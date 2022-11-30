ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen hospitalized after west Columbus shooting

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A teenaged girl was injured after a shooting on the west side of Columbus Tuesday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Briggs Road in the Hilltop area at approximately 8:54 p.m. A 14-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her upper body and the victim was taken to Children’s Nationwide Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victim was hit when a single gunshot was fired into a residence, striking the girl. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

