Two of the three applications for accelerated charter schools that were submitted by operators who sought authority to operate in August were denied by a State Board of Education (SBE) that was split along partisan lines. By a vote of 6 to 5, the board decided to take the applications for the American Leadership Academy-Monroe in Union County back to the Charter School Advisory Board (CSAB) so that they can be reviewed and resubmitted to the state board.

1 DAY AGO