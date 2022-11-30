ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears

For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is a crucial one with the season on the line. The Raiders are coming off a thrilling 40-34 overtime win against the Seahawks in Seattle. In the win, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went nuclear, finishing with 303 total yards from scrimmage and a couple of touchdowns. That includes the walk-off 86-yard touchdown run.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Broncos hit with another tough injury update to key defender

By now, it’s clear that the Denver Broncos 2022 season is a complete nightmare. Instead of being one of the top teams in the league like they were expected to be entering the season, the Broncos have been one of the worst. And it doesn’t look like things will be getting better in Week 13, as key defensive back K’Waun Williams has been dealt a tough injury blow.
DENVER, CO
Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned

The Buffalo Bills will in fact be without star pass-rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games. The veteran was placed on the IR Thursday, but there is optimism he’ll play again before the regular season concludes. Via Alaina Getzenberg: “The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve. He will miss at least […] The post Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
Bill Belichick at loss for words over Patriots’ offensive woes vs. Bills

FOXBOROUGH — It didn’t go down the same way that it did in the playoffs in January, but the New England Patriots were on the wrong end of another beatdown from the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, losing 24-10. A week after it looked like they might have turned the page on offense, the Patriots took […] The post Bill Belichick at loss for words over Patriots’ offensive woes vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants coach Brian Daboll breaks silence on Odell Beckham Jr. visit

The New York Giants are among three teams that are openly vying for Odell Beckham Jr.’s services. The enigmatic wide receiver announced his traveling schedule earlier this week, with stops at the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Beckham Jr.’s first stop was with his former team, the Giants. He met with team […] The post Giants coach Brian Daboll breaks silence on Odell Beckham Jr. visit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson

It’s probably time to start imagining Kirk Cousins with a grill. Apparently, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback is dead serious about getting one just like teammate and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Cousins even said that a grill is “in the works,” according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. Kirk Cousins said a grill is "in […] The post Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again leading the pack in the AFC this season with a 9-2 record, and a big reason for that is because of their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL over the past few seasons, and with him leading the way, the Chiefs […] The post Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Joe Mixon concussion update will leave Joe Burrow holding his breath ahead of Bengals-Chiefs clash

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon received a concerning concussion update ahead of the team’s Week 13 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. “Bengals RB Joe Mixon is still in concussion protocol, Zac Taylor said. Team is taking it on a 12-hour by 12-hour basis, he said,” Ben Baby wrote on Twitter. It seems likely […] The post Joe Mixon concussion update will leave Joe Burrow holding his breath ahead of Bengals-Chiefs clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bills grades after Week 13 win vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills were the top punching bag for the New England Patriots throughout the Tom Brady era. The Patriots went 32-3 against Buffalo under the legendary quarterback, preventing the Bills from having much success. Since Brady left for Tampa Bay in 2020, though, the Bills have flipped the script.
BUFFALO, NY
