Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
According to a Dodgers reporter, Shohei Ohtani's former NPB teammate Chris Martin says Shohei has already mapped out his entire MLB career.
Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry has passed away, according to multiple reports. He was 84 years old. Perry made his MLB debut with the Giants in 1962 and wound up sticking around the majors through 1983, getting into 22 different seasons with eight different ball clubs. Perry gained a reputation around the league for his use of a spitball, leading to frequent suspicion from opposing teams and inspection from umpires.
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
He thinks the Angels could have another splash signing in them.
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
It may not be the Brewers infielder you're thinking of.
The timetable for the Dodgers doesn't end to make splash moves
When the Dodgers (and every other team) hit last week’s deadline to put Rule 5 draft-eligible players on the 40-man roster to protect them, there was talk that L.A. might protect young pitcher Carlos Duran. They ultimately didn’t, and we might have an idea why now, as Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser reports.
The Red Sox announced to reporters, including Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, that catcher Ronaldo Hernandez has been outrighted to Triple-A Worcester. Their 40-man roster is now at 39. Hernandez, 25, was a Rays prospect who they added to their 40-man roster prior to the Rule 5 draft in...
They've been linked to the Dodgers all offseason long.
Jerry Hairston Jr. of SportsNetLA says Justin Verlander would be a perfect fit in the Dodgers' starting rotation.
Dodgers outfielder James Outman made the most of his opportunities
Will the Dodgers be able to retain Trea Turner?
There are some clear needs the Dodgers need to address this off-season
New Dodgers reliever Shelby Miller will have a $1.5 million base salary in 2023, but he'll have a chance to make a bit more based on contract incentives.
After the Mets saw Jacob deGrom leave for Texas and sign a five-year, $185M deal with the Rangers, it seems certain they’ll move quickly to find other ways to upgrade their rotation. As Andy Martino of SNY reports, the next best pitcher available, Justin Verlander is now “front and center” for the team, and the team is “determined to land” either Verlander or Carlos Rodon.
As the winter meetings approach, the SF Giants reportedly have their sights set on free-agent righty Kodai Senga.
He joins a few other Angels pitchers at the agency.
According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to trade second baseman Kolten Wong. The San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers are among teams interested in Wong's services.
