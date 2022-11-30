Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma Freshman Enters Transfer Portal
Defensive lineman Alton Tarber committed to the Sooners less than a year ago and was a 4-star prospect as rated by 247 Sports.
onefootdown.com
USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes
The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Rees seeing his Quarterbacks
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees will see his two...
KOCO
Oklahoma state football games bring boom to Edmond, UCO
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma high school football teams hoping to win a state championship gathered in Edmond this week, and they have brought a big impact to the area with them. The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association said it expects around 35,000 people to travel to the University of...
Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Is Ready To Sign On The Dotted Line
Notre Dame linebacker commit Drayk Bowen is ready to officially conclude his recruitment in December before he enrolls
tulsapeople.com
True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster
Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal
It’s not often that you see a starting quarterback of a top-25 team choose to enter the transfer portal after their first season as a starter, but that’s exactly what’s happening with Notre Dame Fighting Irish starting quarterback Drew Pyne. Though Drew Pyne did not begin the season as Notre Dame’s starter, he took over Read more... The post Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
okctalk.com
OU planning two huge new projects
Two huge new projects are set to reshape the campus at the University of Oklahoma. Today (11/30) the Board of Regents is expected to approve a measure selecting HOK of Kansas City as the design firm for a massive new Football Operations Facility to be built east of the stadium.
intermatwrestle.com
Two-time All-American Buchanan to Transfer to Oklahoma
Two days ago, the #2 ranked 197 lber, Stephen Buchanan, put his name into the transfer portal. Today, he announced via social media his intention to transfer from Wyoming to Oklahoma. Buchanan has earned All-American honors twice during his three years competing for the Cowboys. In 2021-22, Buchanan went 28-3...
Edmond, December 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Choctaw High School football team will have a game with Stillwater High School on December 02, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Adams Tower to be demolished on OU campus
Alumni of the University of Oklahoma will soon say goodbye to a place that held a lot of memories on the Norman campus.
Mustang man wins big prize from Publishers Clearing House
It’s a lucky day for one Mustang resident.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Walsh Hall rector unexpectedly departs
Kate Palko, the rector of Walsh Hall, “will no longer serve” in that position, according to an email sent to residents on Wednesday evening by Bre Tornifolio, a director of residential life who supervised Palko and Walsh Hall. Residents reported Palko had already left the dorm. “I write...
News On 6
DEADline: Who Murdered OKC Metro Barber Joseph Jackson?
Six years ago, a neighbor found Oklahoma City metro barber Joseph Jackson, 42, dead in the garage of his townhouse. Investigators say it appeared Jackson opened the door to his killer. Oklahoma City Police are opening the case files to News 9’s licensed investigator Lisa Monahan and photojournalist Mike Weber....
KOCO
Oklahoma family brings back extravagant Christmas light show
EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond family said they are keeping a tradition that will light up a few cities for the next year. The Miranda Family Lights are back by popular demand, and the family said preparations for the extravagant light show began in September. "Last year, we didn’t...
KOCO
Oklahoma homebuilders turn to incentives to attract buyers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Homebuilders in Oklahoma said now can still be a good time to buy a house despite interest rates. Because of the uncertainty in the market, homebuilders put forth incentives to attract buyers. These incentives don't only benefit those selling home, but homebuilders said they can also help the buyers.
Judge rules in Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Open Meeting Act violation trial
The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA's expansion plan has come to a close in a Cleveland County court room Thursday.
QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations
Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located. The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City. QuikTrip officials hope the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City
Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
KOCO
Tinker Air Force Base could be adding to its fleet
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Tinker Air Force Base announced it could be replacing some of its old tanker jets with new ones, those working with the aircraft reacted to the news. "For my brothers and sisters who have flown the 135 and sweated so much," said Maj. James Magill, a KC-46A pilot, "We now have a working air conditioner."
