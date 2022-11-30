The wife and mother of a Lafayette man at the center of a right-to-life case were sentenced to jail time Wednesday afternoon for violating a gag order. Maegan Adkins Barras, the wife of Joshua Barras, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for repeatedly posting about the man on social media in violation of court orders issued earlier this year. Kelly Barras, the man's mother, was sentenced to seven days in jail for disclosing information to third parties that shared information online about the case.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO