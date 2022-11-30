ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Von Miller, No Problem? Bills Defense 'Up For Challenge' Of Replacing Star Linebacker

By Connor Zimmerlee
 3 days ago

Ed Oliver and the rest of the Bills defense are prepared to step up following Von Miller's injury.

While the Buffalo Bills were able to escape the Detroit Lions with a 28-25 win on Thanksgiving, they wouldn't leave Detroit completely unscathed .

Rather, outside linebacker Von Miller suffered a lateral meniscal tear to his right knee. Miller, while lucky to not have suffered a torn ACL, will be a major absence for the Bills defense. (Though he's just announced his schedule for a return; read here. )

However, defensive tackle Ed Oliver believes the rest of the defense can step up.

“I mean, what else are we going to do?” Oliver said via the Buffalo News .

Of course, doing so will be far easier said than done, which Oliver also acknowledged when discussing Miller's injury.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa now–I said, ‘We could hold it together until you get back.’ Now, Von is Von, don’t get me wrong. Hey, but we’ve got to hold together,” Oliver said.

Miller's impact has been evident on the stat sheet, as he leads the Bills with eight sacks, but it goes deeper than that. His presence has allowed guys such as Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa to flourish.

With Miller out the "next-man-up" mentality will be in full affect. Luckily for the Bills, though, Rousseau and Epenesa could potentially return after battling ankle injuries.

Ultimately though it will take a collective group effort to replace Miller's production and presence, which defensive end Boogie Basham is keenly aware of.

“We’ve got to (fill) those shoes,” Basham said. “We’re definitely up for it. No one is selfless enough to shy away from the challenge.”

Replacing someone of Miller's caliber is a tall task for any team, regardless of available of depth.

However, while the Bills await Miller's return, the rest of the defensive front is ready to hold down the fort.

