Dix Hills residents on edge after series of car break-ins
The latest community to be hit is the hamlet of Dix Hills in Suffolk County. Police have been piecing together clues thanks to surveillance cameras on front doors.
Suspect From Bay Shore Nabbed After Stabbing In Parking Lot Of Farmingdale Taco Bell
A Long Island man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 7:20 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Taco Bell in Farmingdale. According to Suffolk County detectives, John Davis-Hernandez, age 20, of Bay...
Man found dead off Smith Point County Park
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was reported missing on Nov. 18 and located off of Smith Point County Park on Nov. 30. Pierre Morris, an employee of H&L Contracting of Hauppauge, was working on a boat at Smith Point Marina when he is believed to have gone overboard on Nov. 18 and was reported missing by a coworker at approximately 3:20 p.m. that day.
Know Them? Man, Women Wanted For Stealing From East Islip Department Store
Police are asking for help in finding a trio who stole $500 worth of clothing from a Long Island store. On Saturday, Oct. 22, around 5:30 p.m., a man and two women took assorted clothing items from a Marshalls in East Islip located at 2650 Sunrise Highway, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.
Violent Convict Admits To 'Terrorizing' Teen During Break-In At Middle Island Home
A convicted violent felon is facing more time behind bars after admitting that he frightened a 14-year-old girl during a home break-in on Long Island. Farmingville resident Seyquan Patron, age 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Dec. 1, in connection with the October 2021 break-in at a home in Middle Island.
Police recover man's body from Great South Bay
Suffolk detectives are investigating the apparent drowning of a man found in the Great South Bay Tuesday afternoon. Marine Bureau officers responded to Grass Island, located approximately a mile south of Fire Island Avenue, at around 2:40 p.m. after a 911 call reported someone floating in the water. An adult...
Police: 2 Ronkonkoma men arrested for multiple November robberies
Suffolk police say two suspects have been arrested in connection to thefts at multiple big-box stores.
14-Year-Old, 16-Year-Old Accused Of Attempting To Burglarize Store In Riverhead
Two teenagers are facing charges after investigators reported that they tried to burglarize a Long Island store. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Bapa Cards and Gifts in Riverhead at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. When police arrived at the...
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.
Wanted for Central Islip Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole electronics from a Central Islip store. A man stole electronics, including a television and a sound bar from Target, located at 160 Research...
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of December 1
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A community member visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 21 reporting that he received notification from his bank regarding a fraudulent check. It had been made... more. The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer ... 2 Dec...
Man Pleads Guilty to Scamming Huntington Homeowner Out of $200,000
A man who scammed a Huntington woman out of $200,000 while posing as a home contractor has pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny. Nick Spano, 59, is due back in court Jan. 18 and could face 2-4 years in prison. According to the investigation, Spano Read More ...
ID Released For 19-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction Lynbrook Crash
Police have identified a 19-year-old Long Island man killed in a chain-reaction crash. Nasir Reid, of Lynbrook, was killed on Tuesday, Nov. 29 during a three-vehicle crash in Lynbrook, said the Nassau County Police. According to Nassau County Police, Reid was driving a 2009 BMW southbound on Ocean Avenue when...
Man Wanted For Stealing Power Washer, Cultivator, 2 Lawn Mowers, From Selden Home Depot
Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted for stealing a power washer, a cultivator, and two lawn mowers from a Long Island store. A man stole the products, valued at about $1,500, from Home Depot in Selden at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Homicide detectives investigate West Babylon car fire
Homicide detectives, the county medical examiner and crime scene investigators were at the scene.
