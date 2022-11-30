Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose unveils searchable database of police misconduct cases
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The City of San Jose on Friday unveiled a new way for residents to learn about cases of alleged police misconduct. Detailed reports which used to be closely held and sometimes took a judge to approve, are now available online. State law now requires records involving...
KTVU FOX 2
Video: California Apple store ransacked by thieves as staff warn customers not to stop them
PALO ALTO, Calif. - A pair of masked bandits are still at large after brazenly robbing a California Apple store in broad daylight on Black Friday, and video of the incident has gone viral showing staff watching on and warning customers against intervening as the thieves made away with tens of thousands of dollars in loot.
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in Oakland after ditching car with drugs, money & walking through traffic
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man under the influence of drugs was arrested and given multiple charges after police discovered $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle on an Oakland freeway, police said. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. on I-580 near Grand Avenue, police received numerous reports of a man behaving...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest 1 of 3 suspects in November ATM robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was arrested after entering an Oakland police administration building to retrieve items after an officer recognized him as an ATM robbery suspect. Officials said on Nov. 6 in the 8400 block of International Boulevard around 1 a.m., three individuals were seen on security footage removing the ATM from the business, loading it into a vehicle, and fleeing the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Golden Gate Bridge's anti-suicide net to cost $400 million
The cost of installing a net to deter people from jumping to their deaths from the Golden Gate Bridge has ballooned to $400 million. That's nearly five times more than originally estimated for the suicide prevention barrier. The project's initial prediction said it would cost $76 million to install the netting beneath the span that connects San Francisco with Marin County.
KTVU FOX 2
2 remain hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Two people remain hospitalized in San Francisco after four were initially transported from the scene, according to SamTrans. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, SamTrans said. The transit operator initially said one person was in critical condition.
KTVU FOX 2
Long road to justice for one SF domestic violence victim
The wheels have justice have turned slowly but surely for the family and friends of Mary Atchison of San Francisco. The 42-year-old was a victim of domestic violence. On Tuesday, boyfriend Jules Sibilio was convicted of second degree murder, more than 8 years after he killed her.
KTVU FOX 2
Inmate escapes from Solano County work camp
A convicted felon serving seven years for stalking and other charges "walked away" from a prison work camp in Solano County on Thursday, state prison officials said. Authorities discovered that Raul Mejia, 22, was missing from the Delta Conservation Camp when they conducted their evening count of the incarcerated people, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a press release.
KTVU FOX 2
DA details decision not to charge suspect with murder in Antioch gas station slaying
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch gas station clerk James Williams chased after an armed robbery suspect and shot him and then kept on firing, authorities said. The suspect then shot the clerk in the chest and leg, killing him. Contra Costa County prosecutors announced they won't be charging the suspect with...
KTVU FOX 2
2 San Francisco men get life for deadly shooting outside funeral repass
SAN FRANCISCO - Two men were sentenced to life behind bars on Monday for a fatal shooting outside a funeral repass in San Francisco in 2019 that also left several bystanders wounded. Robert Manning, 31, and Jamare Coats, 29, engaged in a shootout outside the Fillmore Heritage Center on March...
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland man wanted for possible role in homicide: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., officials said. Garcia Jr., also of Oakland, died on Oct. 28 in the 10200 block of...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman allegedly fires gun into air after confronted by a parent for offering 5-year-old marijuana
BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman is accused of shooting a gun into the air after being confronted by a parent for offering a child marijuana, according to arrest records. Records show that on Aug. 29 Tiffany Payne approached a 5-year-old in front of 2227 Bonar Street and attempted to hand the child suspected marijuana.
KTVU FOX 2
Person seen dangerously clinging to VTA light rail as it speeds along track
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Valley Transportation Authority is investigating an incident where a person appears to be clinging to and riding one of its light rail vehicles while in motion. VTA posted to social media Wednesday that the stunt was an "extremely dangerous and irresponsible act." There is video on...
KTVU FOX 2
Upsurge in staff COVID cases closes popular San Francisco restaurant
SAN FRANCISCO - On a bustling Thursday night in San Francisco, the popular Zuni Café on Market Street is dark. The shades are drawn and a sign on the door lets customers know the restaurant is closed because of COVID among staff. The notice reads, "We regretfully announce that...
KTVU FOX 2
Crews respond to 2-alarm blaze at residential building in Bernal Heights
SAN FRANCISCO - Firefighters in San Francisco responded to a two-alarm structure fire in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood Saturday morning. Crews were dispatched to the scene of the two-alarm blaze at 400 Franconia Street at 4:17 a.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire in the unoccupied...
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest 1 person for shooting a man outside a pizza business in Pleasant Hill
The shooting happened around 8:15pm Friday outside Pizza My Way in Pleasant Hill. Police arrested the gunman. The victim underwent surgery but condition unknown at this time.
KTVU FOX 2
Fired Vallejo police lieutenant cleared of wrongdoing
VALLEJO, Calif. - The head of Vallejo’s police union has been cleared of wrongdoing by an arbitrator after he was fired for sending a threatening email to a reporter and other alleged acts of misconduct, according to Open Vallejo. If reinstated to his job with the city's police, former...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some families in Santa Clara County will be the latest in the Bay Area to receive money in a guaranteed program. The pilot program will offer $1,000 over the next two years starting this December. This project is one of few that will focus specifically on...
KTVU FOX 2
On World AIDS Day, San Francisco has much to be proud of, but much work still left to do
SAN FRANCISCO - Nations across the globe commemorated World AIDS Day on Thursday, marking just over 40 years of struggles and triumphs surrounding the virus that has claimed over 40 million lives. In San Francisco, AIDS has taken the lives of over 21,196 people since it emerged in the early 1980s.
