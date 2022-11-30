ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 2

Related
KFYR-TV

Northridge Elementary School kindergartners get bikes for PE class

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Riding a bike is part of growing up for many kids, but some don’t get the opportunity at home to learn. Kindergartners at Northridge Elementary are all getting the chance. With a partnership from MDU Resources Group and All Kids Bike, kindergartners are getting the...
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

EHM Diagnosed in Burleigh County Horse

(NDAgConnection.com) – The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). A horse in Burleigh County has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), the neurologic manifestation of the virus.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

House fire in NE Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family is safely evacuated after a fire in their home early Friday morning. Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer says 3 units responded around 1:40 Friday morning to a home on Twilight Road. When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the attic area of...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter looking for donations to extend hours

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the end of the summer, United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter was forced to close during the day because of a lack of funding. They have a “Giving Tuesday” call event to raise enough money to keep the shelter open 24-7. Their goal amount is $80,000, which they hope will be enough to fund daylight hours through the cold winter months. Dr. Tara Feil is just one resident helping to raise money to keep people sheltered.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Fire Department updates fleet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department made a major upgrade to their fleet. The city of Bismarck can rest a little easier; the Fire Department recently upgraded their fleet of fire trucks. This new, 1.4-million-dollar ladder truck replaces a 25-year-old vehicle which had reached the end of its useful life. The Deputy Chief said the new truck comes with safety upgrades for the firefighters as well.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Still moving snow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though the snow we saw Friday morning was minimal, you may have noticed snowplows out moving snow. It’s been 21 days since the November blizzard that dropped two feet of snow in some parts of Bismarck-Mandan. But even today the snowplows were out, still working on cleaning up the streets.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bloodhounds join Badlands Search and Rescue service

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In April of this year, Matthew Earl, a member of the Badlands Search and Rescue (BSAR), became the proud owner of Copper, a 9-month-old bloodhound from K4 Bloodhounds in Minnesota. The two formed a strong and reliable partnership, and soon, Earl approached his superiors about adding search dogs — specifically, Bloodhounds […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Pride of Dakota: how to be North Dakota’s pride and joy this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pride of Dakota was created in 1985 by the North Dakota Agriculture Department, with the goal of bringing awareness to small companies and North Dakota entrepreneurs. “We have a ton of entrepreneurs in the state. It started, I believe, with around 25 companies, and to date,...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man to see prison time for hammer attack

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison for attacking a man with a hammer. Police arrested Kirk Wilkie, 32, after a five-hour standoff at 26th Street and Broadway Avenue in March. They say Wilkie had barricaded himself in a home after striking a man in the face with a claw hammer. West Dakota SWAT used a chemical irritant to take Wilkie into custody.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Former BHS Wrestlers Have Thanksgiving Dinner With Kelly Ripa

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two former Bismarck High School wrestlers have some famous friends. Christian and Wilfried Tanefeu graduated in 2021. The brothers moved to Bismarck from Cameroon, Africa. They are now both attending Michigan University on wrestling scholarships. Talk show host Kelly Ripa also has a son on that...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court judge has canceled the trial for a Montana woman accused of defrauding her Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000. Fifty-six-year-old Carol Feist was indicted by a federal grand jury on bank fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges in March. Prosecutors say she called a Bismarck bank in October 2021 while pretending to be her mother-in-law to wire transfer funds to a Montana title company.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy