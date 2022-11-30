Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold shelters open for the season in Mon County
The cold shelter at Hazel's House of Hope in Morgantown has opened for the season.
MHMC nurse awarded for ‘extraordinary’ care
A Mon Health Medical Center nurse has been given The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses.
The Recorddelta
FOCUS: Advent is hope, love, joy and peace
This is the season of Advent. Advent is getting ready, preparing and expecting something special. Are you getting ready for the birthday of our Savior Jesus Christ? Churches all over the world are preparing for Advent which is the four Sundays before Christmas. Many folks make an advent wreath from real or artificial pine. The wreath is a circle which keeps going around and never ends. Four purple candles are added to the center of the wreath and one white candle is added to represent Jesus who was born on Christmas day. Beginning on the fourth Sunday prior to Christmas the candle of hope is lit. Hope is waiting for something you wish for. The second Sunday prior to Christmas a candle is lit for Love. We are full of love as we wait for Christmas Day and the celebration of Jesus’s birthday. The third Sunday is centered on joy as the candle is lit in expectation of what is about to happen. The fourth Sunday is centered on peace which is wished for all over the world. One may ask why purple candles are used for the four Sundays? Purple represents royalty which represents our Lord and Savior. The final candle which is white represents the purity of Jesus and we light the Jesus candle on Christmas. Christmas is a time of sharing hope, a time of faith, a time for expressing love and joy with family and friends. Christmas is a special time to work for peace in our hearts and the hearts of everyone all around the world.
wvpublic.org
Experimental Family Courts Are Reuniting Families On This West Virginia Morning
Drug and alcohol abuse has torn West Virginia families apart and separated parents from their children. But a recent family court graduation shows how a community can come together to change that. Ten parents in Nicholas County celebrated a big milestone in their sobriety as they’ve been reunited with their children. Amelia Knisely has the story.
WDTV
A Buckhannon salon holds seventh annual Angel Tree for teens
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday season was in full swing in Buckhannon, where a local hair salon was doing something special for teens in need. Rondal Mitchell and April Brown from Trumps Salon had been doing an Angel Tree for teens for seven years. Several members of the community including Santa Claus, were involved.
WDTV
Fairmont family brightens the community’s holiday season
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the Lenhart family has been known for their front yard holiday light display on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and a couple of years ago. I did it, and people started coming,” homeowner and mastermind behind the display Chuck Lenhart explained.
New Myers Clinic opens, widens clinical offerings in Philippi, West Virginia
Myers Clinic is the newest Barbour Community Health Association facility and offers services that the previous one did not.
mountainstatesman.com
WV News expands footprint with purchase of Taylor and Upshur County newspapers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WV News, West Virginia’s largest print and digital news organization, has expanded its footprint in North Central West Virginia with the purchase of the Buckhannon-based Record Delta in Upshur County and the Grafton-based Mountain Statesman in Taylor County. The purchase was announced Thursday...
New addiction treatment center comes to Morgantown
Wise Path Recovery Centers recently opened two outpatient facilities in October, including one in Morgantown. On Thursday, it debuted its first inpatient treatment center in Morgantown.
Funding announced to bring public water to 166 unserved places in West Virginia
Almost $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund three water infrastructure projects in West Virginia, including in Randolph and Preston counties.
Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginians
A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?
The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Nominations Currently Being Sought for 2023 Class of FBI CJIS Division (Clarksburg) Citizens Academy
The FBI CJIS Division Citizens Academy is seeking nominations for its 2023 class. Over an eight-week period, the FBI Citizens Academy provides an inside look at the FBI to pillars in the community. This includes business, religious, civic, and community leaders. The program. provides an avenue to strengthen relationships and...
Local city becomes fourth Ascend West Virginia community
Ascend West Virginia, a program that pays people to move to and work remotely in West Virginia, announced its newest destination on Tuesday, and it's right here in north central West Virginia.
WDTV
Hazels House warming shelter and meals ahead of winter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With the weather getting colder more people are finding themselves in need of shelter. Hazels House of Hope on Scott Ave. in Morgantown is helping people to meet their needs in more ways than one this winter. Over the past year lots of work has gone into transforming the old Ramada into a shelter providing people with basic amenities.
WDTV
Lawsuit: WVU student overserved at club, raped by fraternity member
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Thursday against a West Virginia University fraternity, one of its members, and a nightclub alleging negligence and sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges Pi Lambda Phi held a “closed” social event at Blaze, a now-defunct nightclub in...
Bridgeport celebrates its annual Light Up Night festivities
The Associated Businesses of Bridgeport hosted the 18th "Light Up Night" in the City of Bridgeport as a way to get everyone into the holiday spirit.
2 sought for questioning in West Virginia fraud case
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two people in connection to a fraud case in Morgantown.
Clarksburg Water Board announces rate increase
The Clarksburg Water Board will begin the first phase of a series of rate hikes starting at the beginning of the new year.
Longest serving Marion County Commissioner to retire
After 18 years as a Marion County Commissioner, Randy Elliott is retiring from the longest career the county has ever seen.
