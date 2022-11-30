This is the season of Advent. Advent is getting ready, preparing and expecting something special. Are you getting ready for the birthday of our Savior Jesus Christ? Churches all over the world are preparing for Advent which is the four Sundays before Christmas. Many folks make an advent wreath from real or artificial pine. The wreath is a circle which keeps going around and never ends. Four purple candles are added to the center of the wreath and one white candle is added to represent Jesus who was born on Christmas day. Beginning on the fourth Sunday prior to Christmas the candle of hope is lit. Hope is waiting for something you wish for. The second Sunday prior to Christmas a candle is lit for Love. We are full of love as we wait for Christmas Day and the celebration of Jesus’s birthday. The third Sunday is centered on joy as the candle is lit in expectation of what is about to happen. The fourth Sunday is centered on peace which is wished for all over the world. One may ask why purple candles are used for the four Sundays? Purple represents royalty which represents our Lord and Savior. The final candle which is white represents the purity of Jesus and we light the Jesus candle on Christmas. Christmas is a time of sharing hope, a time of faith, a time for expressing love and joy with family and friends. Christmas is a special time to work for peace in our hearts and the hearts of everyone all around the world.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO