earlier Monday with right adductor tightness. Luckily for the Warriors,...
NBC Sports
Eagles disrespect from ESPN reaches new, ridiculous heights
The Eagles walloped the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday for their eleventh win in 12 games, the lateset tour de force in a season that has seen the Birds establish themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender time and time again. And while plenty of people on Monday are talking...
NBC Sports
Davis scores 55 points to lead Lakers past Wizards
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 130-119 on Sunday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards are going through quite the rough patch at the moment and, while recently playing at home has proven a magic elixir for them, that was not the case on Sunday night. The Lakers came into town and steamrolled their way to a victory, taking control in the second quarter and never fully loosened their grip on the game.
NBC Sports
Steph addresses fake viral video of five straight full-court shots
Steph Curry did not make five straight full-court shots after practice at the Warriors facility Sunday, despite what a viral video portrays. The video in question, posted by Sports Illustrated, was confirmed by the Warriors as fake a few hours after the clip started making the rounds on social media.
NBC Sports
Jaylen Waddle questionable to return with leg injury
The 49ers have lost their starting quarterback for the rest of Sunday’s game and now the Dolphins may be without one of their best offensive weapons, too. Miami announced receiver Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return with a leg injury. It’s unclear when Waddle suffered the injury. He has...
