CRAWFORD | Quick work: Louisville volleyball sweeps to opening-round NCAA victory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It took 70 minutes for the No. 2-seeded University of Louisville women’s volleyball team to win its first-round match against Samford in a sold-out L&N Federal Credit Union Arena on campus Friday night, which is less time than it took me to write this story and edit these pictures.
Louisville 2023 recruiting class sits inside Top 20 as early signing period approaches
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 15 and sits among the nation's top 20. The group is ranked No. 18 nationally and fourth in the ACC by the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Five-star target...
Quarterback Cole Hodge carries Christian Academy of Louisville football into 3A title game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Christian Academy of Louisville junior quarterback Cole Hodge leads the state with 45 touchdowns, the most of any other quarterback in any other class in Kentucky. His work ethic and his talent on the field draws comparisons to pro quarterbacks from his head coach Hunter...
Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 13
While we didn’t get the result we wanted this past Saturday, the good news is that there’s still football to be played! With nothing left but conference championships and the Army-Navy game, the Bowl Season’s slate is almost set. Unfortunately, Louisville’s road loss at UK caused them...
Christian Academy of Louisville football defeats Bardstown for 3A state title
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A match up in the state finals between two unbeaten teams ended with Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL) claiming its third state championship in team history. CAL football defeated Bardstown 38-0 in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Class 3A state final in Lexington on...
Louisville looks to improve to 11-0 in state championship games on Saturday
Louisville is 10-0 in state championships. The Wildcats will have a chance to make it 11-0 on Saturday. Full preview:
12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky
As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
A beloved and embattled Louisville artist died Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved local artist died on Monday. Mark Anthony Mulligan depicted Louisville like no one else could. Through his experience with mental illness and houselessness, he brought a new perspective to our city's art scene. But, his battle with COVID-19 ended Monday. Mulligan was impossible to...
UofL cardiologist now seeing patients in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cardiologist is now seeing patients in west Louisville. Dr. Kim Williams is the first cardiologist at UofL Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood. Williams said he takes a different approach to heart health care by helping patients change their habits to prevent heart disease,...
Metro Council passes ordinance requiring Louisville landlords to test for lead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Landlords in Louisville will now be required to test for and remove any lead found at their properties. Metro Council unanimously passed the ordinance Thursday. Lead based paint was frequently used in homes and apartments built prior to 1978. "We know that children in west Louisville...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
Quarles pitches bringing Elon Musk's underground tunnels to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposal being talked about could create a new way you get around Louisville — using an underground tunnel. The city of Louisville is no stranger to tunnels. You’ve got the Cochran Hill Tunnels on I-64 and the East End Bridge tunnel. There’s even an underground storm water tunnel that Metro Sewer District put into service in June.
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
Kentucky State Fair Board floats idea of tunnel linking downtown Louisville and expo center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair Board has a $711 million, multi-year plan to renovate the Kentucky Exposition Center, building soccer fields and enhancing exhibits. If fully imagined, the master plan would make the expo center the second-largest "contiguous space" in the United States, behind only the Georgia...
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
Authorities offering up to $20,000 reward each for two Louisville fugitives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal authorities are looking for two Louisville men on the run. Chicoby Summers, 27, and Jerlen Horton, 28, are wanted on federal drug charges, bond violation, and supervised release probation charges. Both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. The U.S. Marshals...
New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe will close later this month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe will close for good later this month. The owners of the Frankfort Avenue made the announcement Thursday on Facebook, saying the final day of business will be Dec. 10. They say they can't overcome the challenges of the current labor market, inflation and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
