'We're excited': USS Tripoli returns after a seven-month deployment

It was a homecoming seven months in the making for 1,200 sailors on the USS Tripoli.

The amphibious assault carrier returned from its first deployment.

Excitement grew as the USS Tripoli made its way home.

Families filled the pier with signs cheering every time they were greeted with waves by sailors ready to leave the ship.

The moment was even sweeter for sailors leaving the ship to meet a new family member.

"We're excited," said Macy Walker.

She was ready to welcome her husband home and introduce him to their four-month-old son.

She said it wasn't easy to give birth without her husband, but now they are through the deployment.

"It was probably the best feeling of my whole entire life," said Jared Walker.

While at sea in the western Pacific, sailors onboard the ship worked on operating as a platform for F-35s and also welcomed Marines onboard.

They also worked alongside allied countries to show them what US sailors are capable of.

All the hard work paid off for Thomas and Mercede Petchel, who captured the moments they reunited as a family of four.

"I missed them a ton. I can't even put it in words," said Thomas Petchel.

Mercede admits the deployment was rough, but they made it through.

"The school drop-offs, the school pickups, the practices, the cheer competitions, cooking dinner every night, it's a lot," said Mercede Petchel.

The sailors are on what's called sustainment, meaning they are ready for whatever operations may come their way. Later on, maintenance work is expected to be performed on the ship.