WITN
Onslow Cheer accepts donations for ENC seniors
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Communities in parts of the east are working to provide much-needed supplies for seniors for the holidays. Wednesday was the last day the Onslow County Department of Social Services accepted donations for its Elder Cheer program. The department began accepting donations at the beginning of November. Members...
WNCT
$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island
A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
WITN
Marines get free christmas trees
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines were on the receiving end of a generous donation a few weeks ahead of the Christmas holiday. Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River partnered with the Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx to distribute free Christmas trees first come, first serve, to active duty service members and their families.
WITN
Candlelight vigil held on 100th anniversary of Great Fire of New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -It is known by many as the worst fire in North Carolina history. “This fire was life-changing, it was tragic and absolutely life-changing,” said Marissa Moore, Historic New Bern Program Director. “New Bern was unrecognizable 100 years ago today.”. On the morning of December...
WNCT
Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend
There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach held its Christmas parade Friday, too. Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend. There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach...
WITN
Morehead City receives updates on Sugarloaf Island Project
MORHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City was updated Thursday about plans to restore a beloved feature of their town. Sugarloaf Island has received funding to help stabilize the island’s shoreline. State Representative Pat McElraft and Senator Norman Sanderson were recognized at Ottis Landing in Morehead City. We’re told they...
WITN
Craven County Partners in Education hosts Pancakes for Pie
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Partners in Education will be hosting Pancakes for Pie at Morgan’s Tavern & Grill in downtown New Bern on Saturday Dec. 3. Their staff will be serving breakfast items including pancakes, sausage, bacon, fruit, orange juice and coffee from 7-10 a.m. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. This event is pay-at-the-door, so reservations are not accepted. This is their 7th year hosting the event, raising over $120,000 for grants for teachers.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Rotary Club of Washington Nov. 30, 2022
The Rotary Club of Washington welcomed Ken Adams, pictured between Rotary member Melissa Simons and Club President Charlie Manning, as the guest speaker for their Wednesday meeting. Mr. Adams, CTE instructor, spoke on the newly established Boat Building Academy located at Washington High School. The Academy is open to all Beaufort County high school students and partners with BCCC where students can go on to earn an associate’s degree in boatbuilding manufacturing. Join us at King Chicken Wednesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. to get involved in our community.
Pitt, Onslow counties drop in economic rankings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce released its latest tier rankings for counties statewide. Counties across the state are either listed as tier one, two or three counties. Tier one is the most distressed and tier three is the least distressed. On that list, Pitt and Onslow counties dropped from tier […]
publicradioeast.org
It's the 100th anniversary of the Great New Bern Fire
Thursday is the 100th anniversary of the Great Fire of 1922 in New Bern. According to the New Bern Historical Society, the fire forever changed the face of the city; more than 3,000 people were displaced in the fire that burned through the African American community, destroying more than 1,000 buildings and destroying an area that covered 40 blocks.
WITN
ECU Health hosts career fair on BCCC campus
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - During a time when the U.S. is facing a nationwide healthcare shortage, an Eastern Carolina community college partnered with ECU Health for a career fair. Table after table, the career fair at Beaufort County Community College was packed with aspiring high schoolers. It’s all thanks...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Local virtuosos will perform at First Baptist Church
A landmark of sorts will occur on Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., when the Beaufort County Concert Association features local musicians for the first time in its 45 years of existence. “We’ve never had a local act booked in 44 years,” said Concert Association board chairperson Alma Friedman, who added that the choice of event location – First Baptist Church at the corner of Harvey and Main Streets in Washington – is also a first. The concert association’s performances have traditionally been held at the Turnage Theatre.
WITN
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 29, 30 & Dec. 1
Bobby H. Croom, 84, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday November 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 3, 2022, at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort with Pastor Taylor Mills and Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. Vernon Daniels,...
thewashingtondailynews.com
NCSU Vet students help reduce county’s feral cat population
Students from North Carolina State University’s Veterinary program are in Washington this week to assist the Humane Society of Beaufort County to spay or neuter about 75 feral or stray cats. A partnership between the veterinary program and humane society was created so that students not only gain valuable experience, but they also help reduce the feral cat population in Beaufort County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
wccbcharlotte.com
Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Lawsuits Pile Up
JACKSONVILLE, N.C.– Lawsuits are piling up over an environmental disaster at Camp Lejeune at a North Carolina military base. Those lawsuits focus on water contamination at the military base in eastern North Carolina. That water contamination is alleged to have happened over decades from 1953-1987. The situation at the...
Onslow County Board of Commissioners chair resigns
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The chairman of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners has announced his resignation, effective immediately. Jack Bright has told Onslow County Government officials of his resignation “due to family commitments and current health conditions,” officials stated in a Facebook post on Friday. Bright has been on the board for 15 years […]
waltermagazine.com
Light Bright: Carteret County’s Annual Flotilla
Each December, the waterways of Beaufort and Morehead City welcome a festive evening boat parade with decorated vessels of all stripes. The first weekend of December, they descend — or rather, they glide: a host of vessels sporting their holiday best, traveling along the intracoastal waterway to the delight of landlubber spectators.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 1 – 4, 2022
Commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of The Great Fire of 1922, today thru Dec. 4 at various locations throughout New Bern. Join New Bern Fire-Rescue for open house, drop off a toy and a visit by Santa from 3 – 6 p.m., 1401 Neuse Blvd. New Bern High School...
