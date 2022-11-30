ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl at park, dad claims

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco father said his son is recovering after accidentally ingesting opioids at a public park. First responders aren't providing specific details due to the child's age and the nature of the incident. However, they confirmed a crew responded to an incident at Moscone Recreational Park where a child suffered a cardiac arrest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA

