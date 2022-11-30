ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Related
WXII 12

Middle school student brought firearm to campus, officials say

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A firearm was found in a student's possession at Clemmons Middle School, according to the school's principal, Sandra Hunter. In the press release, Hunter said that just before dismissal, a student informed a staff member that another student had a weapon. Administrators then placed the school...
CLEMMONS, NC
trendingwork.com

NC Rejects Two For-Profit Charter Schools: Full Story

Two of the three applications for accelerated charter schools that were submitted by operators who sought authority to operate in August were denied by a State Board of Education (SBE) that was split along partisan lines. By a vote of 6 to 5, the board decided to take the applications for the American Leadership Academy-Monroe in Union County back to the Charter School Advisory Board (CSAB) so that they can be reviewed and resubmitted to the state board.
triad-city-beat.com

Conservative Guilford County school group, Take Back Our Schools, is shutting down

According to a Facebook post that was published on Monday morning, the conservative group known as Take Back Our Schools, is shutting down. While the post does not indicate an author, the official Take Back Our Schools – GCS Facebook page published a long message on Monday indicating that the group was shutting down and that their “fight is over.”
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school. A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted “Burlington Police have determined […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, school admin says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found on a student before dismissal at a Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County school Thursday, according to school officials. The principal at Clemmons Middle school sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of a potential safety issue at the school. A student tipped off a staff member about another student having a weapon in their possession.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

State Board of Elections Looking Into Alan Branson’s Complaint

Former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson, current Commissioner Kay Cashion and some Pleasant Garden residents known as the “Pleasant Guardians” are waiting to find out what – if anything – comes next after state election officials conclude an investigation of a complaint Branson filed after he lost in the November election.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

WS/FCS names new district leaders

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved two new district leaders at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Dr. Paula Wilkins has been named chief academic officer and Ms. Bridget Hayes is the new principal of North Forsyth High School. Wilkins earned a bachelor’s degree from North...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday

DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
DOBSON, NC
WXII 12

Christmas Event Guide 2022 | Holiday light displays, parades, ice skating, Santa, city-by-city events and more

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Oh, Santa. Oh, Christmas. 'Tis the season for all things candy canes, hot chocolate, stockings, ornaments and Christmas trees. It’s also the season for family fun. Check out the WXII 12 Christmas Guide, which includes must-see holiday light displays, a list of parades, places to go ice skating, city-by-city events and where to visit Santa.
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly

Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
ELON, NC

