whqr.org
'Flood of evictions' looms in Los Angeles as pandemic tenant protections expire
LOS ANGELES — Tenant protections in Los Angeles County that have kept families housed throughout the pandemic are set to end Dec. 31, meaning more than 30,000 households could face eviction by the end of the year, according to researchers' estimates based on county Superior Court records. The expiration...
LA County homes in majority Black or Latino communities twice as likely to be under-appraised
Experts say the inequities are "robbing" families of wealth and stress the importance of raising awareness about the problems in the appraisal industry.
foxla.com
West Hollywood community celebrates 'World AIDS Day'
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The City of West Hollywood held several events to recognize World AIDS Day Thursday. On December 1, every year since 1988, World AIDS Day is recognized by people worldwide, and it holds significance for West Hollywood. "This day is recognized around the world but has...
There's A Hidden Deli In Los Angeles 'Only The Locals Know About' & Foodies Love It
There's a hidden gem eatery in Los Angeles that foodies deem a mouthwatering hot spot. One content creator, Taylor Offer (@tayloroffer) raved about this "secret deli" in a viral TikTok video on November 21, making it not-so-secret. It's called Gjusta Bakery and It's located on Sunset Avenue in Venice, just...
foxla.com
Michelin adds 12 LA-area restaurants to Bib Gourmand list
LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added a dozen local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "Food lovers can get a taste...
yovenice.com
Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica
Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies. Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles. The company said that they are disappointed to have to withdraw the service, despite their commitment to micro-mobility, but that their experiences in North America have shown that cities believe that those services “should be run through long-term public-private partnerships with a limited number of operators.”
foxla.com
Kanye West looking to reopen Donda Academy in Los Angeles, TMZ reports
LOS ANGELES - Donda Academy may not be dead after all as Kanye West is reportedly looking to relocate the school to Los Angeles, TMZ reports. Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church in Northridge told TMZ he and West have had several discussions in the past month about West leasing some of the church space for Donda Academy, which was previously located in Simi Valley. Northridge is located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Headlines: Neurologist Discusses How Psychedlics Can Repair Brain Damage; $5,000 Offered for Reward of Lost Dog in East L.A.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —East Los Angeles: A $5,000 reward is being offered in East L.A. for the return of a “famous” French...
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
New L.A. County Data Shows That Homeless ‘Sweeps’ Rarely Lead To Permanent Housing
“Sweeps,” or sanitation cleanings, as they’re sometimes called, are supposed to keep our city sidewalks clean and help move people living on the streets indoors. But according to new data obtained by L.A. TACO from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the lead agency responsible for homeless housing and services in the city, few unhoused people have been sheltered as a result of outreach associated with the encampment clearings seen regularly across the city (also known as “CARE cleanings”).
Mariscos Sol y Mar to Open New Location
A Mexican seafood chain is coming soon to Paramount
foxla.com
'Stranger Things: The Experience' arrives in Los Angeles County
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Fans of the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things" can run up the hill and get a taste of Hawkins for a groundbreaking multimedia experience in Montebello. Fanny packs, shoulder pads, and graphic tees are welcome as fans are encouraged to embrace the 1980s in the show's spirit.
nenc-la.org
LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist
After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
foxla.com
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
Kanye West reportedly bringing Donda Academy to L.A. church
Kanye West is attempting to reopen his Donda Academy with the help of a church in Southern California. Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church told TMZ that he’s met with West three times face-to-face over the rapper’s interest in leasing some of the church’s space for the school. The church is located in Northridge, which is […]
iheart.com
WATCH: Man Climbs LA Ritz-Carlton Skyscraper In Broad Daylight
The impossible happened this morning in downtown Los Angeles. Footage has captured a man scaling the side of the Ritz-Carlton, a 667 foot hotel located at 900 W Olympic Blvd. Apparently the man was an anti-abortion protestor. He said he climbed the skyscraper as a way to help fundraise for a pregnant woman who is in need of money to save her baby from an abortion. According to Fox11, a banner stating ""Support women, not abortion" was seen hanging from one of the windows.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
Where to get fentanyl testing strips and how to use them
Fentanyl overdose deaths in Los Angeles County are up more than 1200% since 2016, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The opioid is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The federal government says the drug has become the deadliest in the country. The problem has […]
welikela.com
A Big List of Things To Do This December in L.A. [2022]
If you need to fill up a monthly to-do list, you’ve come to the right place. This December in Los Angeles, catch Astra Lumina at South Coast Botanic Garden, Santa’s Speedway in Irwindale, Holiday Tours at the Gamble House, CicLAvia in South L.A., a Beastie Boys EXHIBIT at Beyond the Streets, a Black Comics Festival at CAAM, the Grand Park New Years Eve Celebration, and more. Lots to cram in before 2023… now let’s start planning!
