Galion, OH

richlandsource.com

GOAL Digital Academy announces honor roll for Mansfield and Galion students

MANSFIELD — GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students. There is no GOAL student profile. Our students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating. Others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some of our students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning. Still, others have families they are supporting as they complete high school, so they choose GOAL for our flexibility.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

$10,000 in Prizes Awarded Thursday in UpSkill-A-Thon

Marion, Ohio – Community Skills Initiative Marion Technical College wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition on November 16 at midnight. Marion Technical College collaborated with Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals, and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
MARION COUNTY, OH
cdrecycler.com

Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF

Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Auditor’s office announces 2023 dog registration program

CRAWFORD COUNTY—The 2023 Dog License Registration Program has begun. The County Auditor’s Office has mailed over five thousand dog and kennel registration applications to individuals who currently own a dog or have a kennel in Crawford County. “Anyone who owns a dog or has a kennel is required to purchase a license by January 31, 2023,” said Auditor Sheets.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Government Technology

Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data

In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Ashland County Parks Director Resigns

The Director of the Ashland County Parks in stepping away from her role. RichlandSource.com reports, Stephanie Featheringill resigned to spend more time with her family and will stay through the end of December. The Ashland County Commissioners accepted Featheringill’s resignation on November 14th and as search is underway for a...
columbusunderground.com

Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville

The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat

MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Avita addiction recovery now open in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS—Avita Addiction Recovery is a new program that provides one-on-one outpatient medical treatment for individuals who want to overcome opioid and alcohol addiction. Treatment is led by board-certified addiction medicine specialist P. Stephen Novack, D.O. at Avita Bucyrus Hospital. Dr. Novack has over 10 years of experience helping patients...
BUCYRUS, OH

