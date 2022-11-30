Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Seven On Your Side discovers Summit Utilities transition troubles, CEO explains issues
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Following complaints to Seven On Your Side, the CEO of Summit Utilities - the natural gas company that acquired CenterPoint Energy - answered questions. Summit CEO, Kurt Adams, told 7OYS this transition is no easy feat as thousands are being transferred to a new system. He said delays can be expected but they're working on ironing out the wrinkles.
KATV
Attorney General Rutledge announced $770,000 settlement with a North Arkansas hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday a settlement with Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Inc's owners for failing to protect patient information after the closure of the hospital eight years ago. According to Rutledge, the Country Medical Services of Arkansas is the parent company...
KATV
ANRC picks 157 projects to receive funding for water needs
Today, the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission picked the projects that will receive funding for their water, wastewater, and stormwater needs. Last year, Governor Hutchinson created a Water and Other Infrastructure Working Group to assist the Arkansas American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Steering Committee in identifying water infrastructure projects. A survey was...
KATV
KATV announces new Daybreak morning team
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV has announced Ryan Houston and Cassandra Webb will be joining Meteorologist Melinda Mayo to round out the Daybreak team in the mornings. Ryan Houston, a Pine Bluff native, most recently was the weekend anchor and reporter at WPXI in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Houston has also worked in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jackson, Mississippi, and two different markets in Georgia.
KATV
Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
KATV
Day after announcing retirement, LR police interim chief joins staff of AG-elect Griffin
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Just one day after announcing his retirement from the Little Rock Police Department, Interim Chief Wayne Bewley was named the incoming Chief of Investigations for the Arkansas Attorney General's Office. In a statement released Thursday by Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin, Griffin said he welcomes Bewley's...
KATV
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces the individuals she selected to be her senior staff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday who she has selected as her senior staff in the governor's office. "Arkansans can rest assured that this talented group of individuals who are going to advise me daily as governor have the determination and desire to see our state succeed," said Sanders. "I’ve known many of them for years, both as colleagues and friends, and each one brings invaluable experiences and expertise to the office. Along with Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger, I am excited to have this team by my side as we work to take Arkansas to the top."
KATV
Arkansas Department of Health releases new Influenza report
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Health announced the flu report for week 47 on Wednesday. For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet. Since October 2, 2022, over...
KATV
Governor Hutchinson reflects on his two terms in office
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — With his time in office coming to a close, Arkansas's 46th Governor Asa Hutchinson is looking back on the events and issues that defined his two terms as the state's chief executive. Hutchinson faced an array of challenges over eight years, from an unprecedented pandemic...
KATV
Former sheriff, city councilmember sentenced in vote buying scheme
WASHINGTON (TND) — A former police chief in Louisiana and a former city councilmember were sentenced this week over their role in a scheme to buy votes during a federal election. Jerry Trabona, 73, the former Chief of Police in Amite City, Louisiana and Kristian ‘Kris’ Hart, 50, a...
KATV
GOP governors call on Congress to stop military vaccine mandate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and 20 other GOP governors are calling on congressional leaders to remove the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. military members. Lee and the other governors penned a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Comments / 0