Former patient of Ashland City treatment center speaks out after teens die
Two teenage girls died after authorities say they overdosed on over-the-counter medication while at an Ashland City residential treatment program. Now a former patient is speaking out.
Investigation into Threats at Lewis County School
AN INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING AFTER A THREAT WAS MADE ON TUESDAY BY STUDENTS AT THE LEWIS COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL TO DO HARM TO OTHERS. LEWIS COUTY SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ADVISE THEY ALONG WITH LEWIS COUNTY SROS HAVE THOROUGHLY INVESTIGATED THE SITUATION AND HAVE INTERVENED. THERE IS NO THREAT PRESENT AT THIS TIME.
Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy's death
Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy’s …. Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy's death. Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for allegedly firing shots in North Nashville. Suspect indicted after shooting man in the...
17-year-old charged in connection with Watkins Park homicide surrenders to police
After more than a week of searching, Metro police have arrested a teenager accused of a deadly shooting.
With remains found in Williamson Co., a family questions whether its their son
Skeletal remains have been found in Williamson County, and now a mom wants to know if it's her son — Nieko Lisi.
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
Teens accused of killing gas station clerk stopped by Nashville school earlier in the day
The two Kentucky teenagers accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk in Hermitage Monday afternoon were inside a Metro Nashville Public School earlier in the day.
Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
‘I’m hoping that it turns out to be my son’: Mother of missing teen hopes skeleton remains discovered in Williamson County brings closure
Law enforcement reached out to the family of Nieko Lisi after skeletal remains were discovered near Franklin, the last place he was seen. While confirmation hasn't been given, his mom says she hopes this time they get closure.
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
Three teens charged after carjacking woman at gunpoint: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teens have been arrested for stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint outside her South Nashville apartment, according to Metro Police. The teens pulled up behind the woman as she was returning to her home in the Nob Hill Apartments on Wallace Road Thursday night, police said. Henry Sandoval, 15, pulled out a loaded handgun and forced the woman to give him the keys to her car.
Man charged with robbing ‘friend’ in East Nashville
A man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by three people he thought were his friends.
Spring Hill Police Alert Public of Scam
THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ALERT OF THE PUBLIC OF A SCAM THAT WAS RECENTLY BROUGHT TO THEIR ATTENTION. AT LEAST ONE PERSON HAS RECEIVED A TEXT MESSAGE CLAIMING THEIR VEHICLE WAS CAPTURED ON A TRAFFIC CAMERA AND THAT A DIGITAL TICKET HAS BEEN ISSUED AND THEY CAN PAY ONLINE OR IN PERSON TO TEXT HELP OR PAY NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION. THIS IS A SCAM. THE CITY OF SPRING HILL DOES NOT HAVE ANY CAMERAS THAT CAPTURE TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS.
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
Murfreesboro airport addresses MTSU student pilot noise
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - With a national pilot shortage, more people are learning to fly. With that, people in Murfreesboro didn’t realize that would mean more noise. A peaceful pasture in Watertown is what Barry Hensley bought 30 years ago. He says 29 of those have been silent — until now.
