The Recorddelta
Local man arrested after domestic incident
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — One Buckhannon man is being held on a large cash bond for the misdemeanor and felony charges of strangulation and battery. On Saturday, November 29, 2022, West Virginia State Trooper First Class F. J. Turansky was called to a residence within city limits in regard of a possible domestic dispute.
WDTV
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing man, police say
CRAIGSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County woman has been charged after officers said she stabbed a man with a steak knife. Officers were dispatched to an altercation on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. at a home in Craigsville in Nicholas County, according to Sheriff Nunley with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.
WDTV
Man threatens to shoot manager for making him leave store, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened to shoot a convenience store manager for making him leave. 48-year-old Peter Dumas entered a convenience store on University Ave. on Nov. 10 that he had previously trespassed several times, according to a criminal complaint.
Man charged after troopers find drugs during Doddridge County traffic stop
A man has been charged after troopers found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County.
WDTV
Man stabs woman after having cell phone issues, police say
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a woman he knew when he had issues with his cell phone. Officers received a complaint on Wednesday that 36-year-old Clifton Bond, of Cowen, went to a woman’s house for help with “cell phone issues,” according to a criminal complaint.
West Virginia teen receives maximum sentence in father’s death case
A teenager charged in the death of his father in Preston County has received the maximum sentence of 15 years.
Man leads officers on chase in Clarksburg, admits to driving high, police say
A man has been charged after allegedly admitting to driving while high after fleeing from officers in Clarksburg.
2 sought for questioning in West Virginia fraud case
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two people in connection to a fraud case in Morgantown.
West Virginia man allegedly shot person with BB gun, charged with malicious assault
A man has been charged for allegedly using a BB gun to shoot another person at a residence in Harrison County.
lootpress.com
Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, Monongalia County Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner...
Daily Athenaeum
Body identified in alleged hit-and-run on Grafton Road
A victim of an alleged hit-and-run has been identified more than three weeks after a body was found on Grafton Road near Morgantown. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said details were...
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
WDTV
Harrison County contractor sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than half a million dollars was sentenced on Friday. 48-year-old Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, was sentenced to ten years behind bars after defrauding customers through his contacting business, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
Person killed in believed hit-and-run on Grafton Road identified, charges pending
The person found dead on Grafton Road after what was believed to be a hit-and-run victim earlier this month has been identified, and so has the alleged driver.
WDTV
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
Buckhannon Police looking for man who allegedly stole 4-wheeler
The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for help from the public to help identify a man that police say is a person of interest in a 4-wheeler theft.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office mourns former sheriff
The former Upshur County Sheriff David Coffman has died at the age of 69, according to a post by the sheriff's office.
Convicted felon charged with firing pistol from moving vehicle in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont man was charged over the weekend after he allegedly fired a gun multiple times from a moving vehicle in Fairmont. On Nov. 27, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched for a call of shots fired in the area of Walnut Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal […]
Deputies searching for missing Barbour County woman
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department is asking for help from the public to find a woman who was reported missing.
West Virginia Inmate Admits To Stabbing Fellow Inmate In A “Heat Of Passion”
Ronnie Legette, an inmate at United States Penitentiary Hazleton, in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, has admitted to stabbing another inmate, killing him, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Legette, 39, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of “Voluntary Manslaughter.” Legette admitted to stabbing Demario
