Tuscaloosa, AL

Motex11
2d ago

if you don't think they look at money instead of who deserves to go, then explain to me how bama is ahead of Tennessee. The have identical records. Same home, away, conference and total. the only thing that separates them is the head to head, which Alabama lost. How is Alabama ahead of Tennessee?

Mary Rhodes
1d ago

just my opinion oh I would love to have seen Alabama in the playoff as well as alot of true Alabama fans,some expect to much out of them young players that had just started ,we cant win they all and neither can any other team! All I will say to all the Bama Haters,they will be back and at least the 2 losses we had wasn't a blow out! True Bama fan,win,lose or tie! those guys need support and positive comments at least we have class! So now that Bama isn't in I will say Go Dawgs you all deserve it! Roll Tide Roll always and forever!❤❤🏈🏈🐘🐘

James Brice
2d ago

I never understood the playoff and the rankings anyway how are you can still be in the top five and get beat by an unranked team is beyond me

FanSided

FanSided

