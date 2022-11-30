ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Homes for Tioga County kids

The Tioga County Department of Social Services is seeking Tioga County Foster / Adoptive Homes for Tioga County kids. They will be hosting an informational meeting on becoming a foster parent with Tioga County on Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM

The case of Nieko Lisi

Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Food Bank Of The Southern Tier Selfless Elf Returns

The holiday season is a busy one to be sure. Probably the business time of the year for many. It can be a fun time, a time to reflect, and at times, unfortunately, stressful. My stress is trying to come up with good ideas for gifts. It's tough when your significant other says they don't want anything. You know that's not true in most cases.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

A Local Daycare Center Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- For the past three weeks, parents have been scrambling to find their kids care after Chemung Valley Early Learning Center announced it was closing its doors. Now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Jessica Burdick has been worried for weeks about childcare for...
HORSEHEADS, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 21, 2022, property located at 1183 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Mark McDonough By Atty. in Fact to John Avery Jr. for $171,277. On Nov. 21, 2022, property located at 21 Crestwood Dr., Town of Owego, from Richard Ciprioni to Eron George for $250,000. On Nov. 21, 2022,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

What’s next for Lansing Market property?

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
LANSING, NY
The Ithaca Voice

State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca moves closer to reducing its need for speed

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Administration Committee moved quickly to slow down Wednesday, advancing a resolution to lower the citywide speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. No word on whether local signmakers will be the beneficiary of the boon of needing to replace 135 signs that say “City Speed Limit 30” around town.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart

The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022

There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
BINGHAMTON, NY

