Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A teenaged girl was injured after a shooting on the west side of Columbus Tuesday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Briggs Road in the Hilltop area at approximately 8:54 p.m. A 14-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her upper body and the victim was taken to Children’s Nationwide Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victim was hit when a single gunshot was fired into a residence, striking the girl. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

