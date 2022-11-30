Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football December Transfer Portal Tracker
The college football transfer portal will officially open up on Monday, Dec. 5, paving the way for a massive shake-up to team rosters around the country. Since the end of the regular season last Saturday, players have already been announcing their intent to enter the portal with the hope of finding greener pastures on the other side.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Running Back Announces Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
Tennessee running back Len’Neth Whitehead announced plans to enter the transfer portal Friday night. “I want to say thank you to everyone involved for giving me the opportunity to be a Tennessee Vol,” Whitehead said in a statement. “I am truly blessed beyond measure. I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility.”
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Drops Hendon Hooker Heisman Hype Video
With the 2022 Heisman Ceremony around the corner, the Tennessee football department is making sure that quarterback Hendon Hooker’s case is known around the nation. Despite suffering a season-ending injury in the penultimate game of the season, Hooker was the quarterback that took Tennessee from nothing to something over the course of his two years in Knoxville, leading to a Heisman-esque run in 2022.
utsports.com
Sean Carlson Agrees To Contract Extension Through 2028
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a phenomenal debut season leading the Vols and Lady Vols on the cross country course, Tennessee head coach and director of cross country/distance Sean Carlson has agreed to a contract extension through the 2027-28 athletic season. "In Sean's introductory press conference, he emphasized his commitment...
Get to know Lady Vol Jasmine Powell
Media Day with the Lady Vols basketball team means a chance to ask players several get-to-know-you questions and at least one about hoops. This 2022-23 series will continue with Jasmine Powell. Powell, a senior guard from Detroit, transferred to Tennessee from Minnesota and intends to take her extra year and...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Quite the achievement
Let the critics moan and howl about the state of Tennessee football. Let them toot their horns and bang the drums, looking for every crack in the facade to take to task. Last week, you heard them all and loudly. When South Carolina blew out the Vols unexpectedly, there were some hardcore Vol fans ready two write off the whole season as a failure.
wvlt.tv
Vol legend speaks to state-bound Anderson Co. football team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our previews of area teams playing for a state football championship continues with Davey Gillum’s Anderson Co. Mavericks. Gillum played on the AC team that made it to the state semi’s 26 years ago. Now the same program he coaches, is one win away from its first ever state championship and his players couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity.
wvlt.tv
West Rebels roll to second state football championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An incredible journey for Knoxville West culminated with A Class-5A state championship Friday night. Along the way, the Rebels defeated Blount County powers Alcoa and Maryville as well as defending 5-A champ Powell in nthe State Semi’s. The win over Page was microcosm of the...
Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report
There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
Anderson Co.'s Gavin Noe picks up trash at away stadium after helping school to first football state title game
CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County football star Gavin Noe was all class after last Friday's win over Red Bank in the 4A state semifinal. It wasn't because the running back and linebacker performed at an extraordinary level to help send his school to its first-ever football state championship. It is what he did after the game.
UT students protest school's development plan to demolish three buildings to expand business building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many students, professors and faculty at the University of Tennessee have united and created a grassroots group advocating against the school's announcement that three buildings would be demolished to expand the business school. The buildings that would be knocked down are currently homes to the school...
