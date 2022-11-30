Read full article on original website
Related
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears
For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
Bills’ Josh Allen just set a QB record that’s never been done in NFL history
The Buffalo Bills have won three straight games, their latest triumph a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Franchise quarterback Josh Allen was back at it again to his usual antics, as he completed 22 out of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. In...
Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is a crucial one with the season on the line. The Raiders are coming off a thrilling 40-34 overtime win against the Seahawks in Seattle. In the win, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went nuclear, finishing with 303 total yards from scrimmage and a couple of touchdowns. That includes the walk-off 86-yard touchdown run.
Dallas Goedert gets tentative return date and it will fire up Jalen Hurts, Eagles
By the looks of it, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert’s recovery from shoulder injury is progressing well. So much so that he might not need to extend his absence beyond the minimum required for players on the Injured Reserve. Goedert was spotted on Wednesday without a sling on...
Broncos hit with another tough injury update to key defender
By now, it’s clear that the Denver Broncos 2022 season is a complete nightmare. Instead of being one of the top teams in the league like they were expected to be entering the season, the Broncos have been one of the worst. And it doesn’t look like things will be getting better in Week 13, as key defensive back K’Waun Williams has been dealt a tough injury blow.
Tom Brady’s surprising move to rebuild chemistry with Mike Evans, Buccaneers receivers
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a move to help rebuild offensive chemistry. The Bucs are re-implementing competitive one-on-one drills in practice. Brady and Tampa Bay are hopeful it will lead to improved results in the passing game, per tampabay.com. “I think the more we can do in...
2022 Fantasy Football Week 13 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 13 in the NFL and fantasy football season, and fantasy managers are staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep...
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Miami Dolphins will travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-49ers prediction and pick, laid out below.
Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned
The Buffalo Bills will in fact be without star pass-rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games. The veteran was placed on the IR Thursday, but there is optimism he’ll play again before the regular season concludes. Via Alaina Getzenberg: “The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve. He will miss at least […] The post Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick at loss for words over Patriots’ offensive woes vs. Bills
FOXBOROUGH — It didn’t go down the same way that it did in the playoffs in January, but the New England Patriots were on the wrong end of another beatdown from the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, losing 24-10. A week after it looked like they might have turned the page on offense, the Patriots took […] The post Bill Belichick at loss for words over Patriots’ offensive woes vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a marquee Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Paycor Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Chiefs-Bengals prediction and pick, laid out below. Kansas City has...
Giants coach Brian Daboll breaks silence on Odell Beckham Jr. visit
The New York Giants are among three teams that are openly vying for Odell Beckham Jr.’s services. The enigmatic wide receiver announced his traveling schedule earlier this week, with stops at the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Beckham Jr.’s first stop was with his former team, the Giants. He met with team […] The post Giants coach Brian Daboll breaks silence on Odell Beckham Jr. visit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Denver Broncos (3-8) visit the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Broncos-Ravens prediction and pick. Denver finds themselves losers of three consecutive games, therefore eliminating themselves from playoff contention. The Broncos are 3-8 against...
Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson
It’s probably time to start imagining Kirk Cousins with a grill. Apparently, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback is dead serious about getting one just like teammate and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Cousins even said that a grill is “in the works,” according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. Kirk Cousins said a grill is "in […] The post Kirk Cousins wasn’t joking about getting custom grills like Justin Jefferson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again leading the pack in the AFC this season with a 9-2 record, and a big reason for that is because of their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL over the past few seasons, and with him leading the way, the Chiefs […] The post Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Mixon concussion update will leave Joe Burrow holding his breath ahead of Bengals-Chiefs clash
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon received a concerning concussion update ahead of the team’s Week 13 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. “Bengals RB Joe Mixon is still in concussion protocol, Zac Taylor said. Team is taking it on a 12-hour by 12-hour basis, he said,” Ben Baby wrote on Twitter. It seems likely […] The post Joe Mixon concussion update will leave Joe Burrow holding his breath ahead of Bengals-Chiefs clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills grades after Week 13 win vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills were the top punching bag for the New England Patriots throughout the Tom Brady era. The Patriots went 32-3 against Buffalo under the legendary quarterback, preventing the Bills from having much success. Since Brady left for Tampa Bay in 2020, though, the Bills have flipped the script.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Falcons prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Steelers-Falcons prediction and pick, laid out below. Pittsburgh has gone 4-7, in...
NFL Odds: Commanders vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Washington Commanders will travel to take on the New York Giants in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at MetLife Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below. Washington has gone 7-5...
AJ Brown reveals why he won Eagles trade ahead of revenge game vs. Titans
Sunday night will be a bit of a special occasion for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. That’s because this will be the first time he will return to Tennessee since his trade from the Titans. It will be a big night for Brown, who was drafted by the Titans in the second round back in 2019.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0