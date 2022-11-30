ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KATV

Seven On Your Side discovers Summit Utilities transition troubles, CEO explains issues

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Following complaints to Seven On Your Side, the CEO of Summit Utilities - the natural gas company that acquired CenterPoint Energy - answered questions. Summit CEO, Kurt Adams, told 7OYS this transition is no easy feat as thousands are being transferred to a new system. He said delays can be expected but they're working on ironing out the wrinkles.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

ANRC picks 157 projects to receive funding for water needs

Today, the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission picked the projects that will receive funding for their water, wastewater, and stormwater needs. Last year, Governor Hutchinson created a Water and Other Infrastructure Working Group to assist the Arkansas American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Steering Committee in identifying water infrastructure projects. A survey was...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

KATV announces new Daybreak morning team

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — KATV has announced Ryan Houston and Cassandra Webb will be joining Meteorologist Melinda Mayo to round out the Daybreak team in the mornings. Ryan Houston, a Pine Bluff native, most recently was the weekend anchor and reporter at WPXI in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Houston has also worked in Cincinnati, Ohio, Jackson, Mississippi, and two different markets in Georgia.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Shortage of flu medication hits Arkansas pharmacies

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and the flu is above the epidemic threshold this week. Arkansas is among the hardest hit states in the country, and the problem is made worse by a shortage...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces the individuals she selected to be her senior staff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday who she has selected as her senior staff in the governor's office. "Arkansans can rest assured that this talented group of individuals who are going to advise me daily as governor have the determination and desire to see our state succeed," said Sanders. "I’ve known many of them for years, both as colleagues and friends, and each one brings invaluable experiences and expertise to the office. Along with Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger, I am excited to have this team by my side as we work to take Arkansas to the top."
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansas Department of Health releases new Influenza report

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Health announced the flu report for week 47 on Wednesday. For Week 47, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet. Since October 2, 2022, over...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Governor Hutchinson reflects on his two terms in office

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — With his time in office coming to a close, Arkansas's 46th Governor Asa Hutchinson is looking back on the events and issues that defined his two terms as the state's chief executive. Hutchinson faced an array of challenges over eight years, from an unprecedented pandemic...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Former sheriff, city councilmember sentenced in vote buying scheme

WASHINGTON (TND) — A former police chief in Louisiana and a former city councilmember were sentenced this week over their role in a scheme to buy votes during a federal election. Jerry Trabona, 73, the former Chief of Police in Amite City, Louisiana and Kristian ‘Kris’ Hart, 50, a...
AMITE CITY, LA
KATV

GOP governors call on Congress to stop military vaccine mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and 20 other GOP governors are calling on congressional leaders to remove the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. military members. Lee and the other governors penned a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
TENNESSEE STATE

