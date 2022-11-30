ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosser, WA

City leaders break ground on new TC Animal Shelter

PASCO, Wash. — City leaders broke ground on the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. On Wednesday, people gathered in Pasco to celebrate the groundbreaking for the new $6 million facility, a project that's been in the works for years. The new building will serve Pasco, Kennewick and Richland. It will...
PASCO, WA
Firefighters battle fire sparked between two Pasco homes

PASCO, Wash. — Firefighters battled a fire that broke out between two houses in Pasco Wednesday night. Just after 7:30 p.m., Pasco Fire responded to reports of a backyard fire in the area of 7th and Sylvester St. Once on scene, fire leaders said they located a large shed...
PASCO, WA
73-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A 73-year-old man has died after a speeding driver's vehicle crashed into his vehicle in Walla Walla County. On Dec. 2 around 8 a.m., Deputies of the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle fatality collision on Wallula Rd. at the intersection of Evans Rd. in Walla Walla County.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Investigation underway after Pasco Police officer shot while making arrest

PASCO, Wash. — [UPDATE 11:00 AM] --- New details in the investigation of Thursday's officer involved shooting in Pasco. According to the Franklin County Sheriff, the gun that was discharged was assigned to Pasco Officer Jeremy Jones, and it was in his holster at the time. Sheriff Jim Raymond...
PASCO, WA
Police warn of porch pirates and scams

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — It's that time of year — packages are out for delivery and porch pirates are watching. Pasco Police have already shared photos to their Facebook page of suspect(s) caught on camera stealing packages. Officers said there's been an increase of package thefts the past couple...
PASCO, WA

