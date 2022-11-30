Utah’s win Friday night against USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game had a major impact on the College Football Playoff. However, the team that could benefit the most from the result did not even play in the game, nor does it reside in the Pac-12. With the Trojans losing by such a wide margin, the door opened for Ohio State to sneak into the playoff field. Selection committee chair Boo Corrigan joined College GameDay with Rece Davis and outlined the impact of USC’s loss, with a decision yet to be made on how the final four will play out.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO