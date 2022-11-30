Read full article on original website
McDonald’s Is Debuting A Brand New McFlurry Flavor For The Holidays—And It’s Not Peppermint
McDonald’s is gearing up for the upcoming wintry holiday season with the help of a brand new, limited-time McFlurry flavor. The sweet treat hitting the menu is the Oreo Fudge McFlurry, which will satisfy cookie and chocolate fans alike, and that’s not all. The fast food giant is...
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
Cold Stone Creamery Welcomes New 'Winter Wonderful' Holiday Flavors
Cold Stone Creamery has launched two festive flavors just in time for the holiday season: Snickerdoodle Cookie Ice Cream and Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream. The new flavors are now available as individual scoops and as a part of Cold Stone's Creations and ice cream cakes, per a recent press release.
Baskin-Robbins Introduces Three Festive Holiday Treats
Baskin-Robbins is bringing back a seasonal flavor and fan-favorite winter cake design, while offering a brand-new shake for the holidays. Starting Dec. 1, Peppermint ice cream makes a comeback to the store's freezer selections as the Flavor of the Month—packed with crunchy peppermint candy pieces inside the cool, refreshing flavored scoop—with Brrr the Snowman Cake also returning.
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
Krispy Kreme introduces new holiday doughnuts
Doughnut maker Krispy Kreme announced on Monday three new sweet treats ahead of the December holidays as a part of the company's "Santa Bake Shop collection."
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals
On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY." Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Krispy Kreme's New 'Santa Bake Shop' Collection Just Dropped
Holiday-themed foods are one of the most nostalgic and fun parts of the holiday season. While many people decorate their homes, restaurants and fast food chains get into the holiday spirit by releasing festive edible items. For those wanting to start their morning with some flavors of the season, IHOP's holiday menu highlights the flavors of gingersnaps, including pancakes and french toast (per Chew Boom). For a midday snack or dessert, Chick-fil-A offers up its seasonal peppermint milkshake, which features peppermint bark, a staple winter holiday ingredient.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Menu Item in 3 Different Iterations
McDonald's can do no wrong in the breakfast category. The brand's latest return is just further evidence of this. The golden-arched fast food joint is rolling out three bagel sandwiches piled with your favorite early-morning ingredients. The fan-favorite menu item, which is rejoining menus in three iterations, is landing in...
ComicBook
McDonald's Holiday Pie Reportedly Returning Nationwide in December
With Thanksgiving over, we're fully in the holiday season and while we've already seen plenty of holiday-themed food items hitting shelves and menus across various brands, it seems that McDonald's is also getting in on the holiday spirit this year in a big way. A new report from Chewboom says that McDonald's is bringing back their iconic Holiday Pie again this year but this time around, it will be available nationwide starting in early December.
TikTok Is Freaking Out Over Trader Joe's Sweet Cannoli Dip And Gingerbread Ice Cream
You might not expect tons of overlap between TikTokers and Trader Joe's shoppers. After all, according to Numerator, the most common TJ's customer is a Caucasian woman between the ages of 41 and 57 who makes more than $80K a year, while Wallaroo reports that almost 80% of TikTokers in the United States are around 16 to 34 years old. However, TikTok and Trader Joe's don't have mutually exclusive fandoms, and as such, there have been many instances over the years where we've seen the two worlds collide. We're not sure about you, but we're pretty thankful for that because if they didn't, we'd be missing out on some seriously popular eats, like that viral avocado "toast" featuring a TJ's breakfast fave.
Chicken prices are finally falling and it's triggering a resurgence of fast-food chicken sandwich wars
Popeyes, Wingstop, Burger King, and Wendy's all recently added new chicken sandwiches to menus, which executives praised for driving growth.
Baskin-Robbins Returns 1970s Ice Cream Cake For Thanksgiving This Year
Turkey Cakes are returning to the stores of ice cream giant Baskin-Robbins for Thanksgiving this year. Since the 1970s, the Turkey Cake has been a popular item at the company's stores, although it has not been available every year. It's filled with ice cream and then covered with a sweet-flavored glaze.
Taco John's 'Nachos Navidad' Have Returned For The Holiday Season
There are dozens of festive food items that hit the chain restaurant scene once the holiday season rolls around, but finding one that isn't a dessert is a much harder task than it may sound. With gingerbread, peppermint, hazelnut, and cocoa being some of the most popular flavors of the season (via Bob's Red Mill), it isn't too much of a surprise that eateries from IHOP to Chuck E. Cheese tend to go the sweet route when sprucing up their respective menus for the holidays. And don't get us wrong. We love washing down a holiday pie from McDonald's with one of Chick-fil-A's Peppermint Chip Milkshakes just as much as the next person. However, considering that we've seen some seriously creative concoctions this year, like Taco Bell's massive (and short-lived) Cheez-It Tostada, we don't think it's wrong for consumers to seek out something more when they want to celebrate the holidays with flavor.
Nestlé Purina recalled cans of wet dog food after they were mislabeled
Cans of Purina wet dog food have been recalled due to mislabeling that said it was a completely different type of food. Don’t worry, though, officials say the food is still safe for dogs to eat.
Trader Joe's Frozen Croissants, Ranked
The French are spoiled. Walk down any street corner in France, and you'll stumble upon an independent bakery selling flaky, buttery crescent-shaped gems for pocket change. In the U.S., most people have two choices: Either buy a croissant from a chain such as Starbucks (terrible), or find some posh bakery called C’est La Vie that charges $8 for a madeleine (equally terrible). There is a third, often-overlooked option in frozen grocery store croissants: Trader Joe’s frozen versions, which superfans of the store, at least, regularly praise. I tasted all three Trader Joe’s frozen varieties to see if they’d scratch my croissant itch. Here they are, ranked.
Familiar Bakery’s Apple Cranberry Crumble Recipe
But first, dessert is just as important as the meal when it comes to holiday celebrations. The creative mind behind ‘Familiar Bakery’ uses globally-inspired flavors and nostalgia from her childhood to come up with warm and inviting pastries. Chef Ashley Robinson joins us in our Studio 41 kitchen to a holiday favorite with her own special twist.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling Mrs. Fields Cookie Dough That Comes with 4 Different Flavors of Cookie Dough
It is officially the season for baking and if you need a little motivation, head to Costco!. Costco is currently selling Mrs. Fields Cookie Dough that comes with 4 different flavors of cookie dough. Basically, it’s so easy to make delicious cookies so you don’t have an excuse not to!...
