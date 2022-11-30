ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

WSLS

Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off

ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Westside Elementary School in Roanoke closed due to power outage

ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up, parents! Westside Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a power outage, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. As of 6:43 a.m., 1,044 AEP customers in Roanoke are in the dark. AEP says power should be restored by 11 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died. It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police find 75-year-old man originally reported missing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say Daniel Witt has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Lynchburg. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of a missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities said that Daniel Witt,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

22-year-old arrested, charged with arson after Lynchburg fires

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 22-year-old is facing arson charges in connection to a series of dumpster fires in Lynchburg, according to police. Authorities said that Javontae Graves matches security footage of the suspect. Fires were set at four businesses in the Forest Hills area last Friday, causing thousands of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence

ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke nightclub raises money for Colorado shooting victims

ROANOKE, Va. – “It doesn’t matter if it’s three blocks away or 500 miles away, we’re all part of the same family,” Joe Sachenbacher, The Park special events coordinator said. Several weeks ago, a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

RSV cases declining in Virginia, doctors say

ROANOKE, Va. – After weeks of intense cases and rising numbers, RSV finally seems to be on a decline. Many pediatric hospital wings across the country have been at full capacity due to the influx of RSV cases. Now heading into December, doctors said that these cases are finally...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Fall feel follows foggy, wet start Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been under the influence of a cool air wedge the last two days, leaving things gloomy, grey and chilly. Wednesday starts that way with areas of fog, drizzle and rain. As a front lifts to the north throughout the afternoon, we’ll notice things getting...
ROANOKE, VA

