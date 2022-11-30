Bothwell scores 23 as Furman defeats Appalachian State 65-61

Mike Bothwell scored 23 points as Furman beat Appalachian State 65-61 on Tuesday night.

Bothwell shot 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (5-2). Jalen Slawson scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Marcus Foster recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Terence Harcum added 11 points for Appalachian State. In addition, CJ Huntley had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.