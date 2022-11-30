ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

West Hollywood community celebrates 'World AIDS Day'

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The City of West Hollywood held several events to recognize World AIDS Day Thursday. On December 1, every year since 1988, World AIDS Day is recognized by people worldwide, and it holds significance for West Hollywood. "This day is recognized around the world but has...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Michelin adds 12 LA-area restaurants to Bib Gourmand list

LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added a dozen local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "Food lovers can get a taste...
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies. Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles. The company said that they are disappointed to have to withdraw the service, despite their commitment to micro-mobility, but that their experiences in North America have shown that cities believe that those services “should be run through long-term public-private partnerships with a limited number of operators.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Kanye West looking to reopen Donda Academy in Los Angeles, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES - Donda Academy may not be dead after all as Kanye West is reportedly looking to relocate the school to Los Angeles, TMZ reports. Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church in Northridge told TMZ he and West have had several discussions in the past month about West leasing some of the church space for Donda Academy, which was previously located in Simi Valley. Northridge is located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

New L.A. County Data Shows That Homeless ‘Sweeps’ Rarely Lead To Permanent Housing

“Sweeps,” or sanitation cleanings, as they’re sometimes called, are supposed to keep our city sidewalks clean and help move people living on the streets indoors. But according to new data obtained by L.A. TACO from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the lead agency responsible for homeless housing and services in the city, few unhoused people have been sheltered as a result of outreach associated with the encampment clearings seen regularly across the city (also known as “CARE cleanings”).
LOS ANGELES, CA
nenc-la.org

LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist

After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report

LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Kanye West reportedly bringing Donda Academy to L.A. church

Kanye West is attempting to reopen his Donda Academy with the help of a church in Southern California. Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church told TMZ that he’s met with West three times face-to-face over the rapper’s interest in leasing some of the church’s space for the school. The church is located in Northridge, which is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

WATCH: Man Climbs LA Ritz-Carlton Skyscraper In Broad Daylight

The impossible happened this morning in downtown Los Angeles. Footage has captured a man scaling the side of the Ritz-Carlton, a 667 foot hotel located at 900 W Olympic Blvd. Apparently the man was an anti-abortion protestor. He said he climbed the skyscraper as a way to help fundraise for a pregnant woman who is in need of money to save her baby from an abortion. According to Fox11, a banner stating ""Support women, not abortion" was seen hanging from one of the windows.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Where to get fentanyl testing strips and how to use them

Fentanyl overdose deaths in Los Angeles County are up more than 1200% since 2016, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The opioid is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The federal government says the drug has become the deadliest in the country.  The problem has […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
welikela.com

A Big List of Things To Do This December in L.A. [2022]

If you need to fill up a monthly to-do list, you’ve come to the right place. This December in Los Angeles, catch Astra Lumina at South Coast Botanic Garden, Santa’s Speedway in Irwindale, Holiday Tours at the Gamble House, CicLAvia in South L.A., a Beastie Boys EXHIBIT at Beyond the Streets, a Black Comics Festival at CAAM, the Grand Park New Years Eve Celebration, and more. Lots to cram in before 2023… now let’s start planning!
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy