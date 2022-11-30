Read full article on original website
Century 21 Sbarra sold
A longtime, successful local real estate firm is merging with a larger multi-state agency with a promise to offer better value and more options to its customers.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Homes for Tioga County kids
The Tioga County Department of Social Services is seeking Tioga County Foster / Adoptive Homes for Tioga County kids. They will be hosting an informational meeting on becoming a foster parent with Tioga County on Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego.
WETM
The case of Nieko Lisi
Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
Binghamton man gets marijuana dispensary license
A Binghamton man has received one of 28 licenses to sell marijuana issued by New York State to people based on social equity criteria.
Food Bank Of The Southern Tier Selfless Elf Returns
The holiday season is a busy one to be sure. Probably the business time of the year for many. It can be a fun time, a time to reflect, and at times, unfortunately, stressful. My stress is trying to come up with good ideas for gifts. It's tough when your significant other says they don't want anything. You know that's not true in most cases.
NewsChannel 36
A Local Daycare Center Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- For the past three weeks, parents have been scrambling to find their kids care after Chemung Valley Early Learning Center announced it was closing its doors. Now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Jessica Burdick has been worried for weeks about childcare for...
WKTV
VA clinic to move from Bainbridge to Oneonta for more centralized service to veterans
ONEONTA, NY (WKTV) - The Department of Veterans Affairs will open a VA Clinic in Oneonta this month. Upon notification of the impending expiration of the contract at the Bainbridge Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) location, VA initiated its normal federal solicitation and award process. In response to a request,...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Nov. 21, 2022, property located at 1183 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Mark McDonough By Atty. in Fact to John Avery Jr. for $171,277. On Nov. 21, 2022, property located at 21 Crestwood Dr., Town of Owego, from Richard Ciprioni to Eron George for $250,000. On Nov. 21, 2022,...
whcuradio.com
What’s next for Lansing Market property?
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Latest numbers, December 1st
There has been a large increase in the number of Broome County COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the week.
Binghamton Physician Assistant Convicted for Groping Patient
A former Physician Assistant is facing up to a year in Broome County after being found guilty of forcibly touching a patient. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a jury in Binghamton City Court has found 68-year-old Alan M. Geller of Binghamton guilty of Forcible Touching. While working...
State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
Binghamton medical worker guilty of forcibly touching patient
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton Physician's Assistant was found guilty of forcible touching.
Ithaca moves closer to reducing its need for speed
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Administration Committee moved quickly to slow down Wednesday, advancing a resolution to lower the citywide speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. No word on whether local signmakers will be the beneficiary of the boon of needing to replace 135 signs that say “City Speed Limit 30” around town.
Broome And Tioga Counties Are Full Of ‘Super Commuters,’ What Are Those?
Aren't you glad you don't live in a large city where the commute to work and back is excruciatingly long? I have a friend who works in New York City but lives in Connecticut. Her commute via train is at least 90 minutes one way. Spending 3 hours each work day on a train is a long time, especially when you add in at least an 8-hour work day.
Binghamton Man Heads to Prison for Box Cutter Threat at J.C. Walmart
The Broome County District Attorney’s office is reporting another repeat felony offender is going back to prison. 34-year-old Douglas Holton of Binghamton was sentenced to five years in prison and five years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree in connection with an incident in which store employees in Johnson City were threatened with a box cutter.
12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022
There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
