U.S. Cellular donates thousands of dollars' worth of goods to local food bank
Hundreds of families across the Valley can look forward to having healthy foods at the dinner table this holiday season. Today U.S. Cellular donated five thousand dollars' worth of food to the Yakima Rotary Food Bank, which came out to 1,500 items. This donation is part of their campaign called...
Volunteer optometrists helping low vision patients in the valley improve their sight
YAKIMA -- "I've been a practicing eye doctor since 1964 and out of all the things I've done in practice, this has been one of the most gratifying experiences," Dr. Byron Thomas, a volunteer at VIC said. Back in 2005, a group of eye care professionals sat down and realized...
More community service officers will be hired by the Yakima Police Department by next year
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department will be looking to add more community service officers by the beginning of next year. At last night's community forum hosted by councilmember Patrcia Byers, those in attendance complained about the number of stray animals they are seeing in their neighborhoods. While Byers said she...
Early morning fire sends one to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition
Medics rushed a person to a hospital with serious injuries following a house fire in Kennewick early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the home in the 200 block of South Quincy street at around 1 A.M. It was also reported that two people could be inside the burning home.
City leaders break ground on new TC Animal Shelter
PASCO, Wash. — City leaders broke ground on the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. On Wednesday, people gathered in Pasco to celebrate the groundbreaking for the new $6 million facility, a project that's been in the works for years. The new building will serve Pasco, Kennewick and Richland. It will...
Firefighters battle fire sparked between two Pasco homes
PASCO, Wash. — Firefighters battled a fire that broke out between two houses in Pasco Wednesday night. Just after 7:30 p.m., Pasco Fire responded to reports of a backyard fire in the area of 7th and Sylvester St. Once on scene, fire leaders said they located a large shed...
Many floats and lights will be on display for Christmas parades in the Valley
And that means it's time head out to celebrate the holidays as two of the valley's biggest Christmas parades will be happening this weekend. It all kicks off in Sunnyside on Saturday with one of the country's biggest and oldest farm implement parades. Where folks will see plenty of lighted...
73-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A 73-year-old man has died after a speeding driver's vehicle crashed into his vehicle in Walla Walla County. On Dec. 2 around 8 a.m., Deputies of the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle fatality collision on Wallula Rd. at the intersection of Evans Rd. in Walla Walla County.
Investigation underway after Pasco Police officer shot while making arrest
PASCO, Wash. — [UPDATE 11:00 AM] --- New details in the investigation of Thursday's officer involved shooting in Pasco. According to the Franklin County Sheriff, the gun that was discharged was assigned to Pasco Officer Jeremy Jones, and it was in his holster at the time. Sheriff Jim Raymond...
Yakima fire officials give tips on how to keep your home safe during holiday decorating
YAKIMA, Wash.— As you get ready to deck your halls with Christmas decor, fire officials are reminding you of some tips to prevent house fires this holiday season. According to the U.S Fire Administration, a heat source too close to a Christmas tree causes 1 in every 4 winter fires.
Police warn of porch pirates and scams
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — It's that time of year — packages are out for delivery and porch pirates are watching. Pasco Police have already shared photos to their Facebook page of suspect(s) caught on camera stealing packages. Officers said there's been an increase of package thefts the past couple...
Yakima police asking for help locating 17-year-old missing juvenile
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for help locating a 17-year-old missing juvenile, Jeniffer Arevalo. She is described as 5’6” and 135 lbs. They say she has black hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or YPD desk at 509.575.6200 if you have any information.
YPD trying to identify suspect allegedly involved in a vehicle theft, hit-and-run accident
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a vehicle theft, attempted carjacking, and a hit-and-run accident. They ask you to contact Detective Medina if you have any information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts at: 509-575-6203 or...
