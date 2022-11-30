Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Florida State defensive tackles no longer with program
FSU's defensive line room gets thinner.
Tomahawk Nation
Two defensive linemen removed from FSU roster
As FSU moves on from a successful 2022 regular season, the Florida State Seminoles’ roster continues to evolve. The Seminoles coaching staff is tirelessly working the transfer portal for incoming targets. But back home, the current roster is also updating with departures into the portal. Earlier in the week, it was freshman defensive back, Sam McCall. Today, two more Seminole defenders were removed from the roster. This time, from the same defensive unit.
Tomahawk Nation
No. 1 FSU soccer falls to North Carolina in the College Cup
No. 1 Florida State (17-3-3) fell to North Carolina (20-4-1) by a 3-2 score tonight in the National Semifinal held in Cary, NC. Florida State started the game strong. The Seminoles applied most of the pressure and had the majority of the possession. Unfortunately, FSU was not able to translate that pressure into dangerous chances. Even with all of that pressure it was North Carolina who was able to generate the first good chance of the game. In the 21st minute Tori Hansen received a pass on the left side. Hansen sent a dangerous cross into the six for Emily Moxley who was making a run in the box. Moxley got her foot up to knock it into the goal but it went into the side netting.
Tomahawk Nation
Survey Results: What was FSU’s most impressive win in 2022?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
Florida State AD shares date for groundbreaking of Football Only Facility
The event will take place on the same weekend that head coach Mike Norvell and the 'Noles are scheduled to host a massive recruiting weekend.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker on Championship Game Weekend
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 13 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Root for Chalk
At the moment FSU’s bowl projections are focused on four sites. Mike Norvell has made it clear; it’s about building a team to win a championship. Because starting in 2024 you’re likely going to have to be able to beat three really good teams in a row to win one; the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams fall of 2024.
Gators Crack Top 10 in SI's December Recruiting Rankings
Florida owns a top ten recruiting class in the weeks leading up to the Early Signing Period. How high can the Gators climb before the cycle concludes?
Georgia showing improvement ahead of Florida A&M clash
Terry Roberts is making a bid to become his league’s Newcomer of the Year for a second straight season. The
Tallahassee, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
famunews.com
FAMU Stalwarts Eddie Jackson and Michael Smith Honored at Florida Classic Night of Distinction
(from left) Loretta Smith, Michael Smith, Larry Robinson and Sharon Robinson. Florida A&M University Interim Athletic Director Michael Smith and president of the 220 Quarterback Club Eddie Jackson were honored at the Florida Classic Night of Distinction. A former Rattler football player, Smith is serving his second stint as interim...
golfcourseindustry.com
Construction time in Tallahassee
Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
WCTV
Former Florida attorney indicted for racketeering relating to operation of Tallahassee law firm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61, of Tallahassee, Florida, with racketeering. The indictment was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. According to the indictment, between in or about December 2015, and...
WCTV
Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County man is filled with joy this holiday season after his year started with a near-death experience. The pandemic sent Isaac Johnson to a dark place, and it took his family and a rekindled passion to rescue himself. Johnson landed in the hospital in...
thefamuanonline.com
Alumna Tyra Jones returns to FAMU for more
For many students, earning a bachelor’s degree is not where the road ends in their higher education journey. Some decide to continue their college careers and pursue a master’s degree, and psychology student Tyra Jones happens to be one of these students. Jones, a Florida A&M University graduate...
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - December 1, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for December 1, 2022. Clear and cool tonight in the 40s, then mostly sunny and warmer tomorrow, in the mid-70s. A weak cold front will approach our area this weekend, but only a slight chance for a...
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
Parents speak out after FAMU basketball court shooting
Harold Edwards' sons play basketball regularly at the what's known as the FAMU recreation center on Wahnish Way.
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue...
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Florida A&M campus
One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a rec center on Florida A&M’s campus Sunday afternoon, according to Tallahassee police.
