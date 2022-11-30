Read full article on original website
San Diego police seize drugs, guns during search warrant
A couple was arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and guns inside their San Diego home.
Man shot, arrested after trying to steal goat from San Marcos home
A man is facing multiple charges, accused of trespassing onto a yard in an attempt to steal a goat and a dune buggy Monday afternoon, which resulted in him being shot.
Motorcyclist killed in fiery head-on collision in La Jolla
San Diego Police said a 55-year-old man died after he collided with an SUV on Torrey Pines Road Monday evening.
One injured after dispute leads to shooting at San Marcos home
San Diego County deputies are on the scene of a shooting at a home in San Marcos where a person was injured by gunfire following a dispute Monday afternoon.
Oceanside mini-mart clerk shot in armed robbery; severely wounded
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police asked the public to help locate two suspects who severely wounded an Oceanside ampm mini-mart clerk in an armed robbery early Sunday morning. Oceanside police responded to reports Sunday around 4:25 a.m. of a robbery that occurred at ampm located in the 1900 block...
Man sentenced to 16 years to life for wife's stabbing death in Lemon Grove
A man who fatally stabbed his wife at the couple's Lemon Grove home was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison.
Convenience store clerk shot during armed robbery in Oceanside
A convenience store clerk was shot during an armed robbery in Oceanside on Sunday, said the Oceanside Police Department.
Escondido man dies in truck crash on SR-78
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 38-year-old Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday. At 11:34 p.m. on Saturday, the man was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 5. The truck veered off...
Investigators identify suspects in Ocean Beach assault
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two weeks ago, a man walking his dog in Ocean Beach was assaulted by four homeless individuals who remained unidentified. On Dec. 2, the San Diego Police Department announced they had identified the suspects. On Dec. 1, SDPD requested arrest warrants for the fours suspects...
2 boys riding bikes hospitalized after being hit by car in South Bay
Two boys were hospitalized Sunday with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while riding their bicycles, according to the San Diego Police Department.
San Marcos teen reunites with family after being reported missing
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department thanked the public for their efforts in helping to locate a missing teenager who was reunited with her family on Friday.
Woman dies in fiery wreck off Lakeside road
CHP officers said it appeared that the woman was driving her BMW 325i northbound on Wildcat Canyon Road when, for unknown reasons, the car veered to the right and left the roadway.
Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
Woman suffers stab wound by ear during East Village altercation
A 40-year-old woman was stabbed near Petco Park in San Diego's East Village and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities reported Friday.
Warrants Issued in Connection with Ocean Beach Beating
Residents say the aggressive behavior of homeless people has gotten much worse
11 Year-Old California Child Dies in the Hands of Grandfather and Foster Mother
An 11-year-old girl named Aarabella McCormack died in August in San Diego, California. Her maternal grandfather and foster mother were accused of torturing the youngster to death. She suffered child abuse and weighed 48 pounds at the time of her death. How the California child died. Aarabella McCormack and her...
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in California
A 22-year-old rock climber was seen falling from 200 ft off a 500 ft tall El Cajon Mountain by nearby climbers. That is almost a 20-story building height, according to reports.
Unruly Logan Heights duplex plagued by horror, crime to be vacated and rehabilitated
SAN DIEGO — A Logan Heights duplex that city officials said has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday. A court-appointed receiver will take control of the residence at 3006-3008 Greely Ave., where police have responded...
Woman, 76, pistol-whipped inside National City church
Police are searching for several suspects accused of pistol-whipping a 76-year-old woman inside a National City church.
Poway men sentenced in fentanyl overdose death of firefighter
Two men from Poway were sentenced in federal court on Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose of a firefighter, said US attorney Randy Grossman's office in a news release.
