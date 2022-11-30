No. 1 Florida State (17-3-3) fell to North Carolina (20-4-1) by a 3-2 score tonight in the National Semifinal held in Cary, NC. Florida State started the game strong. The Seminoles applied most of the pressure and had the majority of the possession. Unfortunately, FSU was not able to translate that pressure into dangerous chances. Even with all of that pressure it was North Carolina who was able to generate the first good chance of the game. In the 21st minute Tori Hansen received a pass on the left side. Hansen sent a dangerous cross into the six for Emily Moxley who was making a run in the box. Moxley got her foot up to knock it into the goal but it went into the side netting.

