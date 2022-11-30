ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 13

While we didn’t get the result we wanted this past Saturday, the good news is that there’s still football to be played! With nothing left but conference championships and the Army-Navy game, the Bowl Season’s slate is almost set. Unfortunately, Louisville’s road loss at UK caused them...
LOUISVILLE, KY
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

A beloved and embattled Louisville artist died Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved local artist died on Monday. Mark Anthony Mulligan depicted Louisville like no one else could. Through his experience with mental illness and houselessness, he brought a new perspective to our city's art scene. But, his battle with COVID-19 ended Monday. Mulligan was impossible to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UofL cardiologist now seeing patients in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cardiologist is now seeing patients in west Louisville. Dr. Kim Williams is the first cardiologist at UofL Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood. Williams said he takes a different approach to heart health care by helping patients change their habits to prevent heart disease,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Quarles pitches bringing Elon Musk's underground tunnels to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposal being talked about could create a new way you get around Louisville — using an underground tunnel. The city of Louisville is no stranger to tunnels. You’ve got the Cochran Hill Tunnels on I-64 and the East End Bridge tunnel. There’s even an underground storm water tunnel that Metro Sewer District put into service in June.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe will close later this month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe will close for good later this month. The owners of the Frankfort Avenue made the announcement Thursday on Facebook, saying the final day of business will be Dec. 10. They say they can't overcome the challenges of the current labor market, inflation and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
LOUISVILLE, KY

