MLB Trade Rumors

ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge's two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants' Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry dead at 84

Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry has passed away, according to multiple reports. He was 84 years old. Perry made his MLB debut with the Giants in 1962 and wound up sticking around the majors through 1983, getting into 22 different seasons with eight different ball clubs. Perry gained a reputation around the league for his use of a spitball, leading to frequent suspicion from opposing teams and inspection from umpires.
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox Outright Ronaldo Hernandez

The Red Sox announced to reporters, including Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, that catcher Ronaldo Hernandez has been outrighted to Triple-A Worcester. Their 40-man roster is now at 39. Hernandez, 25, was a Rays prospect who they added to their 40-man roster prior to the Rule 5 draft in...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets 'determined' to land Justin Verlander or Carlos Rodon?

After the Mets saw Jacob deGrom leave for Texas and sign a five-year, $185M deal with the Rangers, it seems certain they'll move quickly to find other ways to upgrade their rotation. As Andy Martino of SNY reports, the next best pitcher available, Justin Verlander is now "front and center" for the team, and the team is "determined to land" either Verlander or Carlos Rodon.
TEXAS STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

