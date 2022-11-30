ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Dorothy Randall, 95

Dorothy Jeannette Randall, 95, of Hopkinton passed away Dec. 1 at the Reservoir Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Marlborough. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of the late John and Bessie (Angell) Sables. She was a 1945 graduate of Hopkinton High School and a lifelong Hopkinton resident. Dorothy...
HOPKINTON, MA
Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Dec. 1

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation recently held a virtual meeting detailing the beginning of the...
HOPKINTON, MA
Teachers union statement on proposed SPED cuts: ‘Data was ignored’

Editor’s note: The Hopkinton Teachers Association on Thursday released the following statement regarding proposed cuts in special education staffing at Hopkinton schools. Hopkinton Public Schools are at a crossroad. At [Thursday’s] School Committee meeting, Director of Student Services Karen Zaleski proposed cutting staff and reducing services for students receiving occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech and language therapy. These cuts are based on flawed data that grossly misrepresents the workloads and caseloads of these service providers.
HOPKINTON, MA
Fruit Street bridge remains closed as MassDOT interchange improvement project enters construction phase

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation recently held a virtual meeting detailing the beginning of the construction phase in December of the remodeled interchange between Interstate 495 and Interstate 90, which straddles Hopkinton and Westborough. As part of the project, one of Hopkinton’s two Fruit Street bridges is being reconstructed (the...
HOPKINTON, MA

