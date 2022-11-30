Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Using Statistics to Evaluate: The Greatest First Baseman in Cubs History
The Chicago Cubs have a history of Hall of Fame first baseman. But who is the best in their history?
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yankees free agent pitcher commanding a massive bill
The New York Yankees may very well lose one of their starting pitchers to free agent, as they’re expected to command a hefty contract. When it comes to New York Yankees who are free agents, outfielder Aaron Judge easily tops the list in order of importance. Behind him was first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who the team quickly reached an agreement on a two-year, $40 million contract. The Yankees have 20 players hitting free agency, and one pitcher is gaining a ton of attention from interested teams.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Willson Contreras on his way to Astros?
When it comes to the Houston Astros, most baseball fans can agree that it’s easy not to like the reigning World Series Champions. For Chicago Cubs fans, that sentiment might only grow here in the near future. Sure, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Cubs fan or not. There...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Padres meet twice with Trea Turner
The Chicago Cubs may have some serious competition in their quest to land one of the top four free-agent shortstops as the San Diego Padres have emerged as a legitimate contender to sign Trea Turner. On Friday, we learned that the Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet with each of the top four free-agent shortstops--Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson--ahead of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings that begin on Sunday, and today, we learn that the San Diego Padres have already met twice with Turner in person.
Why are the Chicago Bulls struggling so much?
A veteran roster loaded with offensive talent hasn’t helped the Chicago Bulls meet expectations this season
Aaron Judge’s new Instagram bio has Giants fans buzzing
The San Francisco Giants are duking it out with the New York Yankees for free agent Aaron Judge. Did Judge leave a hint on his social media?. Fans and the media often put too much emphasis on social media posts, stories and bios. Aaron Judge’s free agency is no different, as fans made the mistake of assuming the star slugger unfollowed the Yankees on Instagram.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Team should act before Winter Meetings
Finally, a vast ticket player is off the board in the form of Jacob deGrom. A five-year deal north of 185MM for the ace surprised me in both what I thought was a lower AAV and more years than expected. Nevertheless, this move could be the one that breaks the levy and floods us with free agent signings into the weekend and through the duration of the winter meetings' conclusion on December 7th. Enter the Chicago Cubs.
Remembering Hall of Fame candidate Fred McGriff's brief Cubs stint
It's a wonder that Fred McGriff is not already in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The lefty-hitting first baseman slugged 493 home runs, racked up 2,490 hits and was a 56.9 fWAR player in 19 MLB seasons. McGriff will have a shot to make it into Cooperstown this year via the Veteran's Committee.
Chicago Cubs News: Adding a player via Rule 5 draft isn't smart
Although almost all of the focus is on free agency and the winter meetings this week, It's important to remember that another phase of the offseason is rapidly approaching. To revisit, the Chicago Cubs protected prospects Brennen Davis, Kevin Alcantara, Ben Brown, and Ryan Jensen from the Rule 5 draft. After Rylan Bannon was picked up on waivers by the Houston Astros, the Cubs' 40-man roster sits at 36. That, ultimately, is where it needs to sit going into the winter meetings.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Jameson Taillon's market shaping up
Two days until the winter meetings, several teams, the Chicago Cubs among them, will be looking to make a splash to bolster their roster. After Jacob deGrom shook the MLB world last night with his signing to the Texas Rangers, bigger market teams will become a little more frantic in their search to land a key starter. In the top tier, you still have Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon. I'm envisioning Verlander to the Dodgers and the Mets swooping into land Rodon to make up for the critical blow to their rotation last night. With Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker gone to free agency, it's imperative the Mets do something big.
Cubs Analyst Has Big Wish For Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs are very likely to lose longtime catcher and 2016 World Series champion Willson Contreras in free agency. However, that does not mean that they won’t target other top-of-the-line free agents. One such star out on the free agent market is Carlos Correa. The 28-year-old is one...
Chicago Cubs News: Addressing rumors, potential DH target, and more
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings begin on Sunday and that marks the beginning of what should be a pivotal week for the Chicago Cubs and their offseason. Unlike in previous offseasons where there has been speculation regarding the Cubs and whether or not they will spend actively in free agency, the team, this offseason, has set the expectation that money will be spent this offseason in order to return the team to contention in 2023. As rumors surface regarding potential Cubs' targets like shortstop Trea Turner signing with a different team, fans are naturally growing pessimistic over the Cubs' chances of having a successful off-season.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: MLB experts forecast Winter Meetings
December 1st, the first day of the last month of 2022. Aside from a few of those "middle tier" options in Anthony Rizzo, Mike Clevinger, and now Jose Abreu, it has been primarily deadlocked in terms of free agency. If you haven't had a chance to read Jeff Passan's newest piece, I highly suggest you give it a glance. There is an excessive amount of funds to be dispersed this winter. Passan estimated a total approaching nearly 3.0B in free agency dollars about to be dedicated to over 100 free agents worthy of major league contracts.
See the White Sox promotional dates for the 2023 season at Guaranteed Rate Field
CHICAGO – There is a lot of unknown when it comes to the team that’s going to take the field for the White Sox in 2023 with a new manager and some changes to the roster. But one thing fans can count on are some promotions at Guaranteed Rate Field, many of which were announced […]
