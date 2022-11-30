Editor’s note: The Hopkinton Teachers Association on Thursday released the following statement regarding proposed cuts in special education staffing at Hopkinton schools. Hopkinton Public Schools are at a crossroad. At [Thursday’s] School Committee meeting, Director of Student Services Karen Zaleski proposed cutting staff and reducing services for students receiving occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech and language therapy. These cuts are based on flawed data that grossly misrepresents the workloads and caseloads of these service providers.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO