ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Recorddelta

Local man arrested after domestic incident

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — One Buckhannon man is being held on a large cash bond for the misdemeanor and felony charges of strangulation and battery. On Saturday, November 29, 2022, West Virginia State Trooper First Class F. J. Turansky was called to a residence within city limits in regard of a possible domestic dispute.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing man, police say

CRAIGSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County woman has been charged after officers said she stabbed a man with a steak knife. Officers were dispatched to an altercation on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. at a home in Craigsville in Nicholas County, according to Sheriff Nunley with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man threatens to shoot manager for making him leave store, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened to shoot a convenience store manager for making him leave. 48-year-old Peter Dumas entered a convenience store on University Ave. on Nov. 10 that he had previously trespassed several times, according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say

COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, Monongalia County Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner...
Daily Athenaeum

Body identified in alleged hit-and-run on Grafton Road

A victim of an alleged hit-and-run has been identified more than three weeks after a body was found on Grafton Road near Morgantown. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said details were...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars was sentenced on Friday. 48-year-old Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, was sentenced to ten years behind bars after defrauding customers through his contacting business, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy