Our weather over the next week as a whole will be unsettled. That said, the daylight hours of this weekend will be mainly dry. Early Saturday morning, rain will exit to the east quickly. Temperatures will then fall from mid morning through the afternoon, into the 40s and lowermost 50s by 3 pm. There could even be a little sunshine by late afternoon.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO