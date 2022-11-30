ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Is Saddened By ESPN's Bowl Game Decision

Pour one out for the Frisco Football Classic, which will not be played in 2022. The bowl game, which was created last year in order to accommodate an extra bowl eligible team, is not needed this year, as not enough programs reached bowl eligibility. "There is some sad bowl news...
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Report: Ohio State's Bowl Game Preference Revealed

The Ohio State Buckeyes made the Rose Bowl last year. They don't want to go back this year. Ohio State is still hoping for a College Football Playoff berth, but if they don't make it, the Buckeyes would prefer to not go back to Pasadena. The Buckeyes would prefer to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Conference Considering Significant Division Change

This past year the NCAA relaxed its previous rule on college football conferences requiring divisions in order to determine conference championship games. Now it appears the Big Ten is ready to mull a change. Speaking to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said that the conference intends to...
MICHIGAN STATE
April Killian

Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know

Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Michigan football reveals uniforms for Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday during the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a photo on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants, blue jerseys and blue accessories — for the nationally televised game. Kickoff will be at 8:17 p.m. on FOX.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Class of 2023 wide receiver Max Moss (MD) trims list of schools to three, Sets announcement date

One of the Maryland's top offensive high school football players in the state of Maryland has both trimmed his list of schools and set his commitment date. Max Moss, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver out of Maryland, put Kent State, Ohio, and Old Dominion in his top three list of schools. Moss, a Class of 2023 prospect, made the announce via Twitter on Thursday.
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

College Football Playoff committee chair details impact of USC's loss on final rankings, Ohio State's chances

Utah’s win Friday night against USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game had a major impact on the College Football Playoff. However, the team that could benefit the most from the result did not even play in the game, nor does it reside in the Pac-12. With the Trojans losing by such a wide margin, the door opened for Ohio State to sneak into the playoff field. Selection committee chair Boo Corrigan joined College GameDay with Rece Davis and outlined the impact of USC’s loss, with a decision yet to be made on how the final four will play out.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Utah?

Utah defeated Arizona 81-66 on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd believes the Wildcats will be able to recover nicely. “I’m going to give Utah a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “They were the better team tonight and we came out, I don’t know if we were fat and happy or had the Maui hangover, but whatever it was it wasn’t right and it wasn’t good enough. We have great dudes and we’re a high character program, so we’re going to bounce back from this for sure.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

247Sports

63K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy