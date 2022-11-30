Read full article on original website
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itGrass Roots NewsAtlanta, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Nicole Ashley Jackson: mother accused of setting fire to conceal murder of 4-year-old daughterLavinia ThompsonEast Point, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Driver runs away from deadly crash in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Two people have died, and another is injured after a single-car crash early on Saturday morning, and Atlanta Police are searching for the driver. Atlanta Police Department officers were dispatched around 3 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and County Line Road SW. Officers said only one car was involved in the crash.
Shooting kills 1 near Pointe South Shopping Center, Clayton County Police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person near the Pointe South Shopping Center on Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the 8500 block of GA-85 in Jonesboro at 2:40 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man who had...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 3 to Friday, December 9
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
1 killed after shooting near Atlanta convenience store, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead and an investigation is underway following a shooting near a convenience store in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call of a person shot around 2:50 p.m. and responded to the C&S Food Mart at 3032 Stone Hogan Conn SW in Atlanta's Greenbriar neighborhood. The location is near Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
WSB-TV Atlanta
At least 1 dead after shooting at Clayton County shopping center, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Several police cars are surrounding the shopping center.
Atlanta officer taken to hospital after being hit by car
ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police Department motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after being hit by a car. The department said he was transported to the hospital after the accident "alert, conscious and breathing." The extent of any possible injuries to the officer was not...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heavy fire, smoke damages one-story home in Cherokee County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire on Friday afternoon on Ammons Drive near Waleska. Several units responded to help put out the fire. Although the fire...
1 arrested after shooting at East Point food mart kills man, injures woman
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing another man and injuring a woman at an East Point food mart Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Several people displaced, injured in Cobb County apartment fire
COBB COUNTY,Ga. — Several people are displaced after a Marietta apartment fire. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said crews responded to a fire on 2029 Powers Ferry Road around 6 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got to the scene, several...
Man killed by officers after running toward them with knife
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police in Norcross after running at police with a knife, according to the Gwinnett Police Department on Saturday morning. The department said that around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to a Food Depot at 1250 Tech Drive in unincorporated Norcross. The call came from a security guard at the property who was calling about a suspicious person.
Shirley Revere Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident (Dekalb County, GA)
DeKalb County police reported that a woman named Shirley Revere was killed on Monday while she was on her way to work. The incident took place near Covington Highway where an unidentified car hit Revere’s car as she drove to work.
Man dies after dispute ends in blunt force trauma injury at SW Atlanta home
A man died after he was injured in a fight with someone he knew in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Interstate shooting on I-20 East in Conyers under investigation
CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two lanes of I-20 East are back open at Salem Road in Conyers following a shooting investigation. The Conyers Police Department confirms this was an interstate shooting that happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have been reported at this time and no officers were involved.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer arrested in I-20 ‘road rage’ incident
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County police arrested a Grady Hospital Public Safety Officer after he fired at another driver on I-20. Alfred Watkins shot at another driver while they were both traveling west on I-20 between Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road. Both drivers pulled over and cooperated in the investigation. Watkins was in his Grady Hospital Public Safety uniform when he shot at the other driver.
Fire investigators believe cornflakes sparked blaze at Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. — Nearly 60 Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. Thursday morning. Fire investigators believe cornflakes may have been the culprit that started it. Gwinnett County Fire said firefighters responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the factory along...
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
Passenger dies after driver going too fast on wet roads hits an embankment, troopers say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said one person died in a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Ga. 211 in Hall County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. GSP officials said 67-year-old Jose Luis Estala of Gainesville was driving...
Traffic Watch Update: New ADA parking spots open at Forsyth County Courthouse
(Forsyth County, GA) The new ADA-accessible parking lot at the Forsyth County Courthouse is now open. The parking lot is located on the north side of the building on East Main Street in downtown Cumming.
accesswdun.com
Passenger killed in Hall County accident
A person was killed Wednesday morning after a single vehicle accident on Tanners Mill Road in Gainesville. Jose Luis Estala, 67, of Gainesville was reportedly driving a Dodge Caravan south on Tanners Mill Road and approximently 2:30 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol. Estala attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve...
