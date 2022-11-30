ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunkie, LA

Comments / 34

Andabo Andherbeau
3d ago

Cops wouldn't have to worry about showing up. The old man wouldn't make it out

Reply
50
Joe Walls
1d ago

maybe he was just really messed up and thought he was home , maybe he has dementia, my uncle was an alcoholic who suffered with dementia we didn't know he went into someone's house thinking it was his, now they beat him up but it was a big misunderstanding, they said the kids weren't hurt so maybe 🤔

Reply
6
Tony Guillory
3d ago

This dude would of needed more than an ambulance if it was mine. Js.

Reply
28
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has released images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 29, in which a stolen vehicle crashed into the building. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bond denied for Natchez woman accused of killing mother

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez woman accused of killing her mother was denied bond. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, was charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm after her mother, 53-year-old Sarah Thomas, was shot in the head. Investigators said the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25 […]
NATCHEZ, MS
theadvocate.com

'How dare you?' In Lafayette right-to-life case, man's wife, mom sentenced for violating order

The wife and mother of a Lafayette man at the center of a right-to-life case were sentenced to jail time Wednesday afternoon for violating a gag order. Maegan Adkins Barras, the wife of Joshua Barras, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for repeatedly posting about the man on social media in violation of court orders issued earlier this year. Kelly Barras, the man's mother, was sentenced to seven days in jail for disclosing information to third parties that shared information online about the case.
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez

UPDATE: 11/27/2022 NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman who was allegedly shot by her daughter in Natchez died in a hospital on Saturday, November 26. The Natchez Democrat reported the victim was identified as 53-year-old Sarah Thomas. She was pronounced dead just before 2:00 p.m. at a Jackson hospital. NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman […]
NATCHEZ, MS
kalb.com

Alexandria attorney defends now-convicted Oath Keepers

A staple in Cenla’s fitness scene is getting a bit of a makeover. The Courtyard Health and Racquet Club is under new ownership and has a new name. It is now known as “Beyond Fitness.”. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

The Hotel Bentley is beginning to look a lot like Christmas

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Things at the Bentley are beginning to feel like the holiday season. For the third year, the Bentley installed their holiday tree in the hotel’s lobby. The tree stands over 22 feet tall, bearing over 3,000 lights. The hotel also set up an area to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Courtyard Health and Racquet Club under new ownership, name change

A federal jury has convicted the Oath Keepers founder for their role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alena Noakes shares how Cenla is connected to the case. Cottonport Christmas Festival still on despite safety concerns from police chief. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. A four-day Christmas...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies arrest sixth suspect in Vidalia human trafficking investigation that involved minors

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they made a sixth arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation that involved minors in the area. According to deputies, 36-year-old Jessica Robinson was arrested by officials and charged with two […]
VIDALIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy