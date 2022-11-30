ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOCUS: Advent is hope, love, joy and peace

This is the season of Advent. Advent is getting ready, preparing and expecting something special. Are you getting ready for the birthday of our Savior Jesus Christ? Churches all over the world are preparing for Advent which is the four Sundays before Christmas. Many folks make an advent wreath from real or artificial pine. The wreath is a circle which keeps going around and never ends. Four purple candles are added to the center of the wreath and one white candle is added to represent Jesus who was born on Christmas day. Beginning on the fourth Sunday prior to Christmas the candle of hope is lit. Hope is waiting for something you wish for. The second Sunday prior to Christmas a candle is lit for Love. We are full of love as we wait for Christmas Day and the celebration of Jesus’s birthday. The third Sunday is centered on joy as the candle is lit in expectation of what is about to happen. The fourth Sunday is centered on peace which is wished for all over the world. One may ask why purple candles are used for the four Sundays? Purple represents royalty which represents our Lord and Savior. The final candle which is white represents the purity of Jesus and we light the Jesus candle on Christmas. Christmas is a time of sharing hope, a time of faith, a time for expressing love and joy with family and friends. Christmas is a special time to work for peace in our hearts and the hearts of everyone all around the world.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

A Buckhannon salon holds seventh annual Angel Tree for teens

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday season was in full swing in Buckhannon, where a local hair salon was doing something special for teens in need. Rondal Mitchell and April Brown from Trumps Salon had been doing an Angel Tree for teens for seven years. Several members of the community including Santa Claus, were involved.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Fairmont family brightens the community’s holiday season

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the Lenhart family has been known for their front yard holiday light display on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and a couple of years ago. I did it, and people started coming,” homeowner and mastermind behind the display Chuck Lenhart explained.
FAIRMONT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?

The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Hazels House warming shelter and meals ahead of winter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the weather getting colder more people are finding themselves in need of shelter. Hazels House of Hope on Scott Ave. in Morgantown is helping people to meet their needs in more ways than one this winter. Over the past year lots of work has gone into transforming the old Ramada into a shelter providing people with basic amenities.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
MORGANTOWN, WV

