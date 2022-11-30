Read full article on original website
The Recorddelta
Fire Chief discusses Pocahontas Street fire at council meeting
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — During the City Council meeting on Thursday, December 1, Fire Chief J.B. Kimble, of the Buckhannon Fire Department, discussed the heroism displayed at a recent fire on Pocahontas Street. He also discussed the continued need for more volunteer firefighters as well as the need for a peer support system for all first responders.
The Recorddelta
WV News expands footprint in North Central W.Va.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WV News, West Virginia’s largest print and digital news organization, has expanded its footprint in North Central West Virginia with the purchase of the Buckhannon-based Record Delta in Upshur County and the Grafton-based Mountain Statesman in Taylor County. The purchase was announced Thursday...
The Recorddelta
Local man arrested after domestic incident
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — One Buckhannon man is being held on a large cash bond for the misdemeanor and felony charges of strangulation and battery. On Saturday, November 29, 2022, West Virginia State Trooper First Class F. J. Turansky was called to a residence within city limits in regard of a possible domestic dispute.
The Recorddelta
Buckhannon-Upshur impresses, breaks school record
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) Swim teams competed against George Washington High School (GWHS) at the West Virginia Wesleyan College Pool on Wednesday, November 30. The Bucs Swim team came up with a win against the GWHS boys’ team, with a final score of 57-41. Senior Preston Bennett broke a B-UHS school record in the 100-yard Fly, with a final time of 54.40. Bennett now holds the titles, beating the old record, set by Tim Squires, who held a final time of 55.27 on January 12, 2010.
The Recorddelta
Buckhannon Academy of Karate students compete in tournament
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Students from the Buckhannon Academy of Karate participated in the Suibukan Tsunami Karate Tournament on Saturday, November 12, 2022. During the tournament, each student placed in every event competed in. In the Synchronized Weapon Kata Oliver Urbine (7) and Paxton Lantz (12) placed first in the...
The Recorddelta
FOCUS: Advent is hope, love, joy and peace
This is the season of Advent. Advent is getting ready, preparing and expecting something special. Are you getting ready for the birthday of our Savior Jesus Christ? Churches all over the world are preparing for Advent which is the four Sundays before Christmas. Many folks make an advent wreath from real or artificial pine. The wreath is a circle which keeps going around and never ends. Four purple candles are added to the center of the wreath and one white candle is added to represent Jesus who was born on Christmas day. Beginning on the fourth Sunday prior to Christmas the candle of hope is lit. Hope is waiting for something you wish for. The second Sunday prior to Christmas a candle is lit for Love. We are full of love as we wait for Christmas Day and the celebration of Jesus’s birthday. The third Sunday is centered on joy as the candle is lit in expectation of what is about to happen. The fourth Sunday is centered on peace which is wished for all over the world. One may ask why purple candles are used for the four Sundays? Purple represents royalty which represents our Lord and Savior. The final candle which is white represents the purity of Jesus and we light the Jesus candle on Christmas. Christmas is a time of sharing hope, a time of faith, a time for expressing love and joy with family and friends. Christmas is a special time to work for peace in our hearts and the hearts of everyone all around the world.
