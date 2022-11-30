Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
GOAL Digital Academy announces honor roll for Mansfield and Galion students
MANSFIELD — GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students. There is no GOAL student profile. Our students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating. Others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some of our students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning. Still, others have families they are supporting as they complete high school, so they choose GOAL for our flexibility.
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member
ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
wktn.com
$10,000 in Prizes Awarded Thursday in UpSkill-A-Thon
Marion, Ohio – Community Skills Initiative Marion Technical College wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition on November 16 at midnight. Marion Technical College collaborated with Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals, and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
wosu.org
Clintonville school refuses to cancel drag-themed holiday event despite Proud Boys protest
A fundraiser for a local, independent community school has drawn the attention of a group known for hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ community, but the school’s leadership said they won’t be bullied into canceling Saturday’s family-friendly story hour featuring performances from drag queens. This won’t be the...
richlandsource.com
Police say 'no active threat' behind Mansfield Senior lockdown
MANSFIELD — Mansfield police say there was no active threat behind the lockdown of Mansfield Middle School and Mansfield Senior High School Friday morning.
crawfordcountynow.com
Jeffrey Urban appointed Interim President and CEO of First Federal Community Bank
BUCYRUS—In a press release submitted to Crawford County Now, First Federal Community Bank outlined their plans for bank leadership following the departure of Bradley Murtiff:. The Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. and First Federal Community Bank Board of Directors are pleased to announce that it has named Jeffrey K. Urban...
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
cdrecycler.com
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
crawfordcountynow.com
Auditor’s office announces 2023 dog registration program
CRAWFORD COUNTY—The 2023 Dog License Registration Program has begun. The County Auditor’s Office has mailed over five thousand dog and kennel registration applications to individuals who currently own a dog or have a kennel in Crawford County. “Anyone who owns a dog or has a kennel is required to purchase a license by January 31, 2023,” said Auditor Sheets.
Government Technology
Columbus, Ohio, Garbage Trucks Collect Critical City Data
In the smart city world, the often-overlooked trash truck and its humble sanitation worker are emerging as prime sources of data collection, application and insight. Data-driven enhancements can range from better trash pickup itself to a set of ancillary services that include snow removal, recycling and inspections. If one considers sanitation workers as the collectors of not just trash, but also of data, one can see even more opportunity.
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
iheart.com
Ashland County Parks Director Resigns
The Director of the Ashland County Parks in stepping away from her role. RichlandSource.com reports, Stephanie Featheringill resigned to spend more time with her family and will stay through the end of December. The Ashland County Commissioners accepted Featheringill’s resignation on November 14th and as search is underway for a...
'He saved my life': Big Walnut student injured in parade accident looking for man who helped him
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many kids are counting down the days until Christmas, 11-year-old Kenny Zedekar is counting down the days until he can finally go home. "I'm really excited. I can't wait to go back to school and see everybody,” he said sitting in his hospital room.
Delaware County Location Named As Exposure Site In Measles Outbreak
Columbus Public Health is monitoring an outbreak of measles in central Ohio. A highly contagious infectious disease caused by measles virus, measles is highly contagious; it is an airborne disease which spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. It can be prevented, however, through a safe and highly effective vaccine.
columbusunderground.com
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville
The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat
MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita addiction recovery now open in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS—Avita Addiction Recovery is a new program that provides one-on-one outpatient medical treatment for individuals who want to overcome opioid and alcohol addiction. Treatment is led by board-certified addiction medicine specialist P. Stephen Novack, D.O. at Avita Bucyrus Hospital. Dr. Novack has over 10 years of experience helping patients...
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in November went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.8 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
