Malcolm Jenkins teases NFL comeback: 'Technically the Saints have the rights to my contract'

Could the Philadelphia Eagles swap one former New Orleans Saints safety for another? Again? C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been sidelined by a lacerated kidney and rib injury, prompting Eagles fans on Twitter to lobby for Malcolm Jenkins to make his NFL comeback. Jenkins retired earlier this year with some time left on his contract with the Saints, which he acknowledged is a complicating factor, though the idea of returning to play with a Super Bowl contender should be appealing. This isn’t as simple as Marshawn Lynch un-retiring to re-sign with the Seattle Seahawks in December (he was a free agent at the time).
Two Eagles among Pro Football Focus top 25 impending 2023 free agents

13 weeks into the NFL season, here’s a lesson that many of you have probably already learned. It’s impossible to please everyone, especially when discussions turn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds are pro football’s only team with double-digit wins on the season. They have one loss, but if you tuned into 94 WIP-FM, you’d think they were 1-10. Their oft-criticized general manager, Howie Roseman, is enjoying a reprieve of sorts. He’s built the best team possible. Regardless of what happens the rest of the way, he’s done his job, but that job is going to get tougher during the offseason.
Leonard Fournette (hip) active at Buccaneers practice Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is participating Thursday in the first practice of the week. The Buccaneers began practicing on Thursday for Week 13 since they are playing on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette was listed as a limited participant in all three practices last week before sitting out Sunday, so just being active Thursday doesn't necessarily mean he's trending toward returning. Rachaad White will lead the Buccaneers' backfield again if Fournette is out.
Sirianni hints that Eagles will get 1st-round pick back this week

It sounds like Jordan Davis will make his return on Sunday afternoon after missing four weeks on IR with a high ankle sprain. While head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively declare that Davis would return, he certainly seemed to suggest it. “He’s had a good week so far,” Sirianni...
Jaguars' Darrell Henderson likely inactive Week 13

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Darrell Henderson will likely be inactive Week 13 versus the Detroit Lions if Travis Etienne (foot) is active, per head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson said Etienne is "good to go" for Sunday's matchup, so it looks like Henderson will have to wait at least another week before making his Jaguars debut. JaMycal Hasty will be the primary backup to Etienne. He turned 17 touches into 95 yards and a touchdown last week in relief of Etienne.
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Chester (Boys)

Joseph Santoliquito (@JSantoliquito) (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
