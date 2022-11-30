Read full article on original website
Related
ND Health and Human Services invites North Dakotans to disability care meeting
UPDATE: 12/02/2022, 4:46 p.m. The event will take place on Thursday, December 8, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at HHS’s Prairie Hills Plaza offices, (1237 West Divide Avenue, Suite 6), in Bismarck. The original story had an incorrect date. ORIGINAL: 11/29/2022, 4:00 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — During the first half of 2022, North Dakota Health and […]
United Way reopens shelters 24/7 as North Dakota winter rages on
MSA United Way was asked to temporarily shelter the homeless population back in 2017.
KFYR-TV
Northridge Elementary School kindergartners get bikes for PE class
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Riding a bike is part of growing up for many kids, but some don’t get the opportunity at home to learn. Kindergartners at Northridge Elementary are all getting the chance. With a partnership from MDU Resources Group and All Kids Bike, kindergartners are getting the...
newsdakota.com
EHM Diagnosed in Burleigh County Horse
(NDAgConnection.com) – The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). A horse in Burleigh County has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), the neurologic manifestation of the virus.
KFYR-TV
House fire in NE Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family is safely evacuated after a fire in their home early Friday morning. Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer says 3 units responded around 1:40 Friday morning to a home on Twilight Road. When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the attic area of...
Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner In Bismarck Really Shines
A full-blown holiday must-see every year in Bismarck. (PHOTOS)
KFYR-TV
Special delivery: Bismarck church creates Christmas cards for Ukrainian mission trip
BISMARCK, N.D. – The congregation at Charity Lutheran church in Bismarck is working hard to finish up some very special Christmas cards. But these won’t go in the mail. Instead, they’ll be hand delivered. A Navy veteran, he’s been to war zones before; three times to Iraq...
KFYR-TV
United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter looking for donations to extend hours
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the end of the summer, United Way’s Emergency Homeless Shelter was forced to close during the day because of a lack of funding. They have a “Giving Tuesday” call event to raise enough money to keep the shelter open 24-7. Their goal amount is $80,000, which they hope will be enough to fund daylight hours through the cold winter months. Dr. Tara Feil is just one resident helping to raise money to keep people sheltered.
Details On The Pride Of Dakota Holiday Showcase In Bismarck
Bring your Christmas list and buy it all under one roof and keep it local.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Fire Department updates fleet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department made a major upgrade to their fleet. The city of Bismarck can rest a little easier; the Fire Department recently upgraded their fleet of fire trucks. This new, 1.4-million-dollar ladder truck replaces a 25-year-old vehicle which had reached the end of its useful life. The Deputy Chief said the new truck comes with safety upgrades for the firefighters as well.
KFYR-TV
Still moving snow
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though the snow we saw Friday morning was minimal, you may have noticed snowplows out moving snow. It’s been 21 days since the November blizzard that dropped two feet of snow in some parts of Bismarck-Mandan. But even today the snowplows were out, still working on cleaning up the streets.
Bloodhounds join Badlands Search and Rescue service
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In April of this year, Matthew Earl, a member of the Badlands Search and Rescue (BSAR), became the proud owner of Copper, a 9-month-old bloodhound from K4 Bloodhounds in Minnesota. The two formed a strong and reliable partnership, and soon, Earl approached his superiors about adding search dogs — specifically, Bloodhounds […]
Water service disruption planned for Bismarck residents, downtown businesses
Bismarck city officials are advising residents and businesses of a multiple-day water service disruption that will affect an area of about two blocks downtown, starting Saturday, December 3.
Bismarck, ND’s Kirkwood Mall Is About To Lose This Tennant
This popular store will certainly be missed by a lot of fans.
KFYR-TV
Pride of Dakota: how to be North Dakota’s pride and joy this weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pride of Dakota was created in 1985 by the North Dakota Agriculture Department, with the goal of bringing awareness to small companies and North Dakota entrepreneurs. “We have a ton of entrepreneurs in the state. It started, I believe, with around 25 companies, and to date,...
North Dakota Country Fest Drops Another Artist
BREAKING: Here is the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man to see prison time for hammer attack
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison for attacking a man with a hammer. Police arrested Kirk Wilkie, 32, after a five-hour standoff at 26th Street and Broadway Avenue in March. They say Wilkie had barricaded himself in a home after striking a man in the face with a claw hammer. West Dakota SWAT used a chemical irritant to take Wilkie into custody.
KFYR-TV
Former BHS Wrestlers Have Thanksgiving Dinner With Kelly Ripa
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two former Bismarck High School wrestlers have some famous friends. Christian and Wilfried Tanefeu graduated in 2021. The brothers moved to Bismarck from Cameroon, Africa. They are now both attending Michigan University on wrestling scholarships. Talk show host Kelly Ripa also has a son on that...
KFYR-TV
Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court judge has canceled the trial for a Montana woman accused of defrauding her Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000. Fifty-six-year-old Carol Feist was indicted by a federal grand jury on bank fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges in March. Prosecutors say she called a Bismarck bank in October 2021 while pretending to be her mother-in-law to wire transfer funds to a Montana title company.
KFYR-TV
Changes proposed to North Dakota’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State legislators will soon be deciding how much funding will be given to the state’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. Members of the Coal Conversion Counties are looking for other changes as well. Earlier this month, McLean County State’s Attorney Ladd Erickson told the North Dakota...
Comments / 2