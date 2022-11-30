Read full article on original website
Virginia Howard
3d ago
yes certain people should not be behind the weapons. How does that happen stolen guns care less gun owners ,The Gun is the chosen weapon, yes but its really the nasty person using the weapon in the wrong manner ,I'm a gun owner but am responsible just like many other gun owners, so march against the people who make bad choices please its not the gun
KOAT 7
New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Ashkia Trujillo, the last few days have been a journey to find his stolen cultural treasures. On Sunday morning, he woke up at a hotel in Albuquerque and found that his Native American regalia had been stolen. He is from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Since...
Metropolitan Correctional Center needs help finding family of inmate that passed away
Officials are asking anyone with connections to an inmate's family to contact them.
Old motel sign gets second chance at Route 66 Visitor Center
A historic sign has been given a second chance after it was donated to a visitor center in New Mexico.
KRQE News 13
Write a letter to Santa; Macy’s will donate to ‘Make-A-Wish’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Macy’s beloved letter-writing to Santa campaign, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, is back this year. They are also inviting the whole community to participate. From Dec. 1 through Dec. 24, for every letter sent to Santa that’s dropped off in Macy’s, they will donate $2...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
KOAT 7
Shooting investigation in Southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 300 Coal Avenue SW. One individual is listed in critical condition and has been transported to the hospital, according to APD. This is a breaking news story stay with KOAT for updates.
KRQE News 13
APS JROTC instructor on leave for rape charge submits plea
An APS employee on leave is accused of rape. He has submitted his plea. APS JROTC instructor on leave for rape charge submits …. An APS employee on leave is accused of rape. He has submitted his plea. Old Town Christmas tree lit up for 2022 holiday season. The tree...
Game and Fish rescue deer in hammock
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish officers came to the rescue of a deer stuck in a hammock. Officers found the buck in Los Alamos after a resident called for help. They were able to tranquilize the deer and remove the netting from his antlers. He was then released and is said […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque plans to convert hotels into stable housing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently unveiled his plan, to add 5,000 housing units by 2025, which includes hotel conversions to potentially house 1,000 people. “We are just interested in acquiring multiple hotels because this is a fast, cost-effective way to add more housing units relatively quickly,”...
KRQE News 13
Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially returned
After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen, it has finally been returned. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and had important items stolen from his vehicle. Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially …. After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen,...
rrobserver.com
Bernalillo hosting 38th Christmas Parade
The Town of Bernalillo will have its 38th Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022, starting at 6:30 PM. “Come and enjoy the magic and watch the parade as it rolls down Historic Route 66 and Camino Real with candy and twinkling lights for all ages to enjoy,” City of Bernalillo said in a release.
Man faces second-degree murder charge for shooting man at ABQ car wash
A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting.
How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
KOAT 7
Your guide to holiday events in Albuquerque
The holiday season is here and many are starting to get into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for things to do this holiday season in Albuquerque, look no further. Here's a complete guide to holiday attractions going on in the Duke City. River of Lights. The River of Lights...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
KRQE News 13
Law license taken away from former APD officer
Woman to receive thousands in lawsuit involving The …. A lawsuit involving the University of New Mexico is coming to a close. The state will be paying a woman as a form of settlement. Missing Santa Fe man found dead, police say. A person who was reported missing was found...
UNM offers new, 16-month program to increase the number of nurses
"Definitely, there is a big need here in New Mexico for nurses. During the pandemic we faced, the challenges were the travel nurses. We were in a big shortage here," said UNM Psychiatry Resident Hugo Gomez.
Man that turned himself into Albuquerque police after hit-and-run awaits court proceedings
In August, a man was killed at a bus stop after a vehicle hit him near Old Town. He was identified as Kevin Sanchez. His body was found about 80 feet away from the bus stop.
Arrest made in string of Albuquerque mail robberies; one suspect still on the run
Although one person has been arrested for mail robberies, another person is still on the run.
KOAT 7
BCSO's Air Unit is moving forward
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is moving forward with its Air Support Unit. Sgt. Charles Lill is now the new pilot and he's been with the department for more than 15 years. "I actually already have a fixed wing and a rotor wing license, so they're...
