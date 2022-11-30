BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the end of the summer, United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter was forced to close during the day because of a lack of funding. They have a “Giving Tuesday” call event to raise enough money to keep the shelter open 24-7. Their goal amount is $80,000, which they hope will be enough to fund daylight hours through the cold winter months. Dr. Tara Feil is just one resident helping to raise money to keep people sheltered.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO