Iowa City students march to Pentacrest to call for end to gun violence
Iowa City K-12 students marched from South East Junior High to gather at the University of Iowa Pentacrest Thursday to protest gun violence in the U.S. About 100 students, ranging from middle schoolers to high schoolers, started marching from the junior high at 10:30 a.m. and walked to Iowa City City High School before ending at the UI Pentacrest. There, they passed around a megaphone and gave speeches calling for change to gun violence.
KCRG.com
Iowa Farm Sanctuary works to nurse animals back to health after rescuing hundreds from “deplorable” living conditions in Washington County
North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader. An Iowa City man who killed his wife over some significant financial losses will spend decades in prison. But the latest census shows a population of 5,282 people. That's up from around 3,000 just five years prior.
KCRG.com
Residents talk about potential changes to Iowa City Senior Center during first of many public hearings
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City community is deciding if it should move its Senior Center or invest more money into upgrading the decades-old building. Wednesday, officials held the first of many public input sessions. Senior Center Coordinator, LaTasha DeLoach, heard from several people who say they like...
KETV.com
Iowa's Johnson County buys, donates land back to original tribe owners
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The tribe Iowa is named after hasn't had land there in 200 years, but that's changing. A couple in eastern Iowa sold their land to the Johnson County Conservation Board earlier this year. That board in turn donated the seven acres of land back to...
The Best Bakeries in the Corridor for ‘National Cookie Day’
This coming Sunday is December 4th, which is also known as National Cookie Day! It makes perfect sense for the holiday to be in December, because we're right in the midst of Christmas cookie season. Since we are BIG fans of cookies, we thought it would be fun to look...
KCRG.com
Classic holiday film to be projected on building in downtown Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will get a chance to get into the holiday spirit while watching a Christmas classic movie projected onto a building in the downtown area on Saturday. Organizers of the event said “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will be projected onto the Armstrong...
KCCI.com
Project Community: Iowa Tribe receives land nearly 2 centuries after treaty forced them out
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Nearly two hundred years after signing a treaty that pushed them for their land in Johnson County, the Iowa tribe was gifted seven acres of that very same land. Brian and Erin Melloy have personally owned 90 acres in Solon for several years, but the...
Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test
The former clinical manager of an Iowa hospice claims she was instructed to lie to a patient’s family about a caregiver’s COVID-19 infection. State records indicate Michelle Hopp of Davenport was working in Iowa for St. Croix Hospice earlier this year as a full-time manager of clinical services. On the morning of Aug. 29, one […] The post Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Iowan
Felony gun violations increase in Johnson County
Johnson County officials are calling for reduced gun crimes after the county recorded a rise in felony gun violations since 2019. Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has specifically seen an increase in arrests of people prohibited from carrying weapons, gunfire incidents, and displays of weapons in road rage incidents.
KWQC
2 Clinton County children find permanent homes during National Adoption Month
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Four Oaks Foster and Adoptive Family Connections hosted a celebration, honoring National Adoption Month in Clinton on Tuesday. Two children officially found their permanent homes at the Clinton County Courthouse during formal adoption ceremonies, followed by a small reception for their families. For Jameson Herrmann and...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Muscatine college to reopen, no ongoing threat
UPDATE: Nov. 30, 2022, 6 p.m. — Muscatine Community College will reopen tomorrow (Dec. 1) following the ongoing investigation of a potential threat. As stated in a previous release, the college received an email including a threat this morning, which led to the campus being closed to assure the safety of everyone.
Daily Iowan
Country rock singer Lissie discusses latest album before Iowa City performance
The alternative-rock-country singer Lissie begins her latest album, “Carving Canyons,” with a heartbreaking lament about the last time she and her ex-lover spoke. However, the titular song, a larger-than-life anthem about making your own way, ends with the recognition that “pain is just a river flowing through me.”
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
livability.com
General Mills Cedar Rapids Makes Food the World Loves
Demand for products made at General Mills Cedar Rapids has increased dramatically since the pandemic. Like many of her neighbors in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for years Christine Tiedeman knew that General Mills Cedar Rapids produced cereal. But after becoming the plant’s human resources manager in 2021, she quickly learned that...
ktvo.com
GoFundMe account started for southeast Iowa man involved in weekend crash
SOUTHEAST IOWA — A Fairfield, Iowa, employer is asking for donations for a southeast Iowa man who lost his wife and mother-in-law in a weekend crash. Faircast Inc. started a GoFundMe account for Sean Reid, of Stockport, Iowa. Reid is an employee at Faircast Inc. Reid was driving a...
superhits1027.com
Emergency room doctor calls for Iowans to properly lock up their guns
IOWA CITY — An Emergency Room doctor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is appealing to all gun owners in the state to lock up their weapons, especially if there are ever children in the house. Pediatric emergency medicine physician Dr. Chuck Jennissen says he’s repeatedly witnessed...
sun-courier.com
Ethics complaint against Wulf tossed
An ethics complaint filed against Representative-elect Derek Wulf (R-Hudson) has been dismissed by the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board. During the Nov. 16 meeting of the six-member board which, as part of its work, oversees enforcement of Iowa’s Campaign Disclosure Act and Government Ethics and Lobbying Act as it applies to political campaigns, a complaint was addressed by the board lodged by Kimberly Karol, a resident of La Porte City, against Wulf concerning his residency.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa swimming and diving vs. Illinois
Iowa hosted the women’s first Hawkeye swim and dive invite this season at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Friday, Dec. 2. Rutgers University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, and Nebraska all competed at the CRWC Natatorium. Two freshman including Sila Ozkazanc and Alex O’Brian qualified for the finals for the 500 free. Sabina Kupcova and Aleksandra Olesiak both ended up qualifying for the final 200 IM and Kennedy Gilberson and Scarlet Martin qualified for the 50 free. Makayla Hugbanks, Sarah Ballard, Geneva Pauly, and Lainey Woodward all qualified for the 1M dive.
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
