Tomahawk Nation

Two defensive linemen removed from FSU roster

As FSU moves on from a successful 2022 regular season, the Florida State Seminoles’ roster continues to evolve. The Seminoles coaching staff is tirelessly working the transfer portal for incoming targets. But back home, the current roster is also updating with departures into the portal. Earlier in the week, it was freshman defensive back, Sam McCall. Today, two more Seminole defenders were removed from the roster. This time, from the same defensive unit.
Tomahawk Nation

No. 1 FSU soccer falls to North Carolina in the College Cup

No. 1 Florida State (17-3-3) fell to North Carolina (20-4-1) by a 3-2 score tonight in the National Semifinal held in Cary, NC. Florida State started the game strong. The Seminoles applied most of the pressure and had the majority of the possession. Unfortunately, FSU was not able to translate that pressure into dangerous chances. Even with all of that pressure it was North Carolina who was able to generate the first good chance of the game. In the 21st minute Tori Hansen received a pass on the left side. Hansen sent a dangerous cross into the six for Emily Moxley who was making a run in the box. Moxley got her foot up to knock it into the goal but it went into the side netting.
Tomahawk Nation

Survey Results: What was FSU’s most impressive win in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State football, recruiting news: Root for Chalk

At the moment FSU’s bowl projections are focused on four sites. Mike Norvell has made it clear; it’s about building a team to win a championship. Because starting in 2024 you’re likely going to have to be able to beat three really good teams in a row to win one; the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams fall of 2024.
High School Football PRO

Tallahassee, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bishop Verot High School football team will have a game with Florida State University School on December 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
golfcourseindustry.com

Construction time in Tallahassee

Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
thefamuanonline.com

Alumna Tyra Jones returns to FAMU for more

For many students, earning a bachelor’s degree is not where the road ends in their higher education journey. Some decide to continue their college careers and pursue a master’s degree, and psychology student Tyra Jones happens to be one of these students. Jones, a Florida A&M University graduate...
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - December 1, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for December 1, 2022. Clear and cool tonight in the 40s, then mostly sunny and warmer tomorrow, in the mid-70s. A weak cold front will approach our area this weekend, but only a slight chance for a...
