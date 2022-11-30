Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision
Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
Alabama player removes name from transfer portal
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson will enter the transfer portal. The post Alabama player removes name from transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Iowa Football: Transfer Portal Buzz surrounding a top target
After years of Iowa fans wanting Kirk Ferentz to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal, it has finally happened. It's not a question whether or not Iowa will attack the transfer portal, it's a matter of how many guys they'll take from it.
Report: Ohio State's Bowl Game Preference Revealed
The Ohio State Buckeyes made the Rose Bowl last year. They don't want to go back this year. Ohio State is still hoping for a College Football Playoff berth, but if they don't make it, the Buckeyes would prefer to not go back to Pasadena. The Buckeyes would prefer to...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
A&M five-star freshman DLs Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy say they're coming back to Aggieland
Texas A&M defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Walter Nolen each announced Thursday on social media that they will be returning for their second season in Aggieland. The two members of the 2022 recruiting class were rated as a five star prospects in the 247 Sports Composite and both played in the Under Armour All American Game last January.
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
Big Ten Conference Considering Significant Division Change
This past year the NCAA relaxed its previous rule on college football conferences requiring divisions in order to determine conference championship games. Now it appears the Big Ten is ready to mull a change. Speaking to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said that the conference intends to...
Promiment SEC Team Officially Eliminated From Bowl Game Contention
With just a few more games remaining in the 2022 college football regular season, 79 FBS programs have already clinched bowl eligibility. One team that won't be making late-December plans, though, is the Auburn Tigers. A loss in their regular season finale against Alabama dropped the ...
Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know
Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level
Tennessee fan gets Vols victory over Alabama tattooed on him. The post Tennessee fan takes victory over Alabama to new level appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Race for No. 1 Recruiting Class Narrowing in December Ranking
Ahead of the Early Signing Period, the likes of Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia chase Alabama for the nation's top recruiting class.
Morning Brew: What was bigger — Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian?
In today's Morning Brew: What was bigger - Texas' win over No. 7 Creighton or Xavier Worthy hugging Steve Sarkisian courtside at the game?
Michigan football reveals uniforms for Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday during the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a photo on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants, blue jerseys and blue accessories — for the nationally televised game. Kickoff will be at 8:17 p.m. on FOX.
247Sports
Class of 2023 wide receiver Max Moss (MD) trims list of schools to three, Sets announcement date
One of the Maryland's top offensive high school football players in the state of Maryland has both trimmed his list of schools and set his commitment date. Max Moss, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver out of Maryland, put Kent State, Ohio, and Old Dominion in his top three list of schools. Moss, a Class of 2023 prospect, made the announce via Twitter on Thursday.
Report: Liberty targeting 1 candidate to replace Hugh Freeze
Liberty is searching for a new head coach after Hugh Freeze left for the Auburn job, and it would appear they have a specific replacement in mind. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell has become the focus of Liberty’s search, John Brice of FootballScoop.com reports. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was...
College Football Playoff committee chair details impact of USC's loss on final rankings, Ohio State's chances
Utah’s win Friday night against USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game had a major impact on the College Football Playoff. However, the team that could benefit the most from the result did not even play in the game, nor does it reside in the Pac-12. With the Trojans losing by such a wide margin, the door opened for Ohio State to sneak into the playoff field. Selection committee chair Boo Corrigan joined College GameDay with Rece Davis and outlined the impact of USC’s loss, with a decision yet to be made on how the final four will play out.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Utah?
Utah defeated Arizona 81-66 on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd believes the Wildcats will be able to recover nicely. “I’m going to give Utah a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “They were the better team tonight and we came out, I don’t know if we were fat and happy or had the Maui hangover, but whatever it was it wasn’t right and it wasn’t good enough. We have great dudes and we’re a high character program, so we’re going to bounce back from this for sure.”
