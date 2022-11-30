ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals

By JESSE BEDAYN
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1MTM_0jRpyS4O00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week.

There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at Atrevida Beer, owned by Fierro, where patrons clutched pints of beer, a long line stretched across the room to the door, and above the bar was printed a message: “Diversity, it's on tap."

Fierro's event, where Polis and the Colorado Springs mayor both made an appearance, was the paradigm of a catchphrase Fierro has repeated since the shooting: “Be nice, hug each other, take care of your neighbor."

The hugs seemed contagious. Fierro squeezed Wyatt Kent, a drag queen whose 23rd birthday was being celebrated the night of the shooting, and chatted with his family.

Kent, who’s drag name is Potted Plant, was still reeling from the horrific night. Kent remembered shots, then collapsing below Kelly Loving, who had been shot in the chest. Squeezing her hand as they asked Siri to call 911, Kent then held Loving's head, repeating “one more breath, just one more breath" before paramedics arrived.

The bleeding from Loving's chest, was “like a hole in an air mattress," said Kent, pausing and looking away. Loving was among the five dead, along with Daniel Aston, who Kent was in a relationship with. Aston had left strawberries, roses and a card for Kent's birthday before he was killed.

Kent, who'd written 119 poems about Aston, went completely numb in the days afterward. Then, they began connecting with Aston's family and friends, those "who loved him, it’s really healing," they said.

Club Q's community had been a steadfast support network, said Kent, one which has continued to undergird the community's healing since the tragedy.

“If I pour myself out into others they will pour themselves out back into me,” said Kent, “and that’s what this community has always done.”

The broader Colorado Springs community is pouring out support for the survivors, too. At his brewery, Fierro was honored with $50,000 from a local credit union.

“I've never had that much money in my life,” said an astonished Fierro, who reiterated that “everyone in (Club Q) was a hero."

Matt Gendron, chief engagement officer at Ent Credit Union and who's employee had been in Club Q that night, said that Fierro "saved the lives of many people, including one of our family members.”

Earlier that day, Polis solemnly walked along a line of flowers, crosses and signs bearing the photos and names of the victims outside Club Q in Colorado Springs.

When he reached the end, he picked up a piece of pink chalk and drew a heart and wrote “We remember” on the pavement in front of the memorial, which had been covered with tarps to protect it from snow until his arrival.

“Five people are lost forever. We celebrate their lives. We mourn them,” Polis said while speaking to reporters afterward at the site.

Polis, who spoke earlier in the day to relatives of those killed as well as the injured, wore a gay pride ribbon pinned to the zipper of his puffy jacket. The Democrat, who became the first openly gay man elected governor in the U.S. in 2018, said he was concerned about rhetoric associating mainly transgender people with grooming and pedophilia and feared it could "inspire acts against the LGBTQ community."

But he was also optimistic about the future of the club, a sanctuary for the LGBTQ community in the mostly conservative city of 480,000, located about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Denver.

“Club Q will be back and the community will be back,” he said.

The attacker opened fire Nov. 19 with a semiautomatic rifle inside the gay nightclub before being subdued by patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities have said.

The motive remains under investigation and one person is in custody.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was being held without bond on suspicion of murder and hate crimes. Aldrich was arrested at the club after being stopped and beaten by patrons.

Hate crime charges would require proving that the shooter was motivated by bias, such as against the victims’ actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity.

Prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges against Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, according to court filings by his lawyers.

Aldrich was arrested last year after a relative reported Aldrich was threatening her with a homemade bomb and other weapons, according to authorities.

Ring doorbell video obtained by The Associated Press shows Aldrich arriving at their mother’s front door with a big black bag the day of the 2021 bomb threat, telling her the police were nearby and adding, “This is where I stand. Today I die.”

Authorities at the time said no explosives were found.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they're not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe dies at 80

PHOENIX — (AP) — Jim Kolbe, a Republican congressman who represented a heavily Democratic region of Arizona for more than two decades and was a proponent of gay rights, has died. He was 80. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement that Kolbe died Saturday. Ducey ordered...
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — The Republicans who lost their races for Michigan's top three statewide offices after promoting falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election are not planning to go quietly. Two of the candidates who denied President Joe Biden's victory in the state have announced plans to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect

HONOLULU — (AP) — When Willette Kalaokahaku Akima-Akau looks out at the the lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano and makes an offering of gin, tobacco and coins, she will be taking part in a tradition passed down from her grandfather and other Native Hawaiians as a way to honor both the natural and spiritual worlds.
HAWAII STATE
WHIO Dayton

GM venture to invest additional $275M at Tennessee plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution announced Friday that it will invest an additional $275 million to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for electric vehicles. Officials with the companies had already pledged to spend...
SPRING HILL, TN
WHIO Dayton

Funeral services scheduled for Riverside man found stabbed, killed

RIVERSIDE — Funeral arrangements are scheduled to take place Friday for a Riverside man who was found stabbed to death in his home earlier this week. Visitation for Scott Hannah, 28, will take place at First Christian Church located at 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., according to his obituary. Funeral services will take place from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.
RIVERSIDE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season

HILO, Hawaii — (AP) — The spectacle of incandescent lava spewing from Hawaii's Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world's largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked in...
HILO, HI
WHIO Dayton

UPS truck catches fire, dangles from bridge

HAMMOND, Ind. — A driver escaped with minor injuries after his truck crashed off a bridge in Indiana and was left upside down and hanging over a river. Photos from the Indiana State Police show the dramatic scene as the UPS truck’s charred trailer stood upright between two overpasses.
INDIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Rams QB Matthew Stafford placed on IR, potentially out for season

Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve due to a lingering neck strain, the Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday. That move designates Stafford to miss at least four games. The Rams are currently 3-8, with only six games remaining in their regular season. Though the veteran quarterback began the...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy