Tennessee State

WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Occasional Rain through Late Next Week

Our weather over the next week as a whole will be unsettled. That said, the daylight hours of this weekend will be mainly dry. Early Saturday morning, rain will exit to the east quickly. Temperatures will then fall from mid morning through the afternoon, into the 40s and lowermost 50s by 3 pm. There could even be a little sunshine by late afternoon.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

White County man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials canceled a Silver Alert for a man initially reported missing from White County. Mark Webb, 70, has a medical condition that might impact his ability to get home safely. Webb is 6′1″ with grey hair and hazel eyes. TBI officials...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Springfield alters storm warning system after causing confusion

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Springfield says it will stop using its severe thunderstorm sirens after getting several complaints. City leaders say the storm warning sounds very similar to their tornado siren and it was creating a lot of confusion. This was a new feature that came with Springfield’s upgraded storm warning system.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Morning showers, then a mostly dry weekend

After showers passed through this morning, most of the weekend will be dry before a wet and unsettled pattern takes hold for the next work week. Showers came to an end from west to east earlier this morning. Temperatures have began to fall, and by this this afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s and lowermost 50s. Late day sunshine is expected!
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee

From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

WATCH: Nashville Christmas Tree Lighting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper will host Nashville’s 23rd annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Historic Metro Courthouse. Residents and the public are encouraged to attend and see more than 5,500 multicolored lights illuminate the tree during the ceremony. This year’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Officials, families honor Tennessee homicide victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal, state, and local public safety officials held Tennessee’s 20th Annual “Season to Remember” event inside of First Baptist Church in Downtown Nashville. Families from across the state who’ve lost a loved one to homicide filled the seats inside of the church. During...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro airport addresses MTSU student pilot noise

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - With a national pilot shortage, more people are learning to fly. With that, people in Murfreesboro didn’t realize that would mean more noise. A peaceful pasture in Watertown is what Barry Hensley bought 30 years ago. He says 29 of those have been silent — until now.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

'A threat to national security'

Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

WEATHER 12-2,2022 Storms, Winds and Rain Move In

The forecast will be the theme for the next few days. Your weekend looks cool and partly damp and then more rain is in the forecast though Wednesday as temps rebound. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here As for your Friday …. Today A 20 percent chance of showers after […] The post WEATHER 12-2,2022 Storms, Winds and Rain Move In appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Reducing Tennessee traffic comes with big price tag, TDOT says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic jams are getting worse in East Tennessee, but the state wants to ease the traffic headaches. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials recognized Tennessee has a major congestion problem. They are working on some possible solutions, but it has a hefty price tag. TDOT officials said...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
CAWOOD, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday

The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
MEMPHIS, TN

