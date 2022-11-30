Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Givens Books building in Salem destroyed after Tuesday night fire
UPDATE - Dec. 6, 2022 - 11:00 P.M. Fire crews in Salem are still working on the fire at the old Givens Books building at the intersection of East Main Street and Route 419, according to Mike Stevens with the City of Salem. We’re told Salem Fire and EMS responded...
WSLS
Community meeting held in Roanoke to discuss Brandon Avenue townhome proposal
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke real estate development group has revised its plans to develop new townhomes along Brandon Avenue. R.P. Fralin Incorporated submitted a proposal to develop 29 new townhomes at the site. And on Tuesday night, they shared the new proposal with community members and neighbors. People...
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
WSLS
29-year-old man dead after Rockbridge County crash on Route 631
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 29-year-old is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County on Saturday (Dec. 3), according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said it happened at 6:10 p.m. on Route 631, not far from Route 733. State Police told 10 News that a Ford Explorer was...
WSLS
VDOT: Be prepared for significant delays because of I-81 lane closure
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation expects drivers to sit in traffic and wait in Roanoke County along I-81. The reason is that road repair will last until at least Thursday. Crews are working to repair a bridge over Goodwin Avenue that a tractor-trailer hit near...
WSLS
Plea agreement expected next week for 2019 Rockbridge County gas station explosion case
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A plea agreement has been reached in the case of the Rockbridge County gas station explosion in 2019 that left four people dead, according to Rob Dean, Philip Westmoreland’s attorney. Phillip Westmoreland has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2019...
WSLS
Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage
ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
WSLS
Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died. It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges...
WSLS
One dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police says one person is dead following a tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockbridge County. Authorities told 10 News that the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) at the 202 mile marker. The crash closed both southbound lanes but...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police find 75-year-old man originally reported missing
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say Daniel Witt has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Lynchburg. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of a missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities said that Daniel Witt,...
WSLS
22-year-old arrested, charged with arson after Lynchburg fires
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 22-year-old is facing arson charges in connection to a series of dumpster fires in Lynchburg, according to police. Authorities said that Javontae Graves matches security footage of the suspect. Fires were set at four businesses in the Forest Hills area last Friday, causing thousands of...
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WSLS
Roanoke nightclub raises money for Colorado shooting victims
ROANOKE, Va. – “It doesn’t matter if it’s three blocks away or 500 miles away, we’re all part of the same family,” Joe Sachenbacher, The Park special events coordinator said. Several weeks ago, a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
WSLS
Roanoke City Parks & Rec looking for input on redevelopment of Eureka Recreation Center
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Parks and Recreation is asking for your input on the Eureka Recreation Center. The rec center is located in Northwest Roanoke and is located in Eureka Park, according to the Roanoke City Parks and Recreation website. Now, the recreation center features an indoor gym,...
WSLS
Carilion Children’s partners with Victory Junction to bring fun to the doctor’s office
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Carilion Children’s at Tanglewood is working to make the doctor’s office a little less scary with a new partnership: Victory Junction. Victory Junction is a non-profit based in North Carolina that helps to bring fun into hospitals and doctor’s offices, likes games and arts and crafts.
WSLS
Roanoke City Police Chief speaks out about arrest made in 2019 murder
ROANOKE, Va. – A 2019 murder in the Star City is now one step closer to being solved. After a three-year-long investigation, police have charged Kai Lansana with first-degree murder in the death of Solanya Evans. Police say Evans was shot and killed outside her home in Southeast Roanoke.
WSLS
RSV cases declining in Virginia, doctors say
ROANOKE, Va. – After weeks of intense cases and rising numbers, RSV finally seems to be on a decline. Many pediatric hospital wings across the country have been at full capacity due to the influx of RSV cases. Now heading into December, doctors said that these cases are finally...
WSLS
Martinsville Speedway’s Christmas Toy Drive raises $19,200, collects more than 400 toys
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway and the Southside community joined forces to make sure kids in the area have gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. On Dec. 3, Martinsville Speedway held its 28th Annual Christmas Toy Drive and it was a huge success, raising $19,200 in donations and collecting more than 400 toys.
WSLS
Fall feel follows foggy, wet start Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been under the influence of a cool air wedge the last two days, leaving things gloomy, grey and chilly. Wednesday starts that way with areas of fog, drizzle and rain. As a front lifts to the north throughout the afternoon, we’ll notice things getting...
WSLS
‘When the kids see them, they see themselves’: Toy Like Me program modifies toys for children with disabilities
SALEM, Va. – There was a special delivery at Virginia Heights Elementary School Tuesday morning as Roanoke College students hand-delivered gifts to kids, but they weren’t your average toys. The toys are donated through a volunteer-driven campus partnership called Toy Like Me, which modifies toys for children with...
Comments / 0