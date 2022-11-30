Effective: 2022-12-03 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Eastern Orleans; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. Mainly along the immediate coast through the day and slowly expand inland this evening. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

