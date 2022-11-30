ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

radio7media.com

Investigation into Threats at Lewis County School

AN INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING AFTER A THREAT WAS MADE ON TUESDAY BY STUDENTS AT THE LEWIS COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL TO DO HARM TO OTHERS. LEWIS COUTY SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ADVISE THEY ALONG WITH LEWIS COUNTY SROS HAVE THOROUGHLY INVESTIGATED THE SITUATION AND HAVE INTERVENED. THERE IS NO THREAT PRESENT AT THIS TIME.
LEWIS COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy's death

Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy’s …. Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy's death. Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for allegedly firing shots in North Nashville. Suspect indicted after shooting man in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Three teens charged after carjacking woman at gunpoint: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens have been arrested for stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint outside her South Nashville apartment, according to Metro Police. The teens pulled up behind the woman as she was returning to her home in the Nob Hill Apartments on Wallace Road Thursday night, police said. Henry Sandoval, 15, pulled out a loaded handgun and forced the woman to give him the keys to her car.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Spring Hill Police Alert Public of Scam

THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT OF THE PUBLIC OF A SCAM THAT WAS RECENTLY BROUGHT TO THEIR ATTENTION. AT LEAST ONE PERSON HAS RECEIVED A TEXT MESSAGE CLAIMING THEIR VEHICLE WAS CAPTURED ON A TRAFFIC CAMERA AND THAT A DIGITAL TICKET HAS BEEN ISSUED AND THEY CAN PAY ONLINE OR IN PERSON TO TEXT HELP OR PAY NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION. THIS IS A SCAM. THE CITY OF SPRING HILL DOES NOT HAVE ANY CAMERAS THAT CAPTURE TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro airport addresses MTSU student pilot noise

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - With a national pilot shortage, more people are learning to fly. With that, people in Murfreesboro didn’t realize that would mean more noise. A peaceful pasture in Watertown is what Barry Hensley bought 30 years ago. He says 29 of those have been silent — until now.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Two juveniles fatally overdose on Benadryl

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juvenile females have fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a CPR in progress call earlier this week at Oak Plains Academy located at 1751 Oak Plains Road in Ashland City.
ASHLAND CITY, TN

