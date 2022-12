The No. 8 (USA TODAY) Indiana Hoosiers host No. 15 North Carolina in ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The undefeated Hoosiers are relishing the chance to compete against a team that was ranked No. 1 until it suffered two losses – one of them in quadruple overtime – last weekend. The game will feature a matchup of not-fully-healthy All-America big men: IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis (thumb, back; 18.8 points per game, 8.0 rebounds) and UNC's Armando Bacot (ankle; 16.7, 11.3).

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO