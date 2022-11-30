Bears Will Face Aaron Rodgers Despite Injuries

Packers quarterback tells Pat McAfee that he will be able to start Sunday's game at Soldier Field as he tries to maintain his "ownership" of the Bears and their fans.

Aaron Rodgers needs to ask Bears coach Matt Eberflus about gamesmanship.

Eberflus constantly keeps injury news and starters as mum as possible until the latest point in the week because he doesn't want to give opponents a "competitive advantage."

However, Rodgers on Tuesday went on the Pat McAfee Show and promptly proclaimed he will be starting against the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field despite the thumb and rib injury that caused him to leave Sunday's loss to Philadelphia with Green Bay down 37-23.

Waiting a little to reveal this might have forced the Bears to at least prepare for the possibility they'll be facing a very inexperienced quarterback in backup Jordan Love instead of Rodgers, who last year at Solder Field yelled "I still own you," to the Bears and their fans.

AARON RODGERS SAYS HE'S HEALTHY ENOUGH TO PLAY

"I might miss practice Wednesday, not be a full contributor, but that's been the standard for the last six, seven weeks," Rodgers said during a weekly appearance on McAfee's show.

Rodgers said his plan is to "...go to one of my favorite places to play, down in Chicago, hopefully get a big win, get into the bye week and get healthy and see where we can get to."

The Bears would like to have something to say about that, but there isn't much of a roster left for them to throw at Rodgers after last week.

With Justin Fields still nursing a left shoulder separation, the Bears have now lost wide receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) and safety Eddie Jackson (foot) for the season, may be down two right tackles in Riley Reiff (shoulder) and Larry Borom (ankle), have yet to clear safety Jaquan Brisker and slot cornerback Kyler Gordon from concussions and have several other injuries including two that haven't been detailed by the team to wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and wide receiver Chase Claypool.

"If we were 8-4, 4-8, 12-0, 0-12, I'd be wanting to suit up this week," Rodgers told McAfee. "Not just because it's Chicago. Because that's what you do. When you're a player, you go out there and if you can play, you play. You don't need some doctor to give you some excuse, 'Oh, man, maybe one more week. I'm not 100 percent.' No. If you can go out there and compete, and you have competitive greatness in your body, in your heart, in your mind, you go out and play."

The Packers have won 23 of the 28 games Rodgers started against the Bears. They have won the last three at Soldier Field, the last Bears win coming when they won 24-17 to clinch the NFC North title in 2018.

The game might have a bigger role in who gets a better draft pick next spring than in deciding who makes the playoffs, with Green Bay now 4-8.

The Bears currently are in the second spot for the draft at 3-9. However, there are 12 teams with four wins or less, including the Packers.

It wouldn't be difficult for the Bears to slide all the way to 15th if they won a few games down the stretch.

Their final five games are the Packers, the Eagles (10-1) following next week's bye, the Bills (8-3), a road game on New Year's Day in Detroit (4-7) and finally a fourth home game in five weeks against Minnesota (9-2).

2023 NFL Draft Order

(Through Week 13)

1. Texans 1-9-1

2. BEARS 3-9

3. Rams 3-8

4. Broncos 3-8

5. Panthers 4-8

6. Saints 4-8

7. Cardinals 4-8

8. Packers 4-8

9. Raiders 4-7

10. Browns 4-7

11. Jaguars 4-7

12. Steelers 4-7

13. Lions 4-7

14. Colts 4-7-1

15. Falcons 5-7

16. Seahawks 6-5

17. Chargers 6-5

18. Patriots 6-5

19. Buccaneers 5-6

20. Commanders 7-5

21. Ravens 7-4

22. Jets 7-4

23. Bengals 7-4

24. Giants 7-4

25. 49ers 7-4

26. Titans 7-4

27. Cowboys 8-3

28. Bills 8-3

29. Dolphins (forfeited)

30. Vikings 9-2

31. Chiefs 9-2

32. Eagles 10-1

