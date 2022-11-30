Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Sporting News
Cardinals' Kyler Murray accuses Patrick Peterson of clout chasing after criticism: 'You on some weird s—'
The chant of Kyler Murray naysayers grew that much louder on Wednesday. The Cardinals' star quarterback hasn't had the most eye-popping season this year, particularly for a player slated to reel $46.1 million in average annual value. With 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions, Murray, 25, has graded in as an average hurler through the first 12 games of the season.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, more RBs impacting Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 13 injury report ahead of Sunday's kickoffs across the league. We already know that JK Dobbins (knee) and Michael Carter (ankle) are unlikely to play, while Najee Harris (oblique) and Christian McCaffrey (knee) didn't even make their respective teams' final injury reports. Unfortunately, several key RBs (Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, Jaylen Warren, Antonio Gibson) are "questionable" and will force owners to check for updates and potentially make some last-minute start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
NFL Mock Draft 2023: Texans nab best QB and WR; Lions, Seahawks, Eagles use bonus top-10 picks on defense
The end of the 2023 college football regular season has come. The transition to conference championships and bowl games has begun. For many eligible top prospects, that also means the process of preparing for a pro career is about to kick into high gear. Even though the 2023 NFL Draft...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy more WRs impacting Week 13 start-or-sit calls
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 13 injury report for several standout wide receivers, including Deebo Samuel, Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Jameson Williams, Darius Slayton, and Zay Jones, who are listed as "questionable" and could have a major effect on start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Caleb Williams injury update: Trojans QB suffers hamstring injury in Pac-12 Championship Game loss
Nobody had a worse Friday in sports than Caleb Williams. USC's star sophomore, who has emerged as perhaps the Heisman frontrunner after a sparkling campaign, found himself on the canvas more times than he could count in the Trojans' 47-24 blowout loss to No. 11 USC. Williams wore his scars...
Sporting News
How long is Von Miller out? Latest injury updates, timeline for edge's return to Bills
The Bills will be without prized pass-rusher Von Miller on Thursday when they take on the Patriots, and there's some question as to just how long he'll be on the shelf. Miller injured his right knee on a scary play during the Bills' Thanksgiving matchup with the Lions. He was eventually carted off the field and into the locker room.
Sporting News
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 13 game: Kenny Pickett breaks out, Jalen Hurts & A.J. Brown dominate Titans, Sauce Gardner checks Justin Jefferson
The air across much of the country is starting to get as cold as the betting market has been for spread, moneyline, and over/under wagerers. So, let's warm up with some player props fresh out of the oddsmakers' ovens, highlighting our favorite player or game prop for every contest of this loaded Week 13 NFL slate.
Sporting News
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 13 Cowboys-Colts Showdown contests — Monopolizing the Cowboys with Prescott, Pollard & Elliott
Dak Prescott and the 8-3 Cowboys look to continue their strong recent run this weekend as they host the 4-7-1 Colts behind interim coach Jeff Saturday. Dallas enters the weekend as whopping double-digit home favorites, and we admittedly won't be touching the 10.5-point spread with a 10.5-foot pole. But we will, however, be building a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this game, looking to bring in some much-needed cash ahead of the holiday season.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford for Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's kickoff, fantasy football owners are reviewing the latest injury reports on starting QBs Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford. Fields and Stafford missed last week, while Rodgers exited early, and all three are up in the air for Week 13. Plenty of start 'em, sit 'em decisions will be affected by the statuses of these quarterbacks, so knowing the latest updates is key.
Sporting News
What channel is Bills vs. Patriots on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 13
The Bills and Patriots open their season series on "Thursday Night Football," and it could be a doozy. The Bills course-corrected in their last two games, with a win over the Browns followed by a thrilling victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving. As is the case with most NFL powerhouse teams, though, the Bills have proven to be flawed.
Sporting News
Meet Jeff Saturday's son, the UNC wide receiver who looks a lot like his dad
If you've ever looked at Jeff Saturday and thought, "Man, that guy looks awfully familiar," you're not alone. There have been debates about who exactly the Colts coach looks like over the years. Often, NFL fans have pointed to other players, namely centers, that share a similar look to the 14-year Colts star turned head coach.
Sporting News
Best NFL Bets Week 13: Browns down Texans, Titans cover against Eagles, Kenny Pickett guides Steelers over Falcons
'Tis the season for food, family, fun, and frenzied gift-giving, but Santa can't very well afford presents without a little side hustle! Food and energy prices, a looming rail strike, and ever-rising interest rates have everyone worried about the bottom line. That's why we put extra work into researching our Week 13 NFL best bets, providing you with the moneyline, against-the-spread, over/under, and prop bets we think give you the best chance of making some much-needed moolah.
Sporting News
NFL Draft prospects 2023: Updated big board of top 70 players overall, position rankings
As the calendar once again turns to December about half of the NFL teams need to think more about how they can improve themselves in the 2023 offseason vs. playing in the 2022 postseason. A big part of that equate will next year's NFL draft, set to start April 27...
Sporting News
Vikings vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 13
The NFC North-leading Vikings look to extend their division lead in Week 13 when they welcome in the 7-4 Jets in a cross-conference bout (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS). Minnesota enters Week 13 coming off a 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving, New York scored a 31-10 home win over the Bears last week in Mike White's first start of 2022.
Sporting News
Bills' Josh Allen pays homage to Ryan Fitzpatrick with jersey in pregame warmups and postgame interviews
Josh Allen really likes to recognize where he's from and those who came before him. Sometimes it's by wearing his high school's sweatshirt. Other times, it's by earning brownie points with the broadcast crew by wearing a member's jersey. On "Thursday Night Football," it was the latter. Allen warmed up...
