WXII 12
Middle school student brought firearm to campus, officials say
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A firearm was found in a student's possession at Clemmons Middle School, according to the school's principal, Sandra Hunter. In the press release, Hunter said that just before dismissal, a student informed a staff member that another student had a weapon. Administrators then placed the school...
trendingwork.com
NC Rejects Two For-Profit Charter Schools: Full Story
Two of the three applications for accelerated charter schools that were submitted by operators who sought authority to operate in August were denied by a State Board of Education (SBE) that was split along partisan lines. By a vote of 6 to 5, the board decided to take the applications for the American Leadership Academy-Monroe in Union County back to the Charter School Advisory Board (CSAB) so that they can be reviewed and resubmitted to the state board.
triad-city-beat.com
Conservative Guilford County school group, Take Back Our Schools, is shutting down
According to a Facebook post that was published on Monday morning, the conservative group known as Take Back Our Schools, is shutting down. While the post does not indicate an author, the official Take Back Our Schools – GCS Facebook page published a long message on Monday indicating that the group was shutting down and that their “fight is over.”
Guilford County group working to uncover the only recorded lynching in county history
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local group is working to bring awareness to a hate crime that happened in Guilford County in the 19th century. After 4 years of searching, The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project group is still on the hunt for answers. The piece of history they’ve been working to uncover is the […]
wfmynews2.com
Swatting explained: The growing trend behind fake threats at NC schools
Several schools across North Carolina went on lockdown after fake threats on Thursday. A school in Guilford County said it was the subject of a swatting call.
wfmynews2.com
Forsyth County Humane Society asks for $1.5 million to keep animal euthanasia at bay
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A $1.5 million contract is causing tension between the Forsyth County Human Society and Forsyth County commissioners. The commissioners held a meeting Thursday to let the public speak about the humane society getting the funds and why it’s vital to the community to publicly talk about the opportunity of extending […]
Parents from the Triad and surrounding areas react to school shooting hoax
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hearing your child's school is under lockdown will make any parent's heart sink. Not knowing what could be happening or whether your child is safe. Those feelings are fresh on the minds of many parents tonight after four schools went into lockdown this morning. During an...
Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington Police Department is responding to an Alamance County high school. A representative with the Burlington Police Department says there was nothing active. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted that an “incident in the neighborhood” near Williams was the reason for the lockdown. Alamance Burlington School System tweeted “Burlington Police have determined […]
wfmynews2.com
Gun found at Clemmons Middle School, school admin says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found on a student before dismissal at a Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County school Thursday, according to school officials. The principal at Clemmons Middle school sent out a letter to parents to make them aware of a potential safety issue at the school. A student tipped off a staff member about another student having a weapon in their possession.
rhinotimes.com
State Board of Elections Looking Into Alan Branson’s Complaint
Former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson, current Commissioner Kay Cashion and some Pleasant Garden residents known as the “Pleasant Guardians” are waiting to find out what – if anything – comes next after state election officials conclude an investigation of a complaint Branson filed after he lost in the November election.
wschronicle.com
WS/FCS names new district leaders
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved two new district leaders at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Dr. Paula Wilkins has been named chief academic officer and Ms. Bridget Hayes is the new principal of North Forsyth High School. Wilkins earned a bachelor’s degree from North...
WXII 12
2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday
DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
Forsyth County deputies respond to shooting in Winston-Salem off Peters Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials in Forsyth County responded to a reported shooting on Thursday night. FOX8 is told the shooting happened off Peters Creek Parkway on Hartman Plaza Drive near Salisbury Road. Deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. when they were called and told about a shooting. No injuries have been reported. There […]
After 2 years away due to the pandemic, Annual Shopper’s Day returns for residents of Peacehaven Community Farm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some folks in Greensboro got to have a fun-filled day at Four Seasons Mall on Thursday. It was the 37th Annual Shopper’s Day! Special needs adults got to grab things off the shelves. Candles and nutcrackers seemed to be the most popular item they grabbed. “Last year it was challenging because […]
WXII 12
Christmas Event Guide 2022 | Holiday light displays, parades, ice skating, Santa, city-by-city events and more
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Oh, Santa. Oh, Christmas. 'Tis the season for all things candy canes, hot chocolate, stockings, ornaments and Christmas trees. It’s also the season for family fun. Check out the WXII 12 Christmas Guide, which includes must-see holiday light displays, a list of parades, places to go ice skating, city-by-city events and where to visit Santa.
Trinity man charged for light pole he doesn't own
TRINITY, N.C. — Herman Powell is always happy to talk about almost anything. On the day I stopped by his house he bragged about his wife’s garden and all the time she put it into it. The garden is on the side of the house at the end...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Former Elon University admissions staff member dies unexpectedly
Meredith Smith, former Elon University admissions staff member, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27 at 35 years old. Smith started her work in admissions as an undergraduate student and worked with the university for over 18 years. Smith attended Elon for her undergraduate degree, graduating in 2008. She also pursued a...
