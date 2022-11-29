Big 12 Football Mailbag: Cinci’s Next Move, TCU’s Bowl Situation, Big 12 Player That Was Overlooked

Read full article on original website
underdogdynasty.com
Opinion: Potential Replacements for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati
It’s hard to imagine that Cincinnati expected they would be in this situation. On Sunday, Wisconsin announced the hiring of Cincinnati’s head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach. While it’s a “destination job” for Fickell, the move comes with its fair share of shock value. Fickell...
WLWT 5
UC head coach search continues: Several names linked to Bearcats job
CINCINNATI — The search is still on to find Luke Fickell's replacement. The former Bearcats football coach's departure caught everyone off guard when he left the University of Cincinnati for the head coaching job at the University of Wisconsin. Fickell, the winningest head coach in Bearcat history, went 57-18...
Deion Sanders Is Rumored To Be Down To 2 Job Offers
Deion Sanders is reportedly close to taking a new college head coaching job. According to CBS Sports' Su'a Cravens, Sanders will leave Jackson State for either Colorado or Cincinnati. The former USC safety said it's "95 percent a done deal" that he goes to Boulder to coach the Buffaloes. Kevin...
College Football Playoff Officially Expands To 12 Teams
The new format and bracket is a thing of beauty that gives UC a greater chance at football glory.
WCPO
UC head coaching search: Is it 'Prime Time' in Cincinnati or will the team look to former QB Gino Guidugli?
CINCINNATI — It would obviously take "a lot of zeros" to get Prime Time in Cincinnati, but some fans are hoping their passion will do the trick. At UC's basketball game Wednesday night, one fan sitting directly behind the broadcast crew wore a shirt featuring Deion Sanders photoshopped into a Cincinnati sweatshirt. Another fan held a sign saying, "We want Prime Time."
First two offers in for 2025 ATH Jaimier Scott
Cincinnati (Ohio) Mt. Healthy High School has produced a few notable football players including the likes of Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery and 2025 athlete Jaimier Scott could be the next notable prospect to come out of the Fighting Owls program. The 6-foot-1 and 177-pound Scott picked up his...
WBOY
WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more
Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
Look: Deion Sanders Posts Picture Of UC Fan Supporting Him As Bearcats' Next Head Coach
The Jackson State head coach is one of the hottest coaching prospects in the country.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins: ‘I Don’t Have Any Good Thoughts on Xavier’
WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Thursday afternoon about playing his long-time rival Xavier once again. Huggins, who coached in the Crosstown Shootout rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier for 16 seasons, didn’t hold back on his thoughts of the Musketeers. “I don’t have any good thoughts on...
Bearcats Legend Endorses Gino Guidugli To Be UC Head Coach
Cincinnati reportedly interviews Guidugli earlier this week.
Schools increasingly giving disgraced coaches second chances
The questions came one after another the moment Xavier announced it was bringing back Sean Miller, its former and wildly successful basketball coach. The guy who had been fired by Arizona and left in his wake multiple NCAA violations. Most of them were of the variety of: “What were you...
Huggins got along with one former Xavier coach (but definitely not another)
WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins reminisces about past battles with Xavier and one former Musketeers head coach that he certainly enjoyed spending time with.... and one he did not.
UC Interim Head Coach Kerry Coombs: ‘I Love Those Kids’
The Bearcats interim head coach is ready to lead the team this month.
Fox 19
Deion Sanders’ Instagram post adds to UC speculation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Primetime” could be returning to Cincinnati to fill the vacant head football coach position for the Bearcats. Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has whittled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.
wisportsheroics.com
Cincinnati Recruits Leaving In Droves After Luke Fickell Comes To Wisconsin
Any time there is a coaching change in college football, a flurry of recruits often changes their decision. The coach is a huge reason why players come to a program. If they are going to have to be under that coach for at least three years, players have to like the coach on some level. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is known for his recruiting prowess. Many Cincinnati recruits are de-committing after Luke Fickell was hired by Wisconsin.
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
linknky.com
Cov Cath conquers size again, Ipsaro dazzles
PARK HILLS — It wasn’t done on purpose, but it just so happened Covington Catholic’s new look basketball team that features speed and quickness over size would face two near seven-footers to open up the season. The Colonels passed both tests, doing so convincingly in both, this...
linknky.com
Former home of Bengals player on market for $1.8M
This story originally appeared in the Nov. 25 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. The home of former Cincinnati Bengal Domata Peko, who played defensive and nose tackle for 11 seasons, has been listed for sale for nearly $1.8 million.
spectrumnews1.com
Live racing fans return to Turfway Park for first time in years
FLORENCE, Ky. — Wednesday night was big for Turfway Park Racing and Gaming. It was the first time in years fans were welcomed back for live racing. “This is the very first time since March of 2020 that the iconic Turfway Park has welcomed live racing fans,” said Michael Taylor, president of Turfway Park and Newport Racing and Gaming.
wvxu.org
One of these 12 people will join Cincinnati Council next year
Twelve people are still in the running to join Cincinnati City Council next year. The final choice will fill an upcoming vacancy when Greg Landsman resigns to join Congress as Representative for Ohio's First District. Thirty-eight people submitted full applications to Council Member Reggie Harris, who will make the final...
