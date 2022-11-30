ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Looks Like Another Major WWE Star Is Finally Returning To The Ring Ahead Of WrestleMania Season

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FGuK0_0jRq2Psh00

The WWE has had a real windfall of returning talent as of late, as the company welcomed back a heap of stars in 2022. Unfortunately, the company also lost a few superstars like Randy Orton , but it’s looking like one of that bunch will be back in the ring and competing soon enough. The women’s division should be put on notice because it looks like Charlotte Flair is finally headed back to reclaim her status as the most dominant woman in pro wrestling ahead of WrestleMania season.

It seems that Charlotte Flair is dropping hints she’ll soon be appearing on television or at an upcoming WWE event based on what she’s posting on her Instagram Stories . Charlotte shared videos of her walking to the ring, and then shared this photo of her laced up in her wrestling boots:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKYMN_0jRq2Psh00

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s possible Charlotte was just trying them on, or maybe even posting an old photo, but I’m more inclined to think she was training. After all, she’s been away from the WWE for quite a while, so it’d make sense she’d want to get in a few sessions of training to knock off any ring rust she may have from her extended break.

WWE fans may remember that Charlotte Flair was last seen after losing to Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash. Though Flair was announced as “out indefinitely” with an injury, she was actually getting married to her now-husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Since then, fans have been wondering when Charlotte Flair may return, as she’s been on a long honeymoon. First, there were rumors about Flair potentially participating in her father’s final retirement match, but she only attended as a spectator . There were also some who believed she’d appear at the 2022 Extreme Rules pay-per-view , but again, that speculation was off the mark.

With that in mind, I suppose there’s a chance that this Charlotte Flair return could be yet another false alarm. That's hard for me to believe, however, because we’re just on the cusp of WrestleMania season, and it’s hard to imagine the WWE doesn’t want Charlotte in the mix if she’s ready and willing to compete.

It also feels notable to mention that Ronda Rousey, who “injured” Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash, is the current SmackDown women’s champion. After Shotzi was unable to take Rousey down, it seems fitting Flair would make her grand return and start making her case for a title match against Rousey at the Royal Rumble or one of the other upcoming events.

If Charlotte Flair is coming back, she’s returning to an absolutely stacked women’s division. Of course, she’ll undoubtedly hold her own, and likely find herself back on top and taking on the best of the best before too long. I’ll certainly be curious to see if she’s on the shortlist for a WrestleMania main event, especially with all her time away. There are a lot of deserving women on the roster for a big moment like that, so I’m not sure I’d say her getting a major match is a guaranteed thing.

Charlotte Flair isn’t officially back in the WWE just yet, so you’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription to see her wrestle for the time being. Hopefully, that won’t be the case for much longer, as I’d love to see her back and getting in the head of Ronda Rousey this holiday season.

Comments / 35

Kris Holmes
3d ago

They need to keep her away as the division is much better without her arrogance and pettiness trying to take over the screen.

Reply(2)
4
bobbie gomez
3d ago

why? it's been so much better without her. now if Bayley would disappear from the screen that would be awesome.

Reply(9)
4
Related
wrestletalk.com

Report: Another Released WWE Star Returning Confirmed

According to a new report, a former WWE star is confirmed as returning to WWE after having been working at another major company. Per a new report from PWInsider, a former IMPACT Champion is confirmed as returning to WWE. According to the report, former WWE star Eric Young will be...
wrestlinginc.com

Dakota Kai Accepts New WWE Moniker

Dakota Kai teamed with Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY to take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Mia Yim at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26. Although she came out on the losing end, Kai delivered a standout performance and said recently that she'd be happy to be known as Ms. WarGames.
bodyslam.net

Former Women’s Star Set To Return To WWE

Another return is on the way. We’ve seen a lot of returns to WWE recently under the Triple H regime. Now, another one is seemingly in line for a big return. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Tegan Nox is set to return to WWE and the deal to bring her in is “done.” You can see the full report below.
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Amy Schneider ‘Threw Game’ in Tournament of Champions

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continues with Game 6 tonight, Monday, November 21, as Amy Schneider and Andrew He are both just one win away from winning the whole competition. But will Sam Buttrey play spoiler once again?. That’s what happened during Friday’s (November 18) episode, when the beloved professor...
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
tjrwrestling.net

The Rock’s Possible WWE Return Being Discussed Along With Deadline For WrestleMania Involvement

It could be time to smell what The Rock is cooking in WWE again although a recent report suggests it’s up to the People’s Champion to decide. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is arguably the biggest movie star in the world and you could even say he’s one of the most well-known celebrities as well. It would be a huge thing for WWE to get him to come back to wrestling for at least one more match, or perhaps two of them.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. – The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Urges Randy Orton To Do The ‘Right Thing’ After Injury

Teddy Long has said that he hopes Randy Orton does the ‘right thing’ regarding a return after Orton’s injury. Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a serious back injury. He recently underwent surgery, however, his future in the squared circle is uncertain.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed

Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
NEW YORK STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens Explains Why Sami Zayn Did Not Betray Him

This past Monday night on "WWE Raw," Kevin Owens came out to unequivocally tell the world that he was "done" with his longtime friend Sami Zayn. Owens' decision followed Zayn's low-blow cheapshot on Owens in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series that led to The Bloodline's victory. In doing so, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn once again pledged his allegiance to Roman Reigns and the family, further proving his loyalty to them and being accepted more deeply into the group. Responding to Zayn's emotional rollercoaster inside WarGames, Kevin Owens opened up on Corey Graves' "After the Bell" podcast about whether he feels betrayed by his former buddy.
wrestletalk.com

WWE Women’s Star Slaps Braun Strowman (Video)

Last night’s (December 2) episode of SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. The final saw Ricochet defeat Santos Escobar in an incredible main event to win the tournament and a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. That was not the last match of the night however,...
tjrwrestling.net

Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury

The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’

UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
tjrwrestling.net

Potential Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At Royal Rumble

A potential spoiler has been revealed regarding Ronda Rousey’s next challenger for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title. Ronda Rousey successfully defended the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi last Saturday, November 26th at Survivor Series. It was an easy win for Rousey, who won the Smackdown Women’s Title for the second time at Extreme Rules in October.
Popculture

Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims

A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
167K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy