Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTEN.com
Drone show highlights Durant tree-lighting ceremony
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant residents flocked to City Hall Friday evening for the kickoff event of Christmas 2022 celebrations. And although things started off quietly, it certainly didn't stay that way. "The traffic was really great, because everybody just kind of stopped and parked, and got out and...
KTEN.com
Denison rings in the season with tree, parade and cocoa
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Christmas season is a "go" for Denison as the city lit up the big tree in Heritage Park Thursday evening. Children helped to add a little holiday season magic. "The kids threw their snow really high up into the air," said Donna Dow, Denison...
KTEN.com
Davis celebrates holidays, economic growth
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — Residents reveled in "A Very Davis Christmas" on Thursday evening. Folks made their way downtown early to soak up the holiday cheer. Children were able to meet Santa Claus himself and one of his helpers. Drawing the crowds also provided an early gift to the...
KTEN.com
Texoma holiday event calendar
(KTEN) — Here is a roundup of holiday events across Texoma. Chickasaw Cultural Center Celebration of Lights, nightly through December 31. Free. Grayson County Holiday Lights, Loy Lake Park in Denison, nightly through December 25; donations accepted. Sherman Holiday Nights of Lights, Pecan Grove Park West, 3200 Canyon Creek...
KXII.com
Christmas tree lighting events in Texoma
(KXII) - With the holiday season in full swing communities across Texoma are getting ready to hold tree lighting ceremonies. The city of Denison is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting Thursday, December 1 at approximately 6 p.m. at Heritage Park, 324 W. Main. The event will include:. A hot...
KTEN.com
Ardmore's Goddard Center continues upgrades
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A $10.5 million renovation project continues at Ardmore's Goddard Center. Upgraded amenities will benefit the performing arts, while helping draw businesses and tourism to the city's downtown district. "We need a place for them to go and enjoy music and the arts," said Ken Bohannon,...
KXII.com
Wrestling trailer stolen with $50,000 of supplies and Christmas toys for donations
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A trailer parked behind the Sherman Elks Lodge off FM 1417 went missing overnight. The owners, Texoma Pro Wrestling, said it wasn’t just their livelihood stuffed inside the trailer but Christmas gifts for local kids, and they need help getting it back. “It’s gut-wrenching,” said...
KTEN.com
Pedestrians killed on Denison highway
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed in Denison Thursday night while attempting to cross U.S. 75. Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just north of the FM 691 intersection and across from Texoma Medical Center.
KTEN.com
Carter County students prepare for life on the farm
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Students from Dickson, Lone Grove, Fox and Wilson have come together to form the Carter County Junior Livestock Ambassadors preparing for a future as the next generation of farmers and ranchers. The program lets students network with professionals, volunteer at events in Carter County,...
KTEN.com
New stop signs in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Drivers in Denison are seeing new stop signs. The intersection of Houston and Crawford is a four way stop. Denison's city council first started eying an all way stop earlier this year because of concern about traffic from the railroad crossing on East Owings.
KXII.com
Choctaw Nation looks to younger generation to help preserve the language
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Wednesday is the last day of November and Native American Heritage month. So to conclude this month of observation, News 12 sat down with language specialists who share the struggle of keeping the Choctaw language alive. “This language that we carry is one that has survived for...
2 People Dead After Pedestrian Crash In Denison (Denison, TX)
Denison Police are currently investigating a fatal accident that claimed the lives of 2 people on Thursday. Police reports state that they responded to calls of a crash on the southbound lane of US 75.
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Restaurants In Ardmore Oklahoma
Ardmore is a beautiful city in Oklahoma with lots of fun activities. People visiting this city will never run out of options. There are so many options to eat or dine out in Ardmore that it can get difficult to make your choice. All of them are known for their excellent service, delicious cuisine, and pleasant ambiance. Moreover, their prices are surprisingly reasonable, given their high quality.
KXII.com
Sherman ISD set to propose $540 million school bond
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD Superintendent, Dr. Tyson Bennett told News 12, “With all the growth that we see in our community, we’re in a great position today to be able to go after our capital projects or our bond program with no tax rate increase.”. Sherman...
KTEN.com
Former Durant resident found dead after crash
(KTEN) — Former Durant resident Forrest Lewis, who was reported missing after Thanksgiving dinner in Aubrey, Texas, has been found dead. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Lewis' black Mercedes was located Tuesday by a citizen on private property along FM 2931, three miles southeast of Aubrey. In...
KTEN.com
Addressing homelessness in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Pontotoc County Homeless Task Force, a group that started just one year ago between Ada Homeless Services and the Ada Police Department, addresses common misconceptions about homelessness while providing services to people who need help. Sarah Frye, the executive director for Ada Homeless...
KXII.com
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday. Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said the victims have been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Sutherland and 74-year-old Sammy Sutherland from Springfield, Missouri. Agans said around 8...
KXII.com
Ada man taken to hospital after crash in Murray County
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1 approximately one mile north of Hickory at 12:07 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew P. Culwell, 40,...
KXII.com
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native was reported missing from Denton County Friday. The Little Elm Police Department told News 12 Forrest Lewis was classified as a missing person on November 25. *Original story below*. A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said...
KTEN.com
Southeastern fans show up for Live United Bowl send off
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) - For the second straight year, the Southeastern Savage Storm are headed to the Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Texas to play Emporia State. On Thursday, fans came to Paul Laird Field by the dozens to send the team off as they look to repeat as champions of that game. In 2021, the Savage Storm beat the Hornets 37-34 on a late field goal.
Comments / 0