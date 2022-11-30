Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Occasional Rain through Late Next Week
Our weather over the next week as a whole will be unsettled. That said, the daylight hours of this weekend will be mainly dry. Early Saturday morning, rain will exit to the east quickly. Temperatures will then fall from mid morning through the afternoon, into the 40s and lowermost 50s by 3 pm. There could even be a little sunshine by late afternoon.
The Best Place To Live In Tennessee
Tennessee is no stranger to luring people to its dazzling lights, southern food, and epic music scene. But which city is the best in the state? Here's more.
White County man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials canceled a Silver Alert for a man initially reported missing from White County. Mark Webb, 70, has a medical condition that might impact his ability to get home safely. Webb is 6′1″ with grey hair and hazel eyes. TBI officials...
Springfield alters storm warning system after causing confusion
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Springfield says it will stop using its severe thunderstorm sirens after getting several complaints. City leaders say the storm warning sounds very similar to their tornado siren and it was creating a lot of confusion. This was a new feature that came with Springfield’s upgraded storm warning system.
First Alert Forecast: Morning showers, then a mostly dry weekend
After showers passed through this morning, most of the weekend will be dry before a wet and unsettled pattern takes hold for the next work week. Showers came to an end from west to east earlier this morning. Temperatures have began to fall, and by this this afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s and lowermost 50s. Late day sunshine is expected!
TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee
From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
Preservation and the Big Business of Historic Tourism in Spring Hill
Spring Hill, as part of Maury County and Williamson Counties, is beginning to see tourism growth and with travel and tourism as the third largest employer in Tennessee, and the second largest source of income for the state, growing tourist dollars coming into the city is good for both business owners and residents.
WATCH: Nashville Christmas Tree Lighting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper will host Nashville’s 23rd annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Historic Metro Courthouse. Residents and the public are encouraged to attend and see more than 5,500 multicolored lights illuminate the tree during the ceremony. This year’s...
Tennessee Couple In Disbelief After Winning Huge Lottery Prize
"We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big."
Officials, families honor Tennessee homicide victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal, state, and local public safety officials held Tennessee’s 20th Annual “Season to Remember” event inside of First Baptist Church in Downtown Nashville. Families from across the state who’ve lost a loved one to homicide filled the seats inside of the church. During...
Nearly 600 kids go missing in TN each month; How the public plays a role in their safe recovery
An average of 500 to 600 kids under the age of 18 go missing each month in Tennessee, many due to parental abductions or runaways, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
Murfreesboro airport addresses MTSU student pilot noise
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - With a national pilot shortage, more people are learning to fly. With that, people in Murfreesboro didn’t realize that would mean more noise. A peaceful pasture in Watertown is what Barry Hensley bought 30 years ago. He says 29 of those have been silent — until now.
'A threat to national security'
Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
WEATHER 12-2,2022 Storms, Winds and Rain Move In
The forecast will be the theme for the next few days. Your weekend looks cool and partly damp and then more rain is in the forecast though Wednesday as temps rebound. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here As for your Friday …. Today A 20 percent chance of showers after […] The post WEATHER 12-2,2022 Storms, Winds and Rain Move In appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
Reducing Tennessee traffic comes with big price tag, TDOT says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic jams are getting worse in East Tennessee, but the state wants to ease the traffic headaches. Tennessee Department of Transportation officials recognized Tennessee has a major congestion problem. They are working on some possible solutions, but it has a hefty price tag. TDOT officials said...
Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
