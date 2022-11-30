LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO